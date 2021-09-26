Good Morning, Buffalo: How will the public help pay for a new Bills stadium? It will be complicated

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
Sept. 26, 2021
Possible list of public financing options for new Bills stadium is long
In December 2012, in an office outside Detroit, frustration was building.
Representatives for the Buffalo Bills, New York and Erie County couldn't get past a snag that kept them from finalizing a stadium renovation deal to keep the team in Western New York for another decade.
Robert Duffy, the then-lieutenant governor assigned to the state’s negotiating team, left the room and placed a private call to then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo. From the headquarters of the team’s owner, the late Ralph C. Wilson, Duffy relayed to Cuomo that a deal was all but in place, but that the sides were stuck over a final funding pot of about $20 million out of an overall $130 million deal. Cuomo, Duffy recalled, suggested a simple solution: split the dollar difference between the team and public partners.
Jeff Littmann, the team’s chief financial officer at the time, listened to the offer and excused himself from the negotiating table.
Not long after, he reappeared, with a bottle of champagne and glasses. “He said, ‘We have a deal,’ " Duffy recalled last week.
Not even 10 years later, the sides are at it again, but with some key differences: many different players are at the negotiating table, and the financial and political stakes – a new stadium that could cost at least $1.4 billion – are far higher for the team and the state and county.
Much today is uncertain, given the secrecy of the talks, but it is clear, if other pro sports teams' recent stadium deals are any guide, that any final agreement for a new Bills stadium will be far more intricate than what came out of the 2012 stadium renovation deal.
– Tom Precious
Hochul, health care facilities prep for staff shortages as vaccine deadline looms: Declaring a state of emergency. Deploying the National Guard. Expediting visas. These are just some of the ways Gov. Kathy Hochul is prepared to address staffing shortages in the wake of Monday's deadline to have all health care workers vaccinated. Health care facilities are restricting new admissions, suspending elective surgeries and making one last big push to convince workers to take the vaccine. Read more
Doug Allen, iconic anthem singer, forgoing vaccine and stepping away from Sabres: The tuxedo-clad anthem singer known for his rich voice and dramatic point at the end of "The Star-Spangled Banner" announced Saturday evening that in response to the team’s policy that spectators and game-day employees must be vaccinated for Covid-19, he is stepping away. Read more
'I would never wish this on my worst enemy': Young victim of gun violence learns to heal
Quintasia Livingston was one of 355 people who were shot in Buffalo in 2020, nearly double the toll in 2019. The rise in shootings in Buffalo mirrored an explosion of gun violence in many of the nation's cities last year as the Covid-19 pandemic and social distancing measures aimed at containing it upended normal life.
Livingston lived, but the bullet that struck her on May 3, 2020, changed everything. It entered the left side of her torso, severed her spinal cord and damaged her kidneys, before exiting her body through the other side leaving her paralyzed from the waist down. She was just 19. Until then, she had never set foot in a hospital.
"I was the perfect healthy girl," she said.
– Maki Becker
After Trump endorsement, Chris Jacobs charts his own path: Rep. Chris Jacobs won election to Congress with the endorsement of Donald Trump – but his first year in Congress proved him to be anything but an always-Trumper. Read more
'Move your hand': Video shows what prompted Erie County to fire jail officer: Erie County Sheriff Timothy B. Howard has said it's difficult to fire an employee for clear wrongdoing because arbitrators often order them reinstated. That's why he didn't terminate some employees for misconduct, he told county lawmakers this year. Corrections Officer Anil Kawal, however, was fired for a clear case of wrongdoing, Howard's team says. Read more
School districts devise plans to battle bus driver shortage: School districts still don't have enough bus drivers. But they are recruiting drivers, and Buffalo Public Schools are considering having seventh- and eighth-graders ride Metro buses. Read more
Charges run gamut from multiagency police operation in Niagara Falls: Those arrested included two men allegedly found in possession of guns, four men wanted for failure to appear in court on a variety of charges, two women who failed to pull over for a traffic stop and two other men with multiple open criminal cases in Niagara Falls City Court. Read more
Column: WNY sees Bisons baseball in true autumn for first time in 60 years
The last time the Buffalo Bisons played in Buffalo on a true autumn day was exactly 60 years ago today, when they defeated the Louisville Colonels at the old War Memorial Stadium en route to a Junior World Series championship.
That remained true for all those years – at least until the past few days.
This season's nomadic yet equally electrifying Bisons play their home finale at 6:05 p.m. at Sahlen Field against Lehigh Valley as part of the AAA "Final Stretch" – meaning especially passionate fans can do what veteran usher Garcia Leonard intends to do: They can hustle downtown at the end of the Bills game in Orchard Park to bid farewell to a memorable Bisons team, playing on a fall evening.
You never know. It could be another 60 years before we get the chance again.
– Sean Kirst
A nice fall day: Although a stray shower is possible, mostly dry conditions are expected today, according to WGRZ’s forecast. Fans attending the Bills game can expect afternoon temperatures in the mid-60s and a gusty breeze. Read more
Bills vs. Washington: Your guide to Sunday's game: The Bills (1-1) host the Washington Football Team (1-1) at 1 p.m. at Highmark Stadium. The game is being broadcast on Fox. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game. Read more
Inside the NHL: When it comes to media access, things are shuffled around the league: Mike Harrington writes, "While still in pandemic times, the NHL is now opting against a blanket policy and allowing teams to set their own policies based on local rules. As you can imagine, things are all over the map." Read more
Dylan Cozens embracing role as top-six center and a face of the Sabres: With Jack Eichel shelved because of a dispute over his preference to have an artificial disk replacement, and talented forward Sam Reinhart traded to Florida this summer, Cozens is among the new ambassadors and faces of the Sabres. Read more
• A fall tradition for many, apple picking has been altered by Covid-19. Some Niagara County orchards are requiring reservations this season, WKBW’s Ryan Arbogast reports.
• Speaking of autumn activities, WIVB’s Kaley Lynch provides a look at a new Halloween attraction now open at the Niagara County Fairgrounds. Hollowed Harvest features some 7,000 carved jack-o'-lanterns in landscapes and displays.
• Browse real estate transactions, listed by municipality, from Erie County for the week ending Aug. 6.