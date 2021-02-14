Good Morning, Buffalo: How will WNY fare in the race between vaccines and coronavirus variants?

Lawyer for Tonawanda cop suspended 4 times since 2017 accuses town of 'hatchet job': Attorney Emily Trott told The Buffalo News Officer Michael G. Lewandowski is a hardworking cop who has won praise for going above and beyond his standard duties. But disciplinary records show Lewandowski has been suspended four times since 2017 for violations of department policy, and town officials say he's failed to clean up his act despite numerous chances. Read more

Flynn to sheriff candidates: 'Keep my people's names out of your campaigns': Days ago, a candidate for Erie County sheriff listed 50 people from local law enforcement who support her. The 50 named by Republican Karen Healy-Case included three investigators from the Erie County District Attorney's Office. District Attorney John J. Flynn went public, telling candidates in the busy sheriff's race that his staff may not endorse political candidates. Read more

