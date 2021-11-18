Good Morning, Buffalo: If you need a Covid test in WNY, here's what you need to know

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
Nov. 18, 2021
If you need a Covid test in WNY, here's what you need to know
If you got your first Covid-19 test last year or early this year, you have no idea how much the testing landscape has changed.
Really accurate tests are a lot easier and faster to come by these days. But why are some people paying nothing for them, while others are paying $225?
Which test is best and how long do you have to wait?
There's a lot of good news about how the explosion of new lab technology has made Covid-19 testing faster and more convenient. You can even buy off the shelf or online. But depending on your circumstances, that might not be the test you need. So how do you make sense of it all?
We explain what's new on the Covid-19 testing front and what you really need to know.
– Sandra Tan
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
Canada to ease testing for returning citizens – but not Americans: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told House members Wednesday that his nation is about to relax its requirement that returning Canadians show proof of a recent negative test for Covid-19. But Canada won't immediately relax its requirement that visiting Americans show proof of such a test. Read more
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Rod Watson: How a new study on Buffalo's old racial disparities gives community ideas to build on: “The Harder We Run: The State of Black Buffalo in 1990 and the Present” was a follow-up to a similar report three decades ago to see how much – or how little – things have improved for Blacks. Watson delves into the report's statistics, which look eerily similar to the data from three decades ago. Read more
Mercy Hospital's recovery from the strike is picking up: There were 239 patients staying in Mercy Hospital on Wednesday, compared with 172 inpatients at the facility on Oct. 1 when a 35-day strike began, said Catholic Health System President and CEO Mark Sullivan. The News' Jon Harris adds more details about how the aftermath of the strike hasn't been as bad as feared. Read more
New Metro Rail station coming to Canalside: Say hello to a new stone-and-glass station that will soon grace the renamed Canalside stop. The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority is planning to demolish the existing Erie Canal Harbor station, replacing it with a reconstructed modern look, similar to what has already been done at Fountain Plaza. Read more
News Neediest Fund kicks off 40th year: This is the 40th year the fund will be collecting new toys and cash donations for food for children and families who are having a tough time making ends meet this Christmas, writes The News' Barbara O'Brien. Read more
WEATHER
Don Paul: Brief warmup vanishes Thursday; some flakes in our future: The Thursday passage of the cold front will bring predawn and morning rainfall to our region, diminishing in coverage in the afternoon, Paul writes. Temperatures will diminish as well, starting in the low 50s at dawn and dropping to 38-40 by around 7 p.m. The rain will turn to lake-effect snow showers at night, but will mostly touch the Southern Tier. Read more
[More: Maki Becker explains why it's possible we'll have lake-effect snow Thanksgiving week]
GUSTO
Where to shop for popular Buffalo-inspired gifts: What's the most popular gift item to buy this holiday season? Anything that says Buffalo, 716 or has a Bills logo. From home goods to clothing and even gifts for pets, multiple stores are now dedicating their shelves to all things Buffalo. Read more
From Dickens to Dudzick, local theaters celebrate togetherness with holiday-themed shows: Alleyway, MusicalFare, O'Connell & Company and Lancaster Opera House will all host holiday-themed productions, with MusicalFare's – based on the Christmas Truce of 1914 – already underway. News contributor Matthew Nerber introduces each of the shows that fit snugly in the season. Read more
Familiar faces, music highlight celebration of venerable former club: The fifth Continental Reunion is happening on Thanksgiving eve – the biggest bar night of the year – at the Town Ballroom. The roster of talent features six bands (one a reunion gig, so it's a reunion within a reunion), four DJs and some surprises, promises Bud Redding, event producer and emcee, writes News contributor Nancy J. Parisi. Read more
POLITICS
Up next in Buffalo mayor race: 'Unprecedented' hand-counting of 34,000 write-in votes: Officials at the Erie County Board of Elections have tabulated their share of write-in votes for "Mickey Mouse" or "Donald Duck" over the years. But now they are engaged in serious business as they count about 34,000 write-in votes in the contest for mayor of Buffalo – an unprecedented amount in local history. Most write-in votes are presumed to be cast for incumbent Byron Brown. Read more
Beaty admits that it's over as sheriff-elect Garcia says he's assembling team: Democrat Kimberly Beaty says she appreciates the opportunity she was given to run for Erie County sheriff but wishes her entire party united behind her candidacy. Republican John C. Garcia says he appreciates the trust voters placed in him and will assemble his leadership team. So went the reaction Wednesday after the Erie County Board of Elections reported the final count of absentee ballots would not wipe out Garcia's Election Day lead, and he will succeed Timothy B. Howard. Read more
BILLS
'Spencer Brown is gonna be a special football player': Bills rookie right tackle impresses in return: When it comes to the Bills’ run game, he loves a big play, of course, but Brown finds the most delight in controlling the game. Read more
Mark Gaughan: Hold onto your seats, Bills' season about to get intense: "The comfortable games are over for you, Bills fans. Stress-free fourth quarters do not await you," Gaughan writes. Read more
SABRES
Sabres need to beef up punchless power play: The power play struggles have been a theme for weeks. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• The Buffalo area is flush with activities this weekend, featuring Christmas at the Wurlitzer, a festival dedicated to Indigenous Peoples at Niagara Arts & Cultural Center and a family-friendly train trip to the "North Pole," also known as Curriers Station.
• It's not a shock: The majority of car thefts happen when someone leaves a car running and unattended. Buffalo police deputy commissioner Joseph Gramaglia discusses tips and warnings that drivers should know.
• Lockport's Joshua Vacanti continues to surge on NBC's "The Voice." He advanced on the basis of his performance on Monday night’s live show singing “You Will Be Found” from the Broadway hit “Dear Evan Hansen.” He dedicated his performance to his high school music teacher Rob Pacillo and high school drama teacher Pete D’Angelo, writes Alan Pergament.
• What's it like at the new Centro Culturale Italiano di Buffalo? Buffalo Rising's Newell Nussbaumer describes the scene at the Italian cultural center at Hertel and Delaware avenues.
