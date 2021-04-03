Good Morning, Buffalo: In a Covid hospital, chaplain finds hope, prayer and the intensity of love

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
April 3, 2021
In a Covid hospital, chaplain finds hope, prayer and the intensity of love
Frank Kedzielawa, 70, a single, semiretired lawyer, took a different path to the Catholic Health regional Covid treatment center than most who have served there during the coronavirus pandemic.
It flowed from a faith fostered over decades, including growing service to his parish and his decision to become a deacon.
Kedzielawa has spent much of the last year as a chaplain at Sisters of Charity Hospital, St. Joseph Campus.
He is one of 1,100 from in and outside Catholic Health to do so.
“That's a reflection on how much human beings love and care for each other,” he said.
“Deacon Frank,” as he has known in the hospital, is among the dedicated staff to serve throughout the hospital, as well as the red zone, where he has witnessed some of the worst that the pandemic disease has wrought – and some of the greatest care and kindness.
– Scott Scanlon
Suburban parents are going to courtrooms to get their kids back in classrooms: Parents in four districts are hoping they have the same success at fully opening up schools as restaurants did when they challenged New York State's restrictions in court. Williamsville, Orchard Park, Grand Island and Clarence school districts are being sued by parents who want their children learning in person five days a week. Read more
New York lawmakers say budget deal is nearing – or maybe not: With the fiscal year already underway as of Thursday, state lawmakers and Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo were trying Friday to nail down several thorny issues involving tax hikes and a new expansion of gambling in hopes of finalizing a new 2021-2022 state budget. When it all might happen is anyone's guess. Read more
What New York's marijuana law means for those with prior pot convictions: Part of New York's marijuana legalization includes the removal of some past marijuana convictions from criminal records. About 107,000 convictions will be automatically expunged, according to the state Division of Criminal Justice Services. The law gives the agency and the state Office of Court Administration two years to complete the process, Aaron Besecker reports. Read more
Democratic détente in Tonawanda, but city GOP sees opening: City of Tonawanda Democrats are putting their swords back in their scabbards but the tensions that flared within the party in recent months aren't going away just yet. The party's leaders still aren't happy with Mayor Rick Davis, who has clashed with Democrats on the Common Council, and his administrative assistant, who threatened to sue the Democratic council president. But Davis won't face a primary challenge after his assistant withdrew his notice of claim. Read more
Nick DeMarsh out at Buffalo State, issues first statement since investigation: The Buffalo State women's soccer coach saw his contract expire March 31, punctuating 19 years in the role. DeMarsh was found not guilty of any NCAA violations or "mishandling the physical and mental well-being" of his student-athletes in a 2019 probe after 12 current and former players filed multiple complaints to the college requesting his termination. Read more
Don Paul: Harsh April start not a harbinger for Easter and beyond: Temperatures will edge up to the mid to upper 40s on a southwest flow. Morning sunshine will give way to increasing clouds, along with a breeze of 15-22 mph in the afternoon, so there will still be a bit of a chill in the air. Read more
Bills Mailbag: What does Mitchell Trubisky's addition mean for Jake Fromm's future?: This week's mailbag tackles what happens at quarterback, short-term deals, training camp and more. Read more
Vic Carucci: Jim Kelly will always be grateful for Howard Schnellenberger's tough love: "He was a guy that turned boys coming out of high school into men real quick," Kelly said of his college coach. Read more
'Swagger,' reliability help Jacob Bryson carve out role on Sabres' blue line: Bryson's blend of top-end speed, unteachable instincts and ability to forecheck above his weight class have led to his ascent from fourth-round draft pick to reliable NHL player. Read more
• With safety precautions in place, the Broadway Market still bustled on Good Friday, with shoppers looking for flowers, sweet treats, ingredients for Easter dinner and even some pussy willows ahead of Dyngus Day, which arrives Monday. The News' Mark Mulville was on the scene.
• Hear what a visitation pastor at the Chapel, an imam from Masjid Nu'man, a Baptist church pastor and the rabbi at Congregation Shir Shalom had to say about pandemic life from the standpoint of a religious leader. Scott Scanlon has the full story.
• The Buffalo Association of Black Journalists called its meeting with Cumulus Media, which runs Buffalo radio station 97 Rock, "genuine and productive," WIVB reports. Rob Lederman, one of the hosts of 97 Rock's morning show, was fired last week for racist comments against Black women, while two other leaders of the show were suspended.
• In light of health disparities faced by Buffalo's African American community, the University at Buffalo started the Community Health Equity Research Institute in late 2019 with the mission of eliminating this inequity. Now, the next step has been taken by launching a website to inform and help partner with community organizations.
