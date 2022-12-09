Good Morning, Buffalo: How to sell pot: State regulators are writing the rulebook

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Dec. 9, 2022

How to sell pot: State regulators are writing the rulebook

The cloudy picture of what recreational pot sales might look like in New York State is becoming clearer, now that the New York Cannabis Control Board has proposed the first set of adult-use cannabis regulations.

Though Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary pot sales are on hold in Western New York pending litigation, they are expected to begin "very soon" in the rest of the state, said Chris Alexander, the executive director of the New York State Office of Cannabis Management.

Before they can be adopted, the draft regulations are subject to a minimum 60-day public comment period. Those comments must be assessed and any substantial changes to the rules must be published before they are adopted.

Click below to learn about a few regulations that the state has proposed.

– Samantha Christmann

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Leaders optimistic about Bills stadium deal as study finds no environmental barriers to construction: If the Erie County Legislature agrees with the assessment findings and issues a negative declaration of environmental impact, the new deadline for a final stadium deal would move to late January. However, that doesn't mean that a deal won't be reached sooner. Read more

After decadelong fight, Gillibrand wins military justice reforms: Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand, a New York Democrat, fought for years to put the prosecution of military sexual assault and harassment cases in the hands of professional prosecutors – and this week, she finally won her battle. Read more

Community coalition criticizes KeyBank over lending to Black customers: The National Community Reinvestment Coalition is criticizing KeyBank over its mortgage originations with Black customers in Buffalo and other cities. The bank is staunchly defending its record, saying it does not discriminate and does not lend based on race. Read more

For now, New York’s gun ban in churches can be enforced again after appellate court ruling: A federal appellate ruling Wednesday placed a stay on a judge's ruling that prohibited law enforcement agencies from enforcing a new state law that bans pastors and permitted gun owners from carrying their concealed firearms inside houses of worship. Read more

Iroquois schools look to state for direction on how to change Native American imagery: Iroquois Central School Board members appear resigned to the idea that they will have to make some changes regarding the replacement of either the district's Native American team name or its logo, but expressed uncertainty as to exactly what that change would look like or how it would be achieved. Read more

Backed by Common Council, task force calls on governor to step in on Buffalo's bus driver shortage: The task force is hoping to convince Gov. Kathy Hochul to declare a state of emergency that would allow Superintendent Tonja M. Williams to implement a change in the district's bell system. Read more

UB dean Robert G. Shibley steps down as head of architecture and planning school: Shibley – the longest-serving current dean at the University at Buffalo, whose ideas also helped to reshape the city of Buffalo – is retiring from his UB leadership post, although he's not yet hanging up his hard hat completely. He will stay in his post temporarily until a successor is chosen, and will then return to the faculty as a SUNY distinguished professor. Read more

Driver in ‘vital’ need of supervision sentenced to jail, probation for collision that killed infant: Gino M. Cesar, 20, has been incarcerated since the night of the collision and has already spent more time in custody than he has been sentenced to serve. Read more

FOOD & DRINK

Peppermint, gingerbread and more winter flavors season beverages at local cafes, coffee shops: Christmas cookie latte. Peppermint mocha made with Ghirardelli chocolate sauce. Drinks spiced up with gingerbread syrup. Local cafes offer a bevy of holiday beverages that put the North Pole to shame. Read more

BILLS

PlayAction: Bills rank No. 1 in NFL on third downs and will need to be good vs. Jets: The Buffalo Bills’ offense probably is going to need to play to its strength on third downs in Sunday’s showdown with the New York Jets, Mark Gaughan writes. Read more

Von Miller: With plans to play for many years, surgery was 'route that I had to take to get there': “As much as I want to be out there and help those guys, they are in good shape,” Miller said. “We’re not going to miss a beat. You saw in that Patriots game how they attacked the Patriots offensive line. … I’m excited to see these guys develop, and I’m excited to hand the reins over to these guys until I get back. We’re not going to miss a beat, man.” Read more

SABRES

Tage Thompson reflects on historic night but focuses more on what's next for Sabres: Thompson's huge night was big news on both sides of the border and got the "Best Thing I Saw Today" headline-opening treatment on ESPN's "SportsCenter." And the official feed of EA Sports tweeted, "We need to go make Tage Thompson a 99 overall (rating) immediately." Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• From Celtic Woman’s version of “Deck the Halls” to the Buffalo Wind Symphony’s rendition of “Away in the Manger,” Western New York will host a multitude of holiday concerts over the next several weeks. Here are 17 upcoming events, including a Dec. 23 show at the Riviera Theatre that will feature legendary singer Judy Collins.

• Many people have memories of the Christmas stockings of their youth. The tradition of hanging them continues today in a big way but with some new trends blending in with the old. You can share your memories and photos, too. The information for submitting is at the bottom of Home & Style Editor Susan Martin's story.

• Immigrants who build new lives in the U.S. often confront culture shock, language barriers, feelings of isolation and other barriers, write Otisha James and Amnah Mohson in Buffalo Review West. They profile a local immigrant who is creating a “safety net” for some of Buffalo’s newest residents.

• Lady Luck made her Niagara Falls debut 26 years ago today when Casino Niagara opened in Ontario. Niagara Falls Museums shares an overview of the history of the land that the casino currently occupies.

• Check out our #EveryDayAPhoto series to see our favorite image of the day.

