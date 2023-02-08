COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Feb. 8, 2023

In answering questions about her mother Kim's health, Jessica Pegula tackles another challenge

For months, the Pegula family wasn’t ready to answer the questions. They were living it, caring for their wife and mother, but not sharing it with others. Only the tightest circle of people knew the details of what happened in June, when Buffalo Bills and Sabres co-owner Kim Pegula was befallen by a medical condition that, for the public and even most people within the family’s sports organizations, was unknown.

Some of the answers came Tuesday, when Kim and Terry Pegula’s 28-year-old daughter Jessica shared publicly for the first time the details of her mother’s medical situation. In an essay published on The Players’ Tribune website, Jessie, as she is known, revealed that her mother suffered a cardiac arrest at home. Kim was saved through CPR administered by her younger daughter, Kelly, and her long recovery has been complicated by brain injury that impacts her memory and speech.

“My mom is working hard in her recovery, she is improving,” Jessie wrote, “but where she ends up is still unknown.”

One point of clarity has crystallized: By lending words and context to a complex situation, and by allowing the public a view into a scenario that has – until now – been private, Jessie Pegula, already one of the world's top athletes, has emerged as her family's leading voice.

– Tim O’Shei

Who killed the monsignor? Family left in the dark about why murder went unsolved: [Last in an 18-part serial]: “The investigation seemed to stop. We didn’t know anything,” Monsignor Francis J. O’Connor's niece said, speaking publicly for the first time about the 1966 murder. “We were disappointed.” Read more

New housing task force will tackle Buffalo’s ‘affordability crisis.’ Will this one make a difference?: The Common Council has appointed 10 representatives to a new Affordable Housing Task Force, charged with vetting and recommending policies to address the city’s skyrocketing rents. Read more

‘A good man’: Cheektowaga officer struck by stolen vehicle lauded as he fights to overcome injuries: Officer Troy Blackchief was in critical but stable condition Tuesday as he remains sedated, on a ventilator, to help him recover from injuries he suffered when a stolen SUV plowed into him early Monday on Union Road, according to police. Family, fellow officers and the wider community are rallying to support Blackchief, a 17-year veteran of the department described by his father-in-law as "a good man" and "a hero." Read more

Six weeks later, Buffalo neighborhoods still waiting for looted stores to reopen, return to normal: Though most stores have returned to business as usual, some have yet to reopen or are still operating with plywood-covered windows and doors. Read more

Salman Rushdie gives first interview since Chautauqua attack: ‘My main overwhelming feeling is gratitude’: In an interview in the New Yorker published Tuesday, the Booker Prize-winning author said the multiple stab wounds he incurred just prior to speaking at the Chautauqua Institution last summer have slowed him down but not stopped him from writing and moving forward with his life. Read more

After compromise. Mayor gets his fleet manager and Common Council gets an emergency coordinator: Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown wanted a fleet director. The Common Council said an emergency management coordinator was more urgent. After negotiations that lasted until moments before the start of Tuesday's Council meeting, both got what they wanted. Read more

SUNY Fredonia School of Music alums earn 4 Grammys: Three alumni won a combined four Grammys for their behind-the-scenes work, including one for Album of the Year. Read more

Hearts and Flowers: Charcuterie goes romantic for Valentine’s Day: Out with the chocolate and in with the charcuterie. A box of candies may be the classic way to show your love this time of year, but it lacks the personal connection and intentional moment that a fresh survey of curated meats and cheeses initiates. Read more

Tesla says its Buffalo workforce is growing as operations shift from solar energy: The company, in a report submitted to the state, said it had 1,734 full-time workers at its South Park Avenue factory at the end of 2022, along with another 107 part-time employees. Read more

Niacet plans another expansion in Niagara Falls with help from tax breaks: The company, which makes a specialized gas that is needed to make semiconductor wafers and crystals, plans to invest $121 million to expand and renovate portions of its 19-acre campus at 400 47th St. Read more

Rob Gronkowski calls the thought of playing for the Bills 'unbelievable' – but confirms he's retired: Rob Gronkowski called a potential homecoming with the Bills “unbelievable,” but confirmed he’s done. He has, however, become a Bills fan again. Read more

Sabres sign Dylan Cozens to seven-year extension at $7.1 million per season: The Buffalo Sabres have locked up another member of their young core to a long-term contract, announcing Tuesday that center Dylan Cozens has signed a seven-year extension worth $49.7 million. Read more

• From hockey practice on a pond to icebreaking tasks in the upper Niagara River, The Buffalo News photography staff captures life in Buffalo and beyond in Out and About in WNY 2023.

• Road salt and deicing chemicals take a multibillion toll on vehicles nationwide every winter. WKBW’s Jaurdyn Johnson says motorists can reduce the risks of incurring costly repairs tied to rust damage by practicing simple routines.

• A musical journey that began more than a decade ago in New York City will finally conclude on Friday when David Cloyd, Sara Elizabeth and Michael Farrow take the stage with a newly formed string quartet at the 9th Ward at Babeville. The News’ Jeff Miers showcases the 9th Ward event – dubbed Buffalo Mixtapes.

• What impact do comic books have on Black youth? Buffalo Spree contributor Sara Ali examines a program that presents workshops on comic book literacy.

