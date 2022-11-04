Good Morning, Buffalo: In governor's race, ethics questions abound for Hochul and Zeldin

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Nov. 4, 2022

In governor's race, ethics questions abound for Hochul and Zeldin

The campaigns of Gov. Kathy Hochul and Rep. Lee Zeldin are exchanging accusations of scandal as the unexpectedly competitive governor's race reaches its final week.

In Hochul's case, the incumbent from Buffalo has come under withering criticism over the state's $637 million no-bid contract to purchase rapid Covid-19 tests through a intermediary company whose owner and family members are generous donors to the governor's re-election campaign.

The Zeldin campaign, for its part, is under investigation for possible improper coordination with political action committees that are pouring millions of dollars into ads that attack Hochul and support her Republican challenger.

Both campaigns have denied wrongdoing and it's not clear whether the accusations of corruption will carry weight with voters at a time of deep political divisions.

In another high-profile race, State Republican Party Chairman Nick Langworthy heads toward Election Day as the favorite to capture the overwhelmingly Republican 23rd Congressional District, and if successful against Democrat Max Della Pia, must undergo a major transition to elected member of Congress. Langworthy has been part of lots of campaigns over the past two decades, but never as a candidate. Now he makes a major transition as he hopes to on Tuesday.

Della Pia knows all about service to the United States after 30 years in the Air Force. Now he hopes to continue as he mounts an uphill Democratic campaign for the ultra-Republican district.

One judicial contest on Tuesday's ballot involves six candidates who are vying for five seats on the Western New York bench of State Supreme Court. Four candidates – two Republicans and two Democrats – are cross-endorsed by the Republican and Democratic parties and appear on both parties' ballot lines.

Pegula Sports and Entertainment picks contractors to build new Buffalo Bills stadium: A venture with three companies – all with strong ties to the Buffalo Niagara region – have been picked to build the $1.4 billion stadium. “We continue to partner with a first-class team of experts and professionals to bring our stadium to life," said Ron Raccuia, the Bills' executive vice president. Read more

In drug killings that a toddler survived, the verdict for triple murder: Guilty: A U.S. District Court convicted Deandre Wilson of killing three Florida residents as part of a drug robbery in 2019, a crime that turned more shocking when authorities said a 3-year-old boy was left alone in a minivan for eight hours with the bodies of his dead parents. Read more

AG: Indictment accuses 14 of operating Erie-Niagara cocaine and fentanyl trafficking ring: An indictment unsealed Wednesday unveiled accusations of drug trafficking against 14 people in Erie and Niagara counties. An 18-month investigation led to the seizure of more than $250,000 worth of cocaine and thousands of fentanyl pills disguised as Oxycodone, the state Attorney General's Office said. Read more

Ex-Starpoint teacher found not guilty on sex charges: Former Starpoint Middle School teacher Brian H. Lasher was acquitted of three sex charges against him in a trial in Niagara Falls City Court. Read more

New brewery at Pizza Plant in Canalside has been a long time coming: Pizza Plant Italian Pub owners Bob and Dan Syracuse have talked for more than 40 years about opening a brewery of their own, but the closest they came was during the mid-1990s, when they devised a house brand brewed off premises by a contract brewer while in their Walker Center location in Williamsville. That changed last month when the brothers opened Pod City Brew Labs at the pub in the Courtyard by Marriott hotel. Read more

Look Inside: The Mami House: Western New York’s first Filipino sit-down restaurant is hidden away behind an apartment tower in Niagara Falls, a few blocks from the state park boundary. Watch now

Primary care: What changes made in throes of pandemic are likely to stick?

Seventeen leading doctors from across America submitted a report to the National Institutes of Health earlier this year, taking stock of the strengths and weaknesses of U.S. primary care during the pandemic.

They recommended several changes that took shape during the pandemic that they believe deserve to stay part of the primary care office landscape going forward.

They also stressed that the U.S. needs a more equal and just primary health care system that allows patients of all races and financial means equal access for optimum health.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has tested the U.S. healthcare delivery system and sharpened our national awareness of long-standing and ingrained system shortcomings,” they wrote. They noted that primary care currently accounts for 6% of health care spending nationwide, compared with an average of twice that in other developed nations.

They recommended maintaining more intensive pre-appointment screenings that are now commonplace, along with the same coverage and reimbursement for telephone and video appointments as face-to-face visits, relaxing limits on paid telehealth visits beyond a patient’s home region and improved access to care within vulnerable communities.

They get no arguments from three doctors in the Buffalo region whose life work is primary care. They talk about changes that came in their practices that they believe will stick.

– Scott Scanlon

Inside the Bills: Why Sean McDermott is pulling so hard for the Philadelphia Union this weekend: “Philly Union, baby! I'm pumping the Philly Union,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said this week. He was doing more than just pumping up his hometown team, which will play Saturday against LAFC for the MLS Cup in Major League Soccer. His older brother, Tim, is the Union’s president. Read more

Sabres rookie Owen Power unleashes offensive gifts by focusing on defending: Power's determination to be better away from the puck, combined with the work he puts in on the ice and in the video room, led to his best performance to date Wednesday night. Read more

• Vidler’s is ready for another Christmas season close-up. The latest film from director Fred Olen Ray was shot primarily in East Aurora. A few scenes spotlight the iconic five-and-ten on Main Street. “A Royal Christmas on Ice” premieres at 8 p.m. Saturday on Great American Family (GAF) network. GAF is on Channel 295 on Spectrum.

• A long-lost peace medal that was originally presented by George Washington to a Tuscarora Nation Revolutionary War hero will be on public display in Lewiston on Saturday. WGRZ’s Pete Gallivan says the artifact is an important part of Native American history.

• November kicks off with a Home of the Month that celebrates Buffalo's architecture by featuring an apartment building designed by E.B. Green in the Allentown neighborhood. Original design meets modern updates and smart technology.

• The historic Asa Ransom House in Clarence is one of the earliest surviving brick buildings in Erie County. Buffalo Spree contributor Nancy Blumenstalk Mingus takes a closer look at a landmark that is being rebranded as the Duke of Clarence.

