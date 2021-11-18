Good Morning, Buffalo: If you need a Covid test in WNY, here's what you need to know

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO

Nov. 18, 2021

If you need a Covid test in WNY, here's what you need to know

If you got your first Covid-19 test last year or early this year, you have no idea how much the testing landscape has changed.

Really accurate tests are a lot easier and faster to come by these days. But why are some people paying nothing for them, while others are paying $225?

Which test is best and how long do you have to wait?

There's a lot of good news about how the explosion of new lab technology has made Covid-19 testing faster and more convenient. You can even buy off the shelf or online. But depending on your circumstances, that might not be the test you need. So how do you make sense of it all?

We explain what's new on the Covid-19 testing front and what you really need to know.

– Sandra Tan