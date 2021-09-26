Good Morning, Buffalo: How will the public help pay for a new Bills stadium? It will be complicated

Doug Allen, iconic anthem singer, forgoing vaccine and stepping away from Sabres: The tuxedo-clad anthem singer known for his rich voice and dramatic point at the end of "The Star-Spangled Banner" announced Saturday evening that in response to the team’s policy that spectators and game-day employees must be vaccinated for Covid-19, he is stepping away. Read more

'I would never wish this on my worst enemy': Young victim of gun violence learns to heal

Quintasia Livingston was one of 355 people who were shot in Buffalo in 2020, nearly double the toll in 2019. The rise in shootings in Buffalo mirrored an explosion of gun violence in many of the nation's cities last year as the Covid-19 pandemic and social distancing measures aimed at containing it upended normal life.