Good Morning, Buffalo: In election year, Hochul proposes big spending hikes, tax breaks

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
Jan. 19, 2022
In election year, Hochul proposes big spending hikes, tax breaks
Gov. Kathy Hochul, in office nearly five months and set to face voters this year in a bid for a full term, on Tuesday proposed a record state budget that drives large spending increases to public schools, health care workers and environmental programs, and even seeks $1 billion to fix potholes in the state.
The governor made winners out of a whole assortment of people and special interests with her lofty spending ideas, though she said her plan is balanced now and drives black ink budgets for at least the next several years.
Recipients cheered the plan, but some fiscal watchdogs worried that while Hochul seeks to boost rainy day reserve funds, she is relying too heavily on rosy revenue projections over the next several years – a danger after what the state had previously gone through during the first year of Covid-19.
When it comes to Hochul’s proposed education aid package, there are not a lot details just yet. Still, it’s hard for educators to argue with a $2.1 billion increase in aid. When governors have released their proposed budgets in some years, there has been a lot of hand wringing on the part of superintendents and administrators, worried there won't be enough funding. They didn't know all the details Tuesday, but the 7.1% increase in state aid sounds pretty good.
Hochul's $10 billion multiyear plan to bolster the state's health care industry includes $1.2 billion for worker retention bonuses, increased Medicaid reimbursement rates and, specific to Western New York, millions of dollars that will flow to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center to boost cancer screenings in underserved communities. But we're still awaiting the fine print that will be included in budget documents.
– Tom Precious, Barbara O'Brien and Jon Harris
Prospectus 2022 Innovators: Independent Health is finding new ways to help members prevent disease ... and improve the health of our entire community. Read more >>
Sponsored by Independent Health
COVID-19 COVERAGE
Latest data continues to suggest that Covid-19 surge is past its peak locally: While Erie County’s positive test rate of 20% remains high, it is lower than last week. And while hospitalizations involving patients who happen to test positive for the virus continue to rise, a new subset of hospital data shows that the number of people who are being admitted specifically because of Covid-19 symptoms remains level. Read more
Erie County fines Williamsville over village’s refusal to enforce mask mandate: County Executive Mark Poloncarz confirmed Tuesday during his weekly news briefing that the village is the only local government to be formally sanctioned and fined $300 by the Erie County Health Department for actively and repeatedly flouting the mask-wearing rules. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
With $21.6 million on hand and Bill de Blasio out, Hochul dominates early in governor’s race: Slowly and methodically, Gov. Kathy Hochul is building a solid lead in the race for this year's Democratic nomination for governor. On Tuesday, the Siena College poll showed her more than 30 points ahead of her nearest competitor, and she reported raising more than $21 million since assuming office in August. Read more
Tuesday was a snow day for many schools, but for different reasons: All Niagara County schools were closed Tuesday in the aftermath of Monday's snowstorm, with totals reported as deep as 25.5 inches. Buffalo schools also were closed, in a change of mind that came an hour after the district reported it would hold classes Tuesday. As 40 snowplows tried to clear side streets Tuesday, Buffalo School Board member Larry Scott expressed concern about what he considered slow moving progress. Read more
On day Deborah Meindl was killed, mail carrier ‘saw a figure, a shadow’ in her doorway: The effort to exonerate two men convicted of a 1993 murder in the City of Tonawanda continued Tuesday with testimony of a now-retired postal carrier and the son of a friend of the two men. Brian S. Lorenzo and James Pugh were convicted of killing Deborah Meindl in 1994. Read more
New state agency approves first wind power project in WNY: Heritage Wind, a 184.8-megawatt project in the Orleans County Town of Barre, received its permit last week from the Office of Renewable Energy Siting. Read more
WEATHER
Temperature roller coaster: Cloudy and windy today with a few showers this afternoon. A few flurries or snow showers possible later as temperatures begin to drop. Highs in the upper 30s. Read more
COLUMNS
Alan Pergament: Why Golden Globes are a joke, where’s Grand Island and what to watch on a snowy day: Many critics have long considered the Golden Globes a joke given undue credibility when NBC decided to carry them in prime time and they became an annual huge ratings hit. The network has since bounced the show from its lineup. Read more
BILLS
Bills rookie tackle Tommy Doyle's big-man touchdown a byproduct of big win, hard work: The touchdown was a huge moment for Doyle, a fifth-round pick in 2021, who’s become a bigger part of the Bills' offense lately. The 6-foot-8, 320-pound lineman has been an asset in the Bills’ six-linemen sets. Read more
Chiefs defense has gotten better since first meeting with Bills: The Buffalo Bills will face an improved Kansas City Chiefs defense in Sunday’s AFC divisional playoff game. Kansas City will have two key defensive linemen on the field – Chris Jones and Melvin Ingram – who did not play in the Week 5 meeting between the teams, won by the Bills 38-20. Read more
SABRES
Observations: Michael Houser makes 43 saves in season debut as Sabres tip Sens: Houser was active in his crease all night, moving well laterally and getting to rebounds quick in the Buffalo Sabres' 3-1 victory, which included goals from Dylan Cozens, Mark Jankowski and Alex Tuch. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Buffalo’s reputation for being a welcoming city for refugees continues to snare national attention. “After decades of decline, Buffalo boasts a ‘Refugee Renaissance,' ” reads a headline from the USA Today Network. The article notes that the city witnessed its first modest increase in population in 70 years.
• You may have seen our article about a bar owner in the Kansas City area who grew up in South Buffalo and is a die-hard Bills fan. Al Burns chatted with WBEN’s Susan Rose and Brian Mazurowski, telling them his Missouri watering hole is a welcoming haven for Bills fans who visit this weekend to attend the team’s game against the Chiefs. Al’s Bar & Grill is home to the Bills Backers of Kansas City. By the way, Burns predicts the Bills will win by a field goal.
• People who frequent Elmwood Avenue and have been watching progress on the $168 million expansion of the Albright-Knox Art Gallery might be interested to know that today marks a historic milestone. It was 60 years ago – on Jan. 19, 1962 – that a new addition to the gallery officially opened. In its first year of operation, the wing designed by Buffalo-born architect Gordon Bunshaft helped to draw a record 782,815 people to the gallery.
• If you’re into horror flicks, Thursdays might become your favorite day of the week. Spectrum News’ Viktoria Hallikaar reports on a monthly horror and cult classic film series staged at the Dipson Amherst Theatre aptly titled Thursday Night Terrors.
Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.