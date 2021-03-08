Good Morning, Buffalo: If we all have shots, why can't we lose masks?

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

Fully vaccinated freedoms will drive pandemic's next chapter

The pandemic has happened in chapters – and it's time to start writing the next one.

One year ago this week was "The Onset," when we realized that our lives were going to be disrupted. Then "The Acceptance," sometime since last spring, when we grasped that the disruption would last. Next came "The (Brief) Relief" – for many, but not all – when numbers in New York went down last summer as we socialized in the fresh outdoor air. After that was "The Rebound" last fall, when Covid-19 numbers started spiking once more, lasting well into winter.

And now? Hospitalization numbers are dropping. Vaccinations are going up, and with a third vaccine approved and more doses on the way, it's likely that appointments will soon be easier to get. Restaurants, event spaces and entertainment centers are opening. All of these seem like good signs. But does that mean the next chapter is "The Return to Normal"?