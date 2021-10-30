Good Morning, Buffalo: How to fix Buffalo's poverty? Mayoral candidates differ but agree City Hall can't do it alone

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
Oct. 30, 2021
How to fix Buffalo's poverty? Mayoral candidates differ but agree City Hall can't do it all
Poverty is arguably the largest single problem facing Buffalo – a problem so entrenched and ubiquitous, in fact, that it’s almost taken as a given.
But Mayor Byron Brown and his electoral challenger, Democratic nominee India Walton, differ sharply in their beliefs about both the role city government should play in reducing poverty and the specific policies best suited to address it.
In the News' latest election issues story, we interviewed both candidates about their anti-poverty platforms, reviewed Brown's 16-year record and talked to local and national policy experts about the costs and benefits of each agenda. The city's poverty rate – one of the worst in the country – hasn't changed over Brown's tenure.
– Caitlin Dewey
Leading contenders for Erie County sheriff stoking their campaign funds in final days: The leading candidates for Erie County sheriff don't want their campaign accounts to burn out in the final days. Neither do their parties, as the Democratic and Republican organizations gave homestretch money to their Erie County sheriff candidates, Democrat Kimberly Beaty and Republican John C. Garcia. Read more
Letitia James launches bid for governor against Gov. Kathy Hochul: Attorney General Letitia James on Friday formally announced her bid to become New York governor, setting up a powerful showdown between the state’s top lawyer from Brooklyn and Gov. Kathy Hochul of Buffalo. Read more
Here are the top 10 donors for Byron Brown, India Walton: Three retired University at Buffalo professors are the biggest donors for India Walton's campaign, while Byron Brown financial support has come almost entirely from the business community. The News' Mary Pasciak details both top 10 lists. Read more
Erie County comptroller's race is always about politics. This year, it could turn on messaging: Gaining the countywide seat in a year when Buffalo city voters are expected to turn out in higher-than-normal numbers takes careful and creative messaging – especially if you're Lynne Dixon, the endorsed Republican candidate, writes The News' Sandra Tan. Read more
Top Seedz is a different taste of 43North champion: Top Seedz isn't a high-tech wonder, the type of startup that often captures the $1 million grand prize at 43North. But the Cheektowaga company, founded by Rebecca Brady, persuaded the judges it had a plan to grow into a $100 million business, The News' Matt Glynn reports. It was the first locally based champion of the competition since ACV Auctions in 2015. Read more
With Buffalo in ghost gun 'pandemic,' new state laws take aim at problem: In 2018, Buffalo police recovered one ghost gun in the city over the entire year. In 2019, the number grew to nine, then shrank to five last year. So far in 2021, police have seized more than 50 ghost guns, with the problem reaching a "pandemic" level, according to the police department. Read more
Judge denies Belter youthful offender status in Lewiston 'party house' case: Christopher J. Belter Jr. will be sentenced as an adult, not a youthful offender, for sexual assaults on four teenage girls in his Lewiston home in 2017 and 2018. Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III ruled Thursday that Belter's violation of the terms of interim probation by watching online pornography and circumventing a content block on his computer justified being treated as an adult sex offender. Belter, 20, faces up to eight years in prison at sentencing Nov. 16. Read more
Don Paul: Weekend begins with soaking rain; first flakes appear next week: Even on a dreary day, autumn foliage colors can jump out at you, and this may be the last weekend for rewarding leaf-peeping. Colors will be near peak on the Niagara Frontier and range from peak to past peak in the Southern Tier, Paul writes. Saturday’s high temperatures will run in the mid 50s with an easterly breeze of 8 to 14 mph. Read more
Former community organizer finds calm in downtown bookstore: Aaron Bartley, 46, was feeling "a little burned out" after 21 years of community and labor activism, the last 13 as co-founder and executive director of PUSH Buffalo, the grassroots housing organization that has effected change on the West Side. He opened FITZ Books and Waffles at 433 Ellicott St. in November 2020, allowing him to delve into his passion for books and social change and pursue the internal balance he seeks. Read more
Leaning in to the human connection with 'The Band's Visit' with producer Orin Wolf: Buffalo is about to see a great musical at Shea's, but don’t expect a three-ring circus, writes contributing reviewer Anthony Chase. No chandeliers will fall, and no one will defy gravity. Indeed, this is a musical deep with gravity. Reached by telephone, Wolf took some time to explain how, best, to enjoy your experience at “The Band’s Visit.” Read more
A remarkable journey through 'The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time': All for One Productions' new play features the compelling character of 15-year-old Christopher Boone, likely on the autism spectrum, played by Samuel Fesmire, a Daemen College student. News contributing reviewer Melinda Miller has high praise for Fesmire's effort in a production with a strong supporting cast, too. Read more
Q&A: Bills guard Ike Boettger loves the corn-fed connection: Outside of gamedays, Boettger shares anything he can with the rookie offensive linemen. There's a geographic connection with some, and the Iowa native never forgets his roots. Read more
After glimpse of success, Sabres work overtime to improve their 3-on-3 play: The Sabres finally saw success in the form of Victor Olofsson's solo rush and pass to Rasmus Asplund for the game-winning tap-in against the Ducks Thursday night. So head coach Don Granato seized on the good feeling to work on things some more, writes Mike Harrington. Read more
• Autumn can be a gorgeous season, largely thanks to leaves changing color. The News' staff photographers have captured the essence of fall, from Ellicottville to Niagara Falls, in their vibrant gallery.
• Talk about a tough decision: The City of Niagara Falls has scheduled its trick-or-treating for 2 p.m. Sunday, smack during the middle of the Bills-Dolphins game. Don't fear – Off Main Street author Eric DuVall has a simple solution, and it's rooted in football history.
• Alden High School's chorus and band filmed a performance in front of the Vietnam Memorial at the Buffalo & Erie County Naval and Military Park on Thursday; the end product will be shown to Alden's students ahead of Veterans Day next month. Sharon Cantillon took photos.
• The "Backyard of Horrors" in Niagara Falls has gone extraterrestrial for Halloween this year. WIVB checks in with Kyle and Sonja Roberts, who've transformed their backyard into a different spooky theme the last five years.
