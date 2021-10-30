Good Morning, Buffalo: How to fix Buffalo's poverty? Mayoral candidates differ but agree City Hall can't do it alone

Erie County comptroller's race is always about politics. This year, it could turn on messaging: Gaining the countywide seat in a year when Buffalo city voters are expected to turn out in higher-than-normal numbers takes careful and creative messaging – especially if you're Lynne Dixon, the endorsed Republican candidate, writes The News' Sandra Tan. Read more

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Top Seedz is a different taste of 43North champion: Top Seedz isn't a high-tech wonder, the type of startup that often captures the $1 million grand prize at 43North. But the Cheektowaga company, founded by Rebecca Brady, persuaded the judges it had a plan to grow into a $100 million business, The News' Matt Glynn reports. It was the first locally based champion of the competition since ACV Auctions in 2015. Read more