Good Morning, Buffalo: How WNY higher ed seeks to recover from Covid-19 hit

Dec. 11, 2022

Enrollment 2022-23: How WNY higher ed seeks to recover from Covid-19 hit

Two years ago, in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, college campuses were practically deserted. But this semester, the University at Buffalo bustled. Except for a few masked faces, you would never know Covid-19 took a toll on college enrollment. In fact, UB’s headcount for the current academic year – 32,118 – is higher than before the pandemic.

SUNY Buffalo State is another story. The SUNY system’s only four-year urban campus saw its enrollment plunge from 9,118 in 2018 to 6,441 this year – nearly a 30% drop that’s further straining the school’s weakening financial health.

What’s going on? Now that in-person learning is back, colleges and universities are assessing their fall 2022 enrollments and addressing the outlook.

Nationally, higher education enrollments are down 4.2% post-pandemic, as reported by Marketplace and U.S. News & World Report, with community colleges and smaller public institutions taking the brunt of the hit. Large, well-endowed and/or top-tier universities, on the other hand, appear to be on the rebound.

A look at how Western New York schools are faring supports that trend, with some exceptions.

UB – Buffalo Niagara's flagship university – is holding its own and growing slowly. Small, private schools – of which Western New York has an abundance – were already seeing enrollment drop pre-Covid-19. Those that took steps to improve it are doing better than others. The region's community colleges are struggling.

– Janet Gramza

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Republicans no longer the second-largest voting bloc in New York State: The latest enrollment numbers from the state Board of Elections show an increasing trend among New York voters to register with no party. Indeed, "blanks" have now surpassed Republicans as the second-highest voter group in the state, while steadily gaining on the GOP in Erie County. Read more

Drop in gas prices is more of a trickle in Buffalo Niagara region: Gas prices are dropping nationally, but the decline is much less noticeable in the Buffalo Niagara region. The national average was $3.3 on Saturday, down 50 cents, or 13%, from a month ago, according to AAA statistics. In the Buffalo Niagara region, the average was $3.63, down 18 cents from a month ago. That's only a 4.6% drop. Read more

Jury sides with police officers sued for malicious prosecution: At the end of it all, an ex-Buffalo police officer cleared of stalking years ago lost her federal lawsuit against the two police officers she sued for malicious prosecution. A jury verdict Friday for the officers came more than six years after Ann M. Zwick, the former police officer, was arrested on a charge of stalking Buffalo police Lt. Mark Cyrek, her former boyfriend. Read more

'I just need justice for my son': Grieving father frustrated by legal process in Tonawanda slaying: Harith M. Alkhalaf was shot and stabbed to death early on the morning of April 20, during an encounter in an industrial section of the Town of Tonawanda. One man is charged with manslaughter in Alkhalaf's killing. But that isn't enough for the 19-year-old's grieving father, Mike Hamzah, who is frustrated by the legal process and doesn't believe he's found justice for his son. Read more

Gunfire detection system ShotSpotter may be up and running in Buffalo's Masten District in May or June: Plans to test a system that notifies police of sounds of gunfire continue to move ahead in Buffalo's Masten District. A pilot program of ShotSpotter, pending Common Council approval, could be up and running in May or June, company representatives said Saturday. Read more

Buffalo State University Police officer recalls frigid January night when she helped save a man's life: Amanda Mesi was on duty the night of Jan. 30 when she heard chatter on the police radio about an East Aurora man who worked at an establishment on the Elmwood Avenue strip who was long overdue in returning home. It was freezing cold that night and the 28-year-old officer felt compelled to move beyond the boundaries of the college campus in search of the man. Her ability to follow the small details in that search allowed Mesi to take steps that helped save the man's life. Read more

WEATHER

Mixed precipitation: Today will be cloudy with rain and snow and a high in the upper 30s. Read more

OPINION

The Editorial Board: Hochul’s challenge to developers could be Terminal A's best hope: The 50 acres of the Terminal A building and the land surrounding it is one of the few parcels open for mixed-use development under Buffalo’s Green Code. It may be difficult to imagine residences, shops and restaurants here, but the more we see long-abandoned structures in impossible locations brought back to life, the more we believe that anything is possible in the world of Buffalo development. Read more

Analysis: Republicans take the Trump test. Or not: Donald Trump’s recent misfortunes prompted the Politics Column to seek reaction from a few top Western New York Republicans. What do you think about Trump’s association with white supremacists and wishes to suspend the Constitution? Read more

GUSTO

Yao Kahlil Newkirk is building community in and outside of Paul Robeson Theatre: After working around the country and exploring the arts in their visual, theatrical and even culinary forms, Yao Kahlil Newkirk says, “I’ve come full circle.” In late 2020, Newkirk was named artistic director of the Paul Robeson Theatre in Buffalo’s African American Cultural Center, where he auditioned for his first play about two decades ago. Read more

Jeff Simon: No matter what you hear, 'The Fabelmans' is not the real Steven Spielberg. 'Schindler's List' is: “The Fabelmans” has been hailed as “Spielberg's most personal movie.” “Yes, it's Spielberg's own life being fictionalized in his movie but I'd argue that, by far, the most personal moment in all of Spielberg's life work is the ending of ‘Schindler's List,’ " Simon writes. Read more

BILLS

Joe Brady embracing opportunity to 'reset' and coach Bills quarterbacks: Brady landed in Buffalo as quarterbacks coach, a demotion in title, for sure, but it came with the opportunity to coach one of the best quarterbacks in football. “Anytime you get coordinator experience, it’s going to help you in whatever role and whatever job you’re going to be in,” Brady said. “I think it’s been a refreshing reset." Ryan O'Halloran has a deep dive on Brady's reset with the Bills. Read more

Get ready for Bills-Jets game: Check out our coverage, including the Bills Mailbag, Scouting Report, injuries, our picks and much more. Read more

SABRES

Observations: Sabres earn opportunities, fail to capitalize in 3-1 loss to Penguins: Peyton Krebs' goal with nine minutes to play in regulation cut the Sabres' deficit to one, but they couldn't overcome a slow start in a 3-1 loss to the Penguins on Saturday night. Read more

Inside the NHL: Jeff Skinner went too far in the moment, but he had the right idea: "Skinner paid a hefty price for his cross-check, but a whole lot of people in that locker room and in the fan base should think a tad differently of him now," writes Mike Harrington. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• In the latest installment of “A Closer Look” – a News photo series exploring Western New York’s architectural treasures – Derek Gee spotlights the Rand Building in Lafayette Square, built in 1929. Lighting was restored on the upper tier, making the building stand out amid the Buffalo skyline at night.

• “Whether it’s for a seasoned outdoor veteran or someone just starting out in the world of hunting, fishing, trapping or a long list of nonconsumptive outdoor activities, finding a special gift for the outdoors user in your life is not that hard if you know what you are looking for,” writes Bill Hilts Jr., who shares some suggestions in this holiday gift guide.

• The Buffalo News is your place to follow the careers of Western New York’s business community. See who's moving up in the Buffalo Niagara workforce in the Business People column.

