Good Morning, Buffalo: In a battle over the hospital lobby, ECMC says Benderson pushes profits over health

Feb. 23, 2021
In a battle over the hospital lobby, ECMC says Benderson pushes profits over health
Benderson Development would like a new lease for retail space in the Erie County Medical Center lobby when its existing one expires in a few years.
ECMC wants to terminate Benderson's lease now.
Hospital officials – dissatisfied with what they call a lack of healthy food options in the lobby – offer harsh reviews of the development company's performance at the hospital.
"Benderson has consistently failed to meet the needs of ECMC's staff and patient population," Cassandra Davis, the hospital's vice president of ambulatory services and population health, said in a court affidavit.
Benderson said it took on "tremendous risk" two decades ago when it launched retail in the hospital lobby.
Now, it's getting tremendous pushback from those wanting the retail space to reflect the hospital's upgrades the past decade.
A judge presiding over a court case between the two sides could decide if Benderson stays for at least a few more years or gets evicted now.
– Patrick Lakamp
Buffalo success, tech investments boost M&T Bank to People's United deal
Six years after its last bank merger, and nine years after that one was announced, M&T Bank Corp. on Monday unveiled a $7.6 billion acquisition of People's United Financial of Bridgeport, Conn. The deal extends the Buffalo-based bank fully throughout New England and creates the 11th-largest U.S.-based commercial bank.
The new company will have more than 1,135 branches and more than 2,000 ATMs across 12 states and the District of Columbia, with more than $206 billion in assets. It will have more branches in the Northeast than JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co., just behind Bank of America Corp.
And executives say much of the credit for M&T's ability to complete such a deal lies with the hundreds of millions of dollars invested in technology in recent years – particularly in Buffalo – and with the bank's historic roots and reliance on its Western and upstate New York roots.
– Jonathan D. Epstein
COVID-19 COVERAGE
State expands guidelines for nursing home visits: State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard A. Zucker said the state will focus on the rate of Covid-19 infections for individual counties across the state when determining requirements for nursing home visits. If the infection rate is less than 5%, no testing will be required for visitors. Read more
Irish eyes aren’t smiling: St. Patrick’s Day parade is canceled: The annual parade down Delaware Avenue has been canceled for the second straight year due to the pandemic. "We take very seriously our responsibility to help flatten the coronavirus curve to keep our community safe," parade organizers said in a statement. Read more
[More: Stay current with The News' frequently updated Covid-19 statistics and maps]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
No sign of a quick border reopening ahead of Biden-Trudeau meeting: President Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will hold a virtual summit meeting Tuesday – but there's virtually no sign of progress toward fully reopening the border between the two countries anytime soon. Read more
Douglas Jemal vows to make whole all couples losing Hotel Henry wedding deposit: The developer is promising to make whole couples who lost their wedding deposits with the closing of Hotel Henry Urban Resort Conference Center, even if his efforts fail to take over the hotel operations. Hotel Henry's owners blamed the closing on the pandemic and said they had no money left to pay back the deposits. Couples say they welcome Jemal's offer, but still want state authorities to investigate. Read more
Can’t get to the school library? No problem, e-books are the answer: Students have been downloading books from school libraries in the Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda School District for about six years. But now they can access the much larger collection of the Buffalo & Erie County Library through their school app. Read more
Buffalo lawmakers eye bail bondsmen rules following bounty hunter case: The issue surfaces in the wake of a federal lawsuit filed this month against the city. It claims seven Buffalo police officers aided bounty hunters who held a pregnant woman and her 3-year-old daughter at gunpoint. Read more
Lawyers for Martin Gugino sue city in federal court
Martin Gugino’s lawyers have filed a federal lawsuit that alleges that the City of Buffalo violated the protester's rights when they pushed him to the pavement last June.
Gugino's fall left him unconscious, with a fractured skull and blood tricking from an ear. It also drew a tsunami of criticism aimed at the Buffalo police from people who saw the shove of the elderly Gugino as another display of police brutality.
Two Buffalo Police Department officers were charged with felony assault, but an Erie County grand jury this month refused to indict them.
While the city had no immediate comment about the lawsuit, the lawyer who signed it, Richard P. Weisbeck Jr., said “if the roles were reversed, and Gugino pushed a BPD officer who then fractured his skull, he would have been immediately indicted, and for good reason.”
– Matthew Spina
POLITICS
Brown to seek unprecedented fifth term as mayor: Promising to continue “strong leadership during the most challenging times” in Buffalo’s history, Democrat Byron Brown said Monday he will run for a fifth term as mayor of the state’s second largest city. Read more
BILLS
Bills offseason questions: Is now the time for Josh Allen to get a contract extension?: "Holding off on a contract extension doesn't have to signal even the slightest trepidation about the team's willingness to make a long-term commitment. Nor does it have to indicate the tiniest doubt in the hierarchy about his stature as a franchise quarterback," writes Vic Carucci. "All that waiting could simply come down to is this: Because they can." Read more
SABRES
The Wraparound: Sabres sunk by late power-play goal, fall to 0-3 against Isles: Jean-Gabriel Pageau's power-play goal with 4:52 left snapped a tie and the New York Islanders frustrated the Buffalo Sabres for the third time in a week with a 3-2 win Monday. Read more
Sabres' forward shuffle produces lots of chances, still not enough goals: On the road against a strong opponent, the Sabres put a strong effort on the ice Monday, but it didn't matter. The Sabres dominated the shots on goal count at 36-23. Quite a departure from last week's two losses to the Islanders at home. Same result. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Western New Yorkers’ work ethic has been lauded by many employers and business cheerleaders for decades. Yet a study released Monday ranks Buffalo in the bottom three of the 116 hardest-working cities in America. The personal finance website WalletHub compared 11 metrics, including how many hours employees work each week, how many people had multiple jobs and the unemployment rate. Anchorage, Alaska, was named the nation's hardest-working city.
• When a senior at City Honors discovered last fall that it was tough to find places who were hiring part-time workers during the pandemic, she decided to hire herself, reports WKBW’s Taylor Epps. Noah Baldon, a 17-year-old aspiring architect, makes soap products in scents that include rose, lavender and sandalwood. So(ap) Fabulous has sold hundreds of units in recent months.
• Black History Month should be a year-round initiative, suggests Tessa Pszonak. Arts Services Inc. has been highlighting organizations and artists that represent overlooked communities. This web post focuses on the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor and the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center.