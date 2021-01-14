Good Morning, Buffalo: In besieged but repaired Capitol, Trump is impeached again

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
Jan. 14, 2021
In besieged but repaired Capitol, Trump is impeached again
President Trump got impeached for a second time Wednesday, a week after insurrectionists ransacked the Capitol in the delusional hope that somehow doing so would win Trump a second term.
The House voted to impeach Trump in a Capitol that bore surprisingly few signs of the riot that cost five people their lives a week ago.
But lawmakers also voted in a Capitol in a state of siege. Some 2,000 National Guard troops patrolled the halls of the Capitol and the surrounding streets Wednesday, positioned to respond to the additional violence that federal intelligence sources expect between now and the inauguration of Democrat Joe Biden as president on Jan. 20.
And while local lawmakers broke along party lines in their vote on impeaching Trump, they also agreed on one thing. Once Trump leaves office, and once enough Americans get vaccinated against Covid-19, the nation will move beyond these troubled times.
– Jerry Zremski
COVID-19, REOPENING COVERAGE
Erie County restaurants win ruling in lawsuit over indoor-dining ban: 91 county restaurants were granted a preliminary injunction to disregard the state's restrictions on indoor dining in the "orange zone." Under the ruling, these restaurants will be allowed to operate under yellow zone restrictions, which include limited indoor dining. Read more
How to make a Covid-19 vaccine appointment in WNY: It hasn't been easy or clear on how to get a Covid-19 vaccination appointment since 5 million New Yorkers became eligible on Monday. Here's The News' simple guide – some dos and don'ts – to help with the process. Read more
Two Covid-19 relief grant recipients close amid financial stress: Both Buffalo Roadhouse Grill and Toutant had accepted money through Erie County's "Back to Business" program; the former closed permanently, while Toutant has paused operations for an undetermined period. Read more
[More: Stay current with the Covid-19 outbreak in WNY with The News' latest maps and statistics]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Cuomo promotes new efforts to expand renewable energy in NY: In the third installment of his State of the State on Wednesday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said he will push through a new effort to expand renewable energy production as a means to both fight climate change and create economic opportunities in a post-Covid era. Read more
Amazon plans new $49 million distribution center in Hamburg: Developer Frank Campofelice's Walden Development Group is planning to build a new 181,500-square-foot building for Amazon, inside the Lake Erie Commerce Center. They're seeking tax breaks from the Hamburg Industrial Development Agency, Jonathan Epstein reports. Read more
Rod Watson: Fulfilling African American Heritage Corridor's potential would be best tribute to pioneers: Despite having three anchor sites other cities would covet – the Michigan Street Baptist Church, the Nash House Museum and the Colored Musicians Club – Buffalo has yet to develop the corridor, at Michigan Avenue near Broadway, into what it could be. Read more
Lockport YMCA makes long-range expansion plan: The Lockport Family YMCA may receive town approval as soon as Tuesday for a multiyear package of outdoor facilities on 20 acres next to the Snyder Drive facility, aimed at establishing what its director called "a premier day camp in Niagara County." Read more
WEATHER
An uneventful weather week heading into Saturday's game: Other than some freezing drizzle on Tuesday and Wednesday, this week has been quiet on the weather front. Don Paul looks ahead to the forecast for the Bills vs. Ravens playoff clash. Read more
GUSTO
Make a family winter play date at these area attractions: With kids off from school Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day and cabin fever starting to set in, families are looking for things to do. From the Buffalo Zoo to Old Fort Niagara and other attractions between, here are seven spots open for safe family fun. Read more
Jack Rabbit to hop into former J.P. Bullfeathers on Elmwood: Aiming to become "creative workspace by day, lively music bar by night," Jack Rabbit will welcome patrons to "spread throughout four unique rooms, each with its own vibe," the four co-owners said in a statement. Read more, then sign up for the weekly Food & Drink newsletter.
BILLS
How do you slow down Lamar? Let him throw: The Ravens have the league's top rushing attack because they have the league's best running quarterback, and arguably the best running quarterback in quite some time. The Bills can't let Lamar Jackson beat them with his legs. What's the key to slowing him down? Make him throw the football. Here's Vic Carucci's column. Read more
How the Bills' Stefon Diggs elevated Maryland high school football: During Diggs' time in high school, Maryland was known primarily as a place for basketball recruits to get snatched up. But, according to the national recruiting director of the All-American Bowl, Diggs "got the ball rolling" for Maryland's football recruits. Read more
SABRES
How Sabres' Jack Eichel, Taylor Hall could be elite duo: Will Hall bring the best out of Eichel? And, in turn, will Eichel help Hall reach his maximum potential? The winger has never played with a center like Eichel. If the Sabres are to break their playoff drought, it will be because this version of Batman and Robin succeeded. Read more
Mike Harrington: Another drought? Sabres on edge of dubious NHL history: Until Terry Pegula bought the team in 2011, the Sabres had never gone more than three years without making the playoffs. It's hard to accept what's happened, Harrington says. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• The Buffalo Niagara International Airport was nominated as one of the best small airports in the country. WKBW passes along the report from USA Today, which shifts to a vote to determine the best.
• The Buffalo Business Blitz is ready to receive applications for its more than $500,000 of donations, The News' Matt Glynn reports. See who's eligible to receive the funds and how WEDI, selected as the group to distribute the funds, plans to split between the city of Buffalo and the rest of Erie County.
• WGRZ spoke to New York officials who were disgruntled with Gov. Cuomo's plan to provide affordable broadband internet access to low-income households.
• The Buffalo Bills are truly a global phenomenon. Spectrum News chatted with members of Buffalo Bills Backers Italy, which numbers at least 50 throughout the country.