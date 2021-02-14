Good Morning, Buffalo: How will WNY fare in the race between vaccines and coronavirus variants?

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
Feb. 14, 2021
What to expect as virus variants proliferate
New variants of the novel coronavirus already exist in small numbers in Western New York.
The more contagious British variant may become dominant in the region this spring.
Americans could face a deadly third peak in Covid-19 cases unless vaccinations and virus-prevention practices blunt transmission.
These are the calculations from those on the leading edge of medical care and research.
“The vaccines are amazing and this is a bit of a race, but containment strategies still need to be in place,” said Jennifer Surtees, associate professor of biochemistry in the University at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.
Surtees is among those who provided insight to The Buffalo News about what to expect as variants proliferate across the U.S.
– Scott Scanlon
Erie County: Hospitals will be given vaccines to give to patients with comorbidities: Staring Monday, New York State will greatly expand eligibility for getting a Covid-19 vaccine to include people with a range of "comorbidities." Erie County said it will give this week's allocation of vaccines directly to hospitals for patients who need it the most. Read more
Lessons from Florida's vaccination system: preregistration, callbacks and texts: Western New Yorkers who have moved to Florida, or who are spending the winter there, generally have had better experiences signing up for Covid-19 vaccinations there than in New York. The News contacted several snowbirds through a Facebook group for Western New York expats and found that although the Florida system has its quirks, it generally works better. Read more
Tim O'Shei: We thought we did everything right. My 15-year-old still got Covid: “My pandemic coverage has put me in touch on a near-weekly basis with epidemiologists, virologists, pulmonologists, psychiatrists, air-quality experts and other scientists and medical professionals from around the country,” writes O'Shei. “That access, combined with all my on-the-ground reporting, has given me a clear sense of how to use science and logic to navigate the pandemic with my family.” Read more
Sean Kirst: A barber whose Buffalo life was one long Valentine's Day, with 'Mariu': Carmen Iacono, a longtime barber on Niagara Falls Boulevard, came to Buffalo because of a romance with his wife, Maria, that began in Sicily – and their lives here amounted to a quietly epic love story. Yet Carmen was lost to Covid-19 in December, leaving Maria to turn this Valentine's Day into a testament to the love and faith of one legendary barber. Read more
Lawyer for Tonawanda cop suspended 4 times since 2017 accuses town of 'hatchet job': Attorney Emily Trott told The Buffalo News Officer Michael G. Lewandowski is a hardworking cop who has won praise for going above and beyond his standard duties. But disciplinary records show Lewandowski has been suspended four times since 2017 for violations of department policy, and town officials say he's failed to clean up his act despite numerous chances. Read more
Flynn to sheriff candidates: 'Keep my people's names out of your campaigns': Days ago, a candidate for Erie County sheriff listed 50 people from local law enforcement who support her. The 50 named by Republican Karen Healy-Case included three investigators from the Erie County District Attorney's Office. District Attorney John J. Flynn went public, telling candidates in the busy sheriff's race that his staff may not endorse political candidates. Read more
Double winter whammy may whack WNY with 9 inches of snow: The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for all of Western and Central New York from 7 a.m. Monday to 1 p.m. Tuesday. Snowfall is expected to arrive in two stages, forecasters say. Before the storm hits, there is a possibility of freezing drizzle early today and a touch of snow later in the day with a high in the mid-20s and light winds. Read more
Bills position series: Brandon Beane has a lot of balls in the air on O-line: A lot of factors will go into the O-line equation, especially the yet-to-be determined level of the NFL salary cap for 2021. Read more
Bills Mailbag: No reason for regression concern from Josh Allen's playoff struggles: In making the dramatic improvement he showed from 2019 to 2020, Allen displayed exceptional diligence and work ethic that should, again, serve him well, Vic Carucci says in this week's Mailbag. Read more
Inside the Sabres: Mental health an area of focus during the pandemic: Awareness has moved to the forefront as Sabres players, coaches and staff endure daily Covid-19 tests, quarantines, time away from loved ones and the disruption of treasured routines. Read more
Taylor Hall back with Sabres after quarantining as result of positive Covid-19 test: Hall, a 29-year-old former Hart Trophy winner, tested positive for Covid-19 and was added to the protocol list along with defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen when the Sabres were temporarily shut down Feb. 2. Read more
• For some, love is not only in the air but also on the court or playing field. On this Valentine's Day, News Sports Reporter Miguel Rodriguez shares the stories of married couples in scholastic sports in Western New York who have combined love for each other and sports into a blessed union.
• Speaking of marriage, for Buffalo police officers Jim Kaska and Melinda Jones, it wasn’t the wedding ceremony they had planned. But inside a hospital room in Rochester’s Strong Memorial, their love was evident. WROC has the story.
• Browse real estate transactions, listed by municipality, from Erie County for the week ending Dec. 25.
