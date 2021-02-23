Good Morning, Buffalo: In a battle over the hospital lobby, ECMC says Benderson pushes profits over health

BILLS

Bills offseason questions: Is now the time for Josh Allen to get a contract extension?: "Holding off on a contract extension doesn't have to signal even the slightest trepidation about the team's willingness to make a long-term commitment. Nor does it have to indicate the tiniest doubt in the hierarchy about his stature as a franchise quarterback," writes Vic Carucci. "All that waiting could simply come down to is this: Because they can." Read more

SABRES

The Wraparound: Sabres sunk by late power-play goal, fall to 0-3 against Isles: Jean-Gabriel Pageau's power-play goal with 4:52 left snapped a tie and the New York Islanders frustrated the Buffalo Sabres for the third time in a week with a 3-2 win Monday. Read more