Good Morning, Buffalo: How to get free at-home Covid-19 tests

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Sex abuse claimants torn over Boy Scout bankruptcy plan: The Boy Scouts of America’s reorganization plan would set up a $2.4 billion trust for 82,500 former scouts across the country who filed claims in bankruptcy court. A committee of nine abuse survivors appointed as fiduciaries for all claimants said the plan did little to hold accountable the Boy Scouts, its insurers, the local councils and sponsoring organizations. Read more

Sean Kirst: At a high and icy corner of Highmark Stadium, the weather was just fine: When you go up high into sections 337, 338 and 339, you are about as far as it gets from the playing field at Highmark Stadium. But the stalwarts who braved subzero wind chills in those seats for Saturday's historic Bills win over the Patriots are as much a part of what the team means in this community as that steamroller of a squad that won big against the most intense of rivals. Read more