Good Morning, Buffalo: How will new Covid-19 realities affect kids in schools?

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
Jan. 4, 2022
Pandemic Lessons: How will new Covid-19 realities affect kids in schools?
A gap in the Covid-19 guidance released last week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leapt at me like a page missing from a book. I kept flipping back and forth, checking and rechecking to see if the words were there.
They weren’t.
The new guidance suggested that anyone who is six months beyond their initial two-shot vaccine regimen, but still doesn’t have a booster, should quarantine after exposure to someone with Covid-19. That makes sense on the whole: It’s clear that vaccine-induced immunity needs a push after a half-year or so, and boosters have been widely available for weeks or months, depending on your eligibility.
Except for one group: Kids ages 12-15, many of whom have passed the six-month mark, but none of whom qualified to get a booster, unless they have an immunocompromising health condition. With Omicron flooding the country, this seemed like a pathway to closures: A large population of preteens and teens who are sitting in class, dancing, performing theater, participating in clubs and playing sports, all subject to be quarantined if anyone in their vicinity tests positive. Which, over the next few weeks with Omicron, could happen almost daily.
That seemed to position fully vaccinated adolescents in the same situation as people who are unvaccinated, and I wondered whether that puts schools, dance studios and sport leagues in the position of temporarily shutting down if they lose too many kids. In a series of texts and calls, I talked to a range of experts from a former U.S. surgeon general to an epidemiologist and a leading school administrator. They guided me on what they feel is, and isn’t, problematic in the new guidance, which you can read about in this week’s Pandemic Lessons.
And then, swooping in with a positive change (at least if you want to see adolescents get the same opportunities as their older peers), the Food and Drug Administration finally approved boosters this week for ages 12-15. The CDC is expected to follow up shortly, meaning middle-schoolers and early high school students can likely sign up for boosters within days.
– Tim O’Shei
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
Erie County scales back Covid contact tracing, but it may not be as critical as it was: As record numbers of new cases flood the county Health Department, case investigators are refocusing their attention on containing major outbreaks and high-risk populations, not on alerting small groups who may have gathered for a house party. Read more
New York to reopen SUNY Covid testing sites: Eleven State University of New York campuses – including the University at Buffalo and Buffalo State – will start offering the free tests this week, with more likely to open in the coming week. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Introspective Democrats examine their party as 2022 elections draw near: A wide cross section of Democrats are weighing a campaign for governor this year representing candidates from the far left to the moderate center. The Buffalo News asked some of them, other party leaders, and one Republican, to assess the state of their party as the 2022 election season dawns. Read more
Hearing delves into city’s decision-making on damaged Great Northern grain elevator: A decision will come "quickly" on whether to grant a preliminary injunction to a preservation organization hoping to stop the demolition of the local landmark, State Supreme Court Justice Emilio Colaiacovo said Monday. Read more
Williamsville trustee blasts 'toxic' mayor in resignation letter: Williamsville Trustee Matthew Etu said he was resigning from the Village Board, effective Monday, because of Mayor Deb Rogers' "toxic" anti-mask agenda. Etu, who also served as deputy mayor after Rogers appointed him to that position, accused the mayor of stoking public outrage toward Etu and other trustees over the county and state mask mandates. Rogers denied wrongdoing and thanked Etu for his service to the village. Read more
Lockport to settle lawsuit over officer discipline in civilian death case: In 2019, Troy A. Hodge, a Black civilian armed with a knife and high on cocaine, died after fighting two Lockport police officers. No criminal charges resulted, but one of two civil suits spawned by the case was settled last week. In a deal between the city and its police union, Officer Marissa Bonito, who later was fired, won back pay but won't return to work, while Officer Daniel Barrancotta is to retire. The deal may help produce a settlement of a wrongful death suit from Hodge's mother. Read more
Woman in vehicle stuck at brink of falls died by drowning: The woman who drove into the Niagara River before her car got stuck just yards from the brink of the American Falls last month died from drowning, authorities tell The News. That was the finding of an autopsy performed on the woman, a 69-year-old Williamsville resident who was not named. State Park Police previously had said the woman intentionally drove into the river and had died before a dramatic rescue attempt. Read more
Buffalo Grand Hotel fire was intentionally set, investigators say: The three-alarm fire that broke out in the newly renovated banquet center at the former Adam’s Mark Hotel has been ruled an arson. The Dec. 30 blaze caused damage initially estimated at $3 million. Read more
WEATHER
Winter storm watch issued for Wednesday night, Thursday: The watch extends through Thursday evening, during which time southwesterly winds gusting to 40 mph will cause lake-effect snow bands to develop off Lake Erie. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
Andrew Galarneau's tips for Buffalo's downtown lunchers: With all the comings and goings, and the evaporation of Buffalo’s office-dwelling population, settling on a lunchtime spot has gotten tougher. So at reader request, here’s Galarneau's go-to list. Read more
POLITICS
Hochul set to propose term limits for statewide officials: It's not a new idea, but Gov. Kathy Hochul has joined a bandwagon of New York politicians and some government watchdogs in supporting term limits for statewide elected officials. Read more
Congressional redistricting goes to state lawmakers as bipartisan commission deadlocks: The maps tentatively drawn by negotiators from both parties released by the state's Independent Redistricting Commission basically coincide for Western New York, which could preserve the traditional Southern Tier district and discount the "earmuff" concept previously carving up the Buffalo and Rochester regions. Read more
Widow of Tonawanda Councilman ends effort to replace him: The widow of Thomas A. Newman, a member of the Tonawanda Common Council who died last month from Covid-19, said she is no longer interested in taking his place on the Council because of the backlash generated by her appointment. The Council was prepared to vote today to appoint Kerrie Newman to the 1st Ward seat, but this prospect stirred up opposition among city Democrats and some Tonawanda residents. Newman, who won re-election in November, had been the Council's only Republican. Read more
BILLS
Analysis: Great or only very good? Bills' defense on verge of top rankings: The Bills stand No. 2 in points allowed and have a shot to catch No. 1 New England for that title in Week 18 of the NFL schedule. Read more
Jim Kubiak: Why Bills QB Josh Allen's stats are misleading in victory against Falcons: A look at Allen’s statistics from Sunday’s victory against the Atlanta Falcons would suggest he played poorly, but the film review indicates this was not the case. Read more
SABRES
Confident Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is finding a home in Sabres' crease: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, the Buffalo Sabres' heralded goalie prospect since he was drafted in 2017, has become the team's best option in the crease. And the 22-year-old rookie is rewarding their faith. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Our ornately decorated Christmas trees helped to foster holiday cheer, but the time has come to pack up the ornaments and bid farewell to the fading evergreens. Spectrum News’ Viktoria Hallikaar says there are sustainable ways to get rid of trees, including turning them into mulch and offering them as a feast to hungry goats.
• We all know Buffalo Bills fans who go to great lengths to show their support. An 11-year-old Bills devotee who has a rare disorder that prevents him from using his arms and legs drew a photo of Josh Allen using only his mouth to guide his pencils. WKBW profiles the artistic talents of Graysen Ripic. "He just loves the Bills,” says his mom, Jeanni Midolo. “He wants to show everyone how much he cares."
• “Hope is on the way for Western New York’s uprooted elderly dogs that haven’t had much to look forward to in their final stage of life,” writes Buffalo Rising’s Newell Nussbaumer. He talks with the founder of White Whiskers Senior Dog Sanctuary of WNY about a three-year effort that is expected to come to fruition soon.
• If you’re one of those diners who fancies traditional tacos, you might want to skip this item. But if you’re a bit more adventurous, check out this post by WBLK’s Yasmin Young. She shares unique entrees offered at local restaurants, including tacos that feature tuna, crab and red scorpion chilli.
