Good Morning, Buffalo: In election year, Hochul proposes big spending hikes, tax breaks

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Jan. 19, 2022

In election year, Hochul proposes big spending hikes, tax breaks

Gov. Kathy Hochul, in office nearly five months and set to face voters this year in a bid for a full term, on Tuesday proposed a record state budget that drives large spending increases to public schools, health care workers and environmental programs, and even seeks $1 billion to fix potholes in the state.

The governor made winners out of a whole assortment of people and special interests with her lofty spending ideas, though she said her plan is balanced now and drives black ink budgets for at least the next several years.

Recipients cheered the plan, but some fiscal watchdogs worried that while Hochul seeks to boost rainy day reserve funds, she is relying too heavily on rosy revenue projections over the next several years – a danger after what the state had previously gone through during the first year of Covid-19.