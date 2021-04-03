 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Good Morning, Buffalo: In a Covid hospital, chaplain finds hope, prayer and the intensity of love
0 comments

Good Morning, Buffalo: In a Covid hospital, chaplain finds hope, prayer and the intensity of love

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO

April 3, 2021

Deacon Frank Kedzielawa GMB

Deacon Frank Kedzielawa is willing to offer a helping hand at Sisters of Charity Hospital, St. Joseph Campus, the Catholic Health regional Covid treatment center. Here he helps nurse Juliana Chapman with her personal protective equipment before she enters the red zone to make her rounds.

In a Covid hospital, chaplain finds hope, prayer and the intensity of love

Frank Kedzielawa, 70, a single, semiretired lawyer, took a different path to the Catholic Health regional Covid treatment center than most who have served there during the coronavirus pandemic.

It flowed from a faith fostered over decades, including growing service to his parish and his decision to become a deacon.

Kedzielawa has spent much of the last year as a chaplain at Sisters of Charity Hospital, St. Joseph Campus.

He is one of 1,100 from in and outside Catholic Health to do so.

“That's a reflection on how much human beings love and care for each other,” he said.

“Deacon Frank,” as he has known in the hospital, is among the dedicated staff to serve throughout the hospital, as well as the red zone, where he has witnessed some of the worst that the pandemic disease has wrought – and some of the greatest care and kindness.

– Scott Scanlon

READ MORE

MORE COVID-19, REOPENING COVERAGE

Suburban parents are going to courtrooms to get their kids back in classrooms: Parents in four districts are hoping they have the same success at fully opening up schools as restaurants did when they challenged New York State's restrictions in court. Williamsville, Orchard Park, Grand Island and Clarence school districts are being sued by parents who want their children learning in person five days a week. Read more

[More: Stay updated on Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

New York lawmakers say budget deal is nearing – or maybe not: With the fiscal year already underway as of Thursday, state lawmakers and Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo were trying Friday to nail down several thorny issues involving tax hikes and a new expansion of gambling in hopes of finalizing a new 2021-2022 state budget. When it all might happen is anyone's guess. Read more

What New York's marijuana law means for those with prior pot convictions: Part of New York's marijuana legalization includes the removal of some past marijuana convictions from criminal records. About 107,000 convictions will be automatically expunged, according to the state Division of Criminal Justice Services. The law gives the agency and the state Office of Court Administration two years to complete the process, Aaron Besecker reports. Read more

Democratic détente in Tonawanda, but city GOP sees opening: City of Tonawanda Democrats are putting their swords back in their scabbards but the tensions that flared within the party in recent months aren't going away just yet. The party's leaders still aren't happy with Mayor Rick Davis, who has clashed with Democrats on the Common Council, and his administrative assistant, who threatened to sue the Democratic council president. But Davis won't face a primary challenge after his assistant withdrew his notice of claim. Read more

Nick DeMarsh out at Buffalo State, issues first statement since investigation: The Buffalo State women's soccer coach saw his contract expire March 31, punctuating 19 years in the role. DeMarsh was found not guilty of any NCAA violations or "mishandling the physical and mental well-being" of his student-athletes in a 2019 probe after 12 current and former players filed multiple complaints to the college requesting his termination. Read more

WEATHER

Don Paul: Harsh April start not a harbinger for Easter and beyond: Temperatures will edge up to the mid to upper 40s on a southwest flow. Morning sunshine will give way to increasing clouds, along with a breeze of 15-22 mph in the afternoon, so there will still be a bit of a chill in the air. Read more

BILLS

Bills Mailbag: What does Mitchell Trubisky's addition mean for Jake Fromm's future?: This week's mailbag tackles what happens at quarterback, short-term deals, training camp and more. Read more

Vic Carucci: Jim Kelly will always be grateful for Howard Schnellenberger's tough love: "He was a guy that turned boys coming out of high school into men real quick," Kelly said of his college coach. Read more

SABRES

'Swagger,' reliability help Jacob Bryson carve out role on Sabres' blue line: Bryson's blend of top-end speed, unteachable instincts and ability to forecheck above his weight class have led to his ascent from fourth-round draft pick to reliable NHL player. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

 With safety precautions in place, the Broadway Market still bustled on Good Friday, with shoppers looking for flowers, sweet treats, ingredients for Easter dinner and even some pussy willows ahead of Dyngus Day, which arrives Monday. The News' Mark Mulville was on the scene.

 Hear what a visitation pastor at the Chapel, an imam from Masjid Nu'man, a Baptist church pastor and the rabbi at Congregation Shir Shalom had to say about pandemic life from the standpoint of a religious leader. Scott Scanlon has the full story.

 The Buffalo Association of Black Journalists called its meeting with Cumulus Media, which runs Buffalo radio station 97 Rock, "genuine and productive," WIVB reports. Rob Lederman, one of the hosts of 97 Rock's morning show, was fired last week for racist comments against Black women, while two other leaders of the show were suspended. 

 In light of health disparities faced by Buffalo's African American community, the University at Buffalo started the Community Health Equity Research Institute in late 2019 with the mission of eliminating this inequity. Now, the next step has been taken by launching a website to inform and help partner with community organizations.

Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Bills' home has a new name: Highmark Stadium
Local News

Bills' home has a new name: Highmark Stadium

  • Updated

New signs for what will officially be called Highmark BlueCross BlueShield Stadium – but sure to be known by the shorter version – will be installed in time for the start of the regular season in September.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News