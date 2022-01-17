Good Morning, Buffalo: How to get free at-home Covid-19 tests

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
Jan. 17, 2022
Untangling the confusion around at-home Covid-19 testing changes
Starting yesterday – Jan. 15 – private insurers have to cover the cost of over-the-counter at-home Covid-19 tests. And four days later, on Wednesday, the federal government will unveil a website where Americans can order free tests to be mailed to their homes.
Even with those new testing options, people will still be able to go to local pharmacies, health clinics and private labs for Covid-19 tests of one kind or another, which are free if ordered by a physician, but which can cost upward of $150 if they are not.
So, what is a person with a cough or the sniffles to do? It's confounding, said Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat.
"You've got a mix of free tests," Higgins said. "We've got some people that are still paying. I mean, what is going on here?"
Here's an attempt to answer that question, and others you might have, about the recent testing changes taking place as metro Buffalo and the nation confront the Covid-19 wave brought on by the Omicron variant.
– Jerry Zremski
Pandemic Lessons: What is Gov. Hochul's Covid-19 leadership style? This installment of Pandemic Lessons dives into Hochul's approach to leading New York through life with Covid-19 since she took over as governor for Andrew Cuomo in August, and explores how some of her earliest political work, back to her days as a Town of Hamburg councilmember in the 1990s, shapes her thinking today. Read more
Positive Covid-19 tests, hospitalizations continue decline: The seven-day positivity rate across New York fell yet again Saturday, dropping to 16.37% from 18.65% on Thursday. The fall was driven by declines in New York City, the Mid-Hudson Valley and Southern Tier, but Long Island, Central New York and Western New York all remained much higher. Read more
Cheerleading community petitions state to move championships over vaccine rules: Rochester Institute of Technology, scheduled to host the New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s competitive cheerleading competition on March 5, requires vaccination for those who attend campus events and said it does not intend to alter the policy, Rochester TV station WHAM reported. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated statistics]
Avoid the roads during storm, Hochul tells New Yorkers: Gov. Kathy Hochul on Sunday urged New Yorkers to avoid travel as one of the fiercest storms of the season swung northward toward Western New York and the rest of upstate. Up to 20 inches of snow are possible in parts of Erie County before the system wanes this evening. Read more
[MORE: Follow The News' storm coverage throughout the day for the latest developments]
Sex abuse claimants torn over Boy Scout bankruptcy plan: The Boy Scouts of America’s reorganization plan would set up a $2.4 billion trust for 82,500 former scouts across the country who filed claims in bankruptcy court. A committee of nine abuse survivors appointed as fiduciaries for all claimants said the plan did little to hold accountable the Boy Scouts, its insurers, the local councils and sponsoring organizations. Read more
Sean Kirst: At a high and icy corner of Highmark Stadium, the weather was just fine: When you go up high into sections 337, 338 and 339, you are about as far as it gets from the playing field at Highmark Stadium. But the stalwarts who braved subzero wind chills in those seats for Saturday's historic Bills win over the Patriots are as much a part of what the team means in this community as that steamroller of a squad that won big against the most intense of rivals. Read more
Growing Amherst church looking to double in size: The church, theWELLbuffalo, plans to add a new 500-seat sanctuary to its current 16,000-square-foot facility at 995 Dodge Road. The existing building was constructed in the 1960s and was formerly home to Bethel Baptist Church before Bethel and theWELLbuffalo merged. Read more
Amherst eyes $31 million purchase, upgrade of its streetlights: The Town of Amherst is poised to join the growing list of communities acquiring and upgrading their streetlight networks. The town this year would pay $31 million to buy and convert to LED fixtures its light network, now owned by two utility companies. Amherst would save money immediately on the cost to run and maintain the system, officials said. Read more
At DiTondo, a new generation of Italian classics: “DiTondo shares more than a name and an address with its progenitors – here is food from the heart, served with pride,” writes News Food Editor Andrew Galarneau. Read more
The Rematch II: Bills head to Kansas City on Sunday for AFC divisional round: The Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs will meet at 6:30 p.m. Sunday in an AFC divisional round game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in a rematch of last season’s AFC championship game. Read more
Analysis: Bills offense is on fire in the red zone the past six weeks: The Buffalo Bills scored six touchdowns on six trips inside the 20-yard line in their 47-17 wild-card blowout of the New England Patriots on Saturday. It continued a roll that has been going for six weeks. Mark Gaughan takes a look at what's been fueling the hot streak. Read more
Sabres Notebook: Aaron Dell to keep a heavy workload in goal: Dell will get his third consecutive start in goal for the Buffalo Sabres against Detroit at 1 p.m. in KeyBank Center. Read more
• Buffalo’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration took place Sunday at Kleinhans Music Hall. Go here to view a photo gallery from the event by Robert Kirkham. There are also a few ways you can celebrate and give back to the community today to honor King on the federal holiday set aside to commemorate his birthday, Harold McNeil shares.
• “I’m sure all the shivering fans at Highmark will consider it a lifelong memory,” writes News TV Critic Alan Pergament of the Bills’ 47-17 wild-card playoff victory over the New England Patriots Saturday night, “but fans watching in the warmth of their homes might have had just as much fun listening to a CBS broadcast that repeatedly praised the Bills.” Go here to read the rest of Pergament's review of the broadcast.
• “Healthy eating doesn’t have to come with a steep cost,” writes Nora Hassan for Step Out Buffalo. “Luckily for us, plenty of locally owned and operated restaurants and shops offer fresh and healthy options at the right price.” Hassan shares 13 such places in this guide.
