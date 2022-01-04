Good Morning, Buffalo: How will new Covid-19 realities affect kids in schools?

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Jan. 4, 2022

Pandemic Lessons: How will new Covid-19 realities affect kids in schools?

A gap in the Covid-19 guidance released last week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leapt at me like a page missing from a book. I kept flipping back and forth, checking and rechecking to see if the words were there.

They weren’t.

The new guidance suggested that anyone who is six months beyond their initial two-shot vaccine regimen, but still doesn’t have a booster, should quarantine after exposure to someone with Covid-19. That makes sense on the whole: It’s clear that vaccine-induced immunity needs a push after a half-year or so, and boosters have been widely available for weeks or months, depending on your eligibility.