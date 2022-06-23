Good Morning, Buffalo: In a competitive market, towns are struggling to attract summer workers

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

June 23, 2022

In a competitive market, towns are struggling to attract summer workers

We knew it was a tight job market, and towns and cities are finding the same thing.

They are having trouble hiring enough summer workers to cut the grass in the parks and groom the ball diamonds.

But towns are doing what they can to attract workers.

That includes increasing the pay. Cheektowaga raised the hourly rate for sanitation laborers by $3 an hour. New York State is raising the pay for lifeguards at upstate state facilities by 34%.

‘Urban renewal’ gives Amherst power to kick-start Boulevard Mall overhaul: The town intends to create an urban renewal area for the mall to try to jump-start the revival of the fading shopping center, Supervisor Brian Kulpa said Wednesday. He said a proposed overhaul of the property by developer Douglas Jemal has stalled because mall tenant leases allow them to block any reuse of large sections of the parking lot. An urban renewal district would give the town authority to make sure demolition and infrastructure work at the 64-acre site finally can begin – as soon as next spring. Read more

Higgins, Jacobs cast doubt on Biden proposal for gas tax holiday: Rep. Brian Higgins of Buffalo and Rep. Chris Jacobs of Orchard Park on Wednesday joined lawmakers from both parties who cast doubts on whether President Biden's proposed three-month gas tax holiday would actually do any good. Read more

Erie County Legislature takes wait-and-see approach to overtime policy for political appointees: It's been two years since county administrators and legislators took heat for allowing top department heads to collect more than a million dollars in overtime in 2020. But despite public pressure, nothing is changing fast. Read more

NLRB seeks reinstatement of fired Buffalo-area Starbucks workers: The National Labor Relations Board's Buffalo regional director is asking a federal court to reinstate seven Starbucks workers who were fired from area stores, allegedly for their union activities. Starbucks denies those claims, which come amid ongoing efforts to organize workers at Starbucks stores. Read more

WEATHER

Don Paul: Heat ebbs and flows over the next week: Dry high pressure should bring us a refreshing breeze and more comfortable dew points today. Cooler temperatures will peak in the mid-70s. Some warming returns Friday with temperatures in the low 80s, though humidity will remain moderate. Read more

FOOD & DRINK

Look Inside: KO Foods Galaxy: The sushi counter is the newest arrival to West Side Bazaar’s pint-sized multicultural food court on Grant Street. Read more

COLUMNS

Rod Watson: Without effort to tackle root causes, money alone won’t fix East Side: "Awareness is a necessary prerequisite. But taking the next steps beyond that will require a degree of trust and respect not always exhibited by those who write big checks and therefore want to call the tune," Watson writes. Read more

Alan Pergament: Mercedes Wilson named ‘AM Buffalo' co-host; WKBW’s Callari takes PR job: Wilson has been appearing on “AM Buffalo” for more than a year in a Monday segment titled “Recipes for Life.” Read more

Jeff Miers: As DJ Diesel, Shaq drops the bass on Buffalo: "Shaq’s Bass All Stars is about taking over the best venues in big cities and small cities around the country and giving up-and-coming producers a stage and platform to make a name for themselves," O'Neal said. Read more

Jeff Simon: An unlikely trio of entertainers bring great productions to the small screen: “Let me tell you about this season's unlikeliest trio of premium TV heroes: Jeff Bridges, Emma Thompson and Adam Sandler,” Simon writes. “Only chronological and professional happenstance could possibly have thrown those three together.” Read more

BILLS

Dawson Knox ready for Tight End University after winning charity competition: Knox is once again attending Tight End University. Tight ends from around the NFL descended upon Nashville, Tenn., on Wednesday for a chance to hone their craft in the three-day event. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• Shakespeare in Delaware Park is marking its 47th season in ways big and small, writes News contributor Melinda Miller. The 2022 season includes the expansion of a touring show and the renaming of the theater’s open-air stage for founder Saul Elkin.

• The recent celebration of the 10th anniversary of Nik Wallenda’s high-wire walk over Niagara Falls reminds us of another daredevil that garnered global attention 135 years ago this week. On June 22, 1887, Stephen Peer walked on a thin cable stretched over the Niagara Gorge. Niagarafallsinfo.com recalls that three days later, Peer was found dead on the river bank below his wire, noting that he apparently fell as he attempted “an unscheduled night crossing after an evening of drinking.”

• For decades, there was more flour milled and bagged in Buffalo than anywhere else in the world. But as News contributor Steve Cichon writes in our latest installment of [BN] Chronicles, a deadly explosion and fire changed that forever.

• If you’re from Buffalo, there are 13 activities you should do at least once, WYRK’s Dave Fields suggests. They include feasting at the Taste of Buffalo, an excursion on the Maid of the Mist and a trip to the Broadway Market during Easter Season. And don’t forget the butter lamb.

