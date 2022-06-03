Good Morning, Buffalo: Immigrants, refugees connect to their roots on Orchard Park land

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

June 3, 2022

'Farming is beautiful': Immigrants, refugees connect to their roots on Orchard Park land

The people looking to grow their food on 37 acres in Orchard Park come from Buffalo, but they weren't born there.

They come from Burundi, Congo, Burma, Somalia and other countries that in most cases they were forced to flee. The chance to work the soil on land being leased by the Providence Farm Collective is allowing them the chance to return, in many cases, to their farming roots.

On a recent day, Ntizimpa Therence, a Burundi immigrant, was using a large hoe to break up clods of dirt before planting corn. He was preparing to plant beans, red and white onions, eggplants, red peppers and cucumbers.

"Here, we grow food that is very natural and doesn't have chemicals," Therence said. "In my country, according to my culture, we ate natural food from the farmer."

– Mark Sommer

Related: See photos of immigrant farmers work the soil on the first day of planting at the Providence Farm Collective. View gallery

It's a great time to sell your home! What are your options? Should you buy or rent? Expert panelists in real estate and finance will answer your questions in a live webinar at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 7. Register now >>

Sponsored by Howard Hanna Real Estate Services

MASS SHOOTING COVERAGE

Tops gunman in court for arraignment on new charges, including domestic terrorism: "Overwhelming proof of guilt." That's what prosecutors said they have against Payton Gendron, the 18-year-old white supremacist from Broome County charged with killing 10 people and wounding three others in the May 14 mass shooting at Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue. Gendron was arraigned Thursday on a 25-count indictment in Erie County Court. Read more

NY raises age to buy AR-15s to 21, limits sales of body armor, requires microstamping: Legislation passed and expected to be signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul by the end of this week will raise the age to buy a semi-automatic rifle in New York to 21 and require a firearms license to do so. Read more

Citing Buffalo and Uvalde shootings, Biden pleads for gun safety legislation: Citing the recent slaughters in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas, President Biden on Thursday delivered a rare prime-time address to the nation to call on Congress to enact legislation aimed at preventing such mass shootings. Noting that on Sunday he visited Uvalde, where 19 fourth graders and two teachers were shot to death last week, Biden said, "We stood in such a place just 12 days before, across from a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, memorializing 10 fellow Americans: a spouse, a parent, a grandparent, a sibling, gone forever." Read more

911 call taker fired after hearing determines she mishandled call during Tops shooting: The 911 Erie County call taker who was accused by a Tops assistant manager of yelling and hanging up on her while a gunman was killing people in the store is now out of a job. Read more

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

WNY team of emergency doctors formed to respond to scene of major incidents: The aptly named Emergency Physician Response Program is designed to expedite treatment and alleviate pressure on hospital emergency rooms by getting trauma doctors directly to the scene of high-severity 911 calls and mass casualty incidents. Read more

43North upping prize money to $1 million each as applications open for 2022 competition: In an effort to remain competitive in a growing venture capital landscape, the Buffalo startup accelerator will invest $1 million in five companies, 43North President Colleen Heidinger announced Thursday. In the most recent competitions, only one company won a $1 million grand prize, while seven other winners received $500,000. Read more

‘No joking around’: East Aurora schools closed, two days after reported threat made: A 14-year-old was charged with making a terroristic threat on Wednesday, May 25. But the schools weren’t closed until two days later. Read more

Baby names stayed fairly stable during the pandemic. Marriage rates, not so much: Six of top 10 names for boys in New York State are also on the national top 10 list. Nine of New York’s top 10 girl’s names are on the national list, with Leah as the lone exception. If only marriage rates had stayed so consistent during the first year of the pandemic. They were down in 46 states, including New York. Read more

Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle bring acts back to Shea’s this weekend: Rock performs at 8 p.m. Saturday, while Chappelle follows at 7 p.m. Sunday, both in Shea's Buffalo Theatre at 646 Main St. The two Live Nation events sold out rapidly after the performances were announced within the past month. Read more

OPINION

The Editorial Board: The temporary loss of one grocery store prompts a call for more options: Western New Yorkers are finding creative and effective ways to take control of food access. They should be supported. Read more

HEALTH & WELLNESS

Outdoor fitness classes aim to help build a stronger Buffalo regional community

Those bent on strengthening mind, body and spirit – personally and collectively – will have lots of ways to do so in coming months, including the outdoor group fitness season, which will include at least 43 classes in 27 regional parks and other unique locations, stretching from Lewiston to Clarence to Jamestown.

It’s the first time since 2019 that participants need not preregister for almost every class in the region, and almost all of them are free.

There will be few better ways to shake off the isolation a pandemic wrought and build new bonds in a region a gunman tried to tear apart.

The Tuesday night Zumba class at Canalside that launched the new season was a case in point. It brought welcome relief in the City of Good Neighbors.

– Scott Scanlon

COLUMNS

Jeff Miers: Outer Harbor concert organizers got it right by erring on side of caution: "My takeaway from the 2022 Outer Harbor summer concert season maiden voyage is that, with careful and considerate planning and well-monitored execution, it can be done right," Miers writes. Read more

BILLS

QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, forever a favorite of Bills Mafia, appears set to retire after 17 NFL seasons: One of the more remarkable careers in NFL history came to a conclusion Thursday. Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, a veteran of 17 seasons and nine different teams, is set to retire, according to multiple reports. Although he has not made an official announcement, former Buffalo Bills running back Fred Jackson posted a screen grab Thursday of a text message from Fitzpatrick on Twitter. In the message, Fitzpatrick sent an image that included names of his teammates from his various stops around the league – which numbers in the hundreds – along with a short message: “Forever grateful for the magical ride.” Read more

SABRES

Nine prospects to watch as Sabres prepare for busy first round of NHL draft: GM Kevyn Adams and others in the Buffalo Sabres’ hockey operations department are interviewing prospects this week in preparation for the NHL draft. Information gathered at the NHL scouting combine, from the face-to-face conversations to the off-ice physical testing, will supplement what the Sabres’ scouts gathered on draft-eligible players and determine the team’s rankings for the draft, which will be July 7-8 in Montreal. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• One man who survived after being shot during the Tops massacre on May 14 has teamed up with his mother to collect thousands of books that aim to educate youngsters about racism, diversity and inclusion. WGRZ’s Danielle Church reports on an Amazon wish list of titles that was created by Zaire Goodman and Zeneta Everhart. More than 4,000 books have been collected so far. They will be given to local community centers.

• If you’ve never witnessed the artistic wizardry of chainsaw sculptors, you’ll have a chance to see the Chainsaw Chix in action this weekend in Lockport. WIVB says more than 60 artisans will participate in the American Craftsman Artisan Festival Saturday and Sunday on the Keenan Center Campus.

• Speaking of annual events, the National Buffalo Wing Festival has been named one of the 15 best foot fests in America by the all-things-food website Mashed. The feature praises the Labor Day weekend event for serving up many exciting flavors along with a wide variety of entertainment.

• A dedication ceremony for the Albright Art Gallery was held 117 years ago this week. The gallery’s website notes that the museum was intended to serve as a fine arts pavilion during the Pan-American Exposition of 1901, but construction was delayed.

Have a wonderful weekend.

Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.