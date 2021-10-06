Good Morning, Buffalo: ICU beds in WNY hospitals filling up – but not with Covid-19 patients

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Oct. 6, 2021

ICU beds in WNY hospitals filling up – but not with Covid-19 patients

Intensive care units, where the sickest and most vulnerable patients receive care, are filling up in Western New York hospitals.

The number of ICU beds available to treat patients in Western New York has fallen to the lowest levels since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The proportion of beds in the region's intensive care units available for use had fallen to an average 15% for the week ending Thursday, before ticking up to 17% as of Sunday, according to new data from the state Health Department.

About two weeks ago, this figure was at 32% and it had never dipped below 30% until last month, even during previous Covid-19 waves.

It doesn’t appear Covid-19 patients are filling up ICU beds in our five-county region.

This number has risen in the past three months, from four patients in mid-July to 52 patients as of Sunday, but they remain below peak levels of the pandemic.