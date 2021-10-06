Good Morning, Buffalo: ICU beds in WNY hospitals filling up – but not with Covid-19 patients

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
Oct. 6, 2021
ICU beds in WNY hospitals filling up – but not with Covid-19 patients
Intensive care units, where the sickest and most vulnerable patients receive care, are filling up in Western New York hospitals.
The number of ICU beds available to treat patients in Western New York has fallen to the lowest levels since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The proportion of beds in the region's intensive care units available for use had fallen to an average 15% for the week ending Thursday, before ticking up to 17% as of Sunday, according to new data from the state Health Department.
About two weeks ago, this figure was at 32% and it had never dipped below 30% until last month, even during previous Covid-19 waves.
It doesn’t appear Covid-19 patients are filling up ICU beds in our five-county region.
This number has risen in the past three months, from four patients in mid-July to 52 patients as of Sunday, but they remain below peak levels of the pandemic.
Instead, patients who require treatment for other conditions, or observation following a complex surgery, are taking up space in the region’s ICUs.
– Stephen T. Watson
PLAYACTION
Bills vs. Chiefs' light boxes: Last season, the Bills let the Chiefs' defense get away with overplaying the pass. On Sunday night, the Chiefs are going to use a light box look – six or fewer players in the tackle box – and when they do, Mark Gaughan says the Bills need to have some success with the rushing game to take pressure off Josh Allen.
COVID-19 COVERAGE
Hochul: Herd immunity now requires 90% or higher vaccination rate: Gov. Kathy Hochul says it's now clear that herd immunity will be more difficult to achieve due to the increased transmissibility of the Delta variant, and that the state needs to get "more creative" in increasing vaccination rates. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
State cannabis board meets, OKs relaxation of medical marijuana rules: A new state regulatory panel met for the first time Tuesday, a key step in the process to commence the cultivation, distribution and legal sales of marijuana in New York State. In its first act, the panel relaxed a number of rules governing the existing medical marijuana program. Read more
How to build a new stadium that works? A sports marketing exec has answers: John Cimperman emphasized the need for ancillary development around a new stadium, which the team hopes to build in Orchard Park, and the opportunity to build on the Bills as a “national brand.” In a series of interviews with The News, he shares his perspectives on the stadium project. Read more
In Mercy Hospital strike, lower-paid workers are at the forefront of talks: Negotiations resumed Tuesday between Catholic Health System and the union representing about 2,500 health care workers. A key issue boils down to boosting wages for workers who clean the hospital and feed the patients, some of whom make as little as $13.45 an hour and have watched co-workers leave for higher-paying roles in other industries. Read more
After struggle to find large Medina sandstone, Trinity Episcopal Church will use concrete: The Delaware Avenue church has been unable to find large slabs of Medina sandstone to replace its deteriorating 138-year-old walkway. So it plans to use colored and stamped concrete to “recapture the seam spacing, surface texture and color of the original sandstone.” Read more
Shane Casado testifies he didn’t think his rifle could kill anyone: Jurors are expected to begin deliberating the fate of Casado this morning, a day after testimony in his murder trial wrapped up. Casado took the stand Tuesday and told jurors he didn't intend to shoot or hurt Rachael Wierzbicki. Read more
WEATHER
More clouds than sun: A cloudy start with high temperatures in the mid-70s. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
Plan calls for Jim’s Steakout to replace Adventure Landing: Jim's Steakout plans to build a new restaurant, with a drive-thru, at the site of what is now the Adventure Landing entertainment complex in the Town of Tonawanda. It would replace an existing Jim's Steakout a few blocks away. The project would bring to an end decades of miniature golf, arcade games and birthday parties at the Sheridan Drive institution, still known to most locals by its former name, Putt-Putt. Read more
NEW BUFFALO
Canadian developer still hopes to build residential glass tower in Buffalo: Jeff Wyman is disappointed that his company’s idea for a glass-walled, high-rise residential tower wasn't accepted as an option for redeveloping downtown’s Mohawk Ramp. But he and his brothers aren’t giving up on their dream of bringing a glamorous big-city building to the Buffalo skyline. He wants to pursue the plan at another site, noting that there’s a demand for downtown housing. Read more
BILLS
Jim Kubiak: Brian Daboll's creativity continues to serve Josh Allen well: The Bills’ ground dominance wore down the disheartened Texans as Zack Moss and Devin Singletary combined for 140 rushing yards, a significant step in the right direction for the Bills. Read more
Terry Pegula's net worth increases in annual Forbes' list of richest Americans: Bills and Sabres owner Terry Pegula is ranked at No. 188 on the Forbes 400, an annual list of the richest Americans. Read more
SABRES
Observations: Dustin Tokarski standing tall in Sabres' goalie competition: Tokarski, a 32-year-old who went nearly four years between NHL games, stopped 15 of 16 shots in the Sabres’ 5-4 shootout loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins in PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday night. Read more
Sabres Notebook: After two games in NHL camp, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen sent to Rochester: Also sent to Rochester with Luukkonen were AHL all-star defenseman Oksari Laaksonen and forwards Linus Weissbach, Matej Pekar, Ryan MacInnis and Sean Malone. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Students benefit from diversity in the teaching workforce, reports WKBW’s Eileen Buckley. She examines a local program that’s encouraging students of color to pursue teaching careers.
• Postpartum depression is a serious and widespread condition that should not be casually dismissed as the “baby blues,” WBFO’s Marian Hetherly reports. She interviews women who struggled with depression or anxiety and consults experts on what’s being done to address the issue.
• A town in northern Allegany County has a spooky role in a horror sequel that will be released this fall. The Evening Tribune in Hornell notes that an Amish-built farmhouse in Allen was a venue used for the filming of “Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin.”
• The Buffalo fireboat Edward M. Cotter made history 61 years ago this week following a gigantic explosion and inferno that broke out in Canada’s largest grain elevator in Port Colborne. In this feature produced by the Niagara Frontier Heritage Project, Jeff Z. Klein says the Cotter’s nighttime voyage is believed to be the first time an American fireboat crossed an international border to battle a fire.