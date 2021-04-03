Good Morning, Buffalo: In a Covid hospital, chaplain finds hope, prayer and the intensity of love

What New York's marijuana law means for those with prior pot convictions: Part of New York's marijuana legalization includes the removal of some past marijuana convictions from criminal records. About 107,000 convictions will be automatically expunged, according to the state Division of Criminal Justice Services. The law gives the agency and the state Office of Court Administration two years to complete the process, Aaron Besecker reports. Read more

Democratic détente in Tonawanda, but city GOP sees opening: City of Tonawanda Democrats are putting their swords back in their scabbards but the tensions that flared within the party in recent months aren't going away just yet. The party's leaders still aren't happy with Mayor Rick Davis, who has clashed with Democrats on the Common Council, and his administrative assistant, who threatened to sue the Democratic council president. But Davis won't face a primary challenge after his assistant withdrew his notice of claim. Read more