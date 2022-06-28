Good Morning, Buffalo: How the son of a Tops shooting victim is giving back

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

June 28, 2022

Turning tragedy into purpose: How the son of a Tops shooting victim is giving back

Shutting out the outside world was not an option for Mark Talley when he lost his mother in the Tops shooting on May 14.

Talley sprung into action by channeling all the negativity into commitment: to be a vehicle for change by lending a hand in the community he grew up in.

How can someone who has dealt with a devastating loss show his face and smile as he gives back to the community?

For Talley, the tragedy only accelerated his desire to make change.

Helping the community was a trait he saw in his mother. Her example set the stage for what he was destined to do: help others.

– Angelea Preston

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Buffalo Public Schools failed to document violent incidents at McKinley High despite state rules: Such omissions are not merely paperwork glitches. The state uses those incident reports to determine which schools are persistently dangerous. Students at those schools are supposed to be given the option to transfer to a safer school. But that rarely happens. Read more

WNY in line for nearly $40 million for safer roads, sidewalks, trails: The state and federal funding will be used for environmentally friendly transportation projects, including sidewalks, trails and intersections. It's a matter of public safety while making it easier to walk, hike and bike. Read more

Amtrak resumes Toronto trains after pandemic interruption: "Amtrak is delighted to welcome passengers back on board the Maple Leaf, connecting New York City and upstate New York with Toronto and Ontario,” said Roger Harris, Amtrak's executive vice president for marketing and revenue. Read more

DA: Woman, 60, found dead in East Amherst home was stabbed by boyfriend: A 60-year-old woman found dead early this month in her East Amherst home was fatally stabbed by her boyfriend following an argument, authorities said. Read more

Buffalo man admits to fraud charges over Covid-19 test kits, relief aid: Joseph C. Bella III, whom prosecutors previously called an associate of “mafia” and “organized crime” figures in Buffalo, pleaded guilty to drug, gun and Covid-19 fraud counts. Read more

Tonawanda man convicted of vehicular manslaughter in 2019 crash that killed 94-year-old woman: Edward T. Harris was acquitted of second-degree murder but convicted of second-degree vehicular manslaughter for the crash that left Lida C. Alminate buried under debris in her apartment. The verdict in Harris' bench trial means he faces anywhere from probation up to seven years in prison when he is sentenced in September. Read more

Police shooting suspect faces attempted murder charge: Nakeem Haynes could face a 25-year-to-life prison term if he’s convicted of charges that he shot at Buffalo police officers on June 17. Read more

WEATHER

Don Paul: Recommendation? Keep watering: “I’m no master gardener, but I can tell growers and gardeners this much: you’ll need to continue to help out your plants and crops with watering this week," Paul writes. Although we’re not in a drought by any stretch, evaporative losses from topsoil and vegetation will remain rather high for this week. Read more

EDITORIAL

The Editorial Board: A day for party members to make their choices: Some voters are bewildered, but any confusion can be easily resolved. Here’s how today's and August's primaries shake out. Read more

HEALTH & WELLNESS

Spectrum Health CEO retiring after 54-year career in behavioral health: Bruce Nisbet, the longtime president and CEO of Spectrum Health and Human Services, is retiring Aug. 19, kicking off a search for the next leader of the Orchard Park-based behavioral health and addiction counseling agency. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Planning Board backs new Elmwood Crossing zoning rules despite neighbors’ misgivings: A request by developers to amend the original planned-unit development regulation that governs the zoning for the $150 million project is being met with heightened scrutiny and concern from neighborhood residents, who worry that it could open the door for future construction and expansion on the site that is far in excess of what the current proposals entail. Read more

Ellicott Development explores affordable housing on East Side: The developer is considering its first big affordable housing project on the East Side of Buffalo, taking advantage of a plethora of vacant lots it already controls to capitalize on the strong demand for lower-cost apartments in the city. Read more

BILLS

AFC East overview: New England eschews big splashes in bid to catch Bills: While the Buffalo Bills signed Von Miller, the Miami Dolphins traded for Tyreek Hill and the New York Jets landed four of the top 36 picks in the draft, New England was content to do mostly cost-effective tweaking of its roster. Read more

SABRES

Mike Harrington: Avalanche have the Cup, but Atlantic teams like Sabres can't count out Lightning: Tampa Bay has played 71 playoff games in a 22-month stretch, an unheard-of run prompted by the league's Covid schedules. With a summer off to get healthy – and a salary cap in much better shape than it was after last season – the Lightning figure to be one of main contenders for the Cup again in 2023. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• “Sandy fly season is upon us,” reports Kaylee Wendt of Spectrum News. She tells us when we can expect to see a "bug-free sky" again.

• Music deserves an equal place in our schools, music teacher James Burritt asserts in a TEDxBuffalo video posted on YouTube. Burritt, who currently teaches at Lewiston-Porter Central Schools, suggests that all students can grow through the study of music.

• The Niagara Wine Trail recently underwent a rebranding in honor of its 20th anniversary, writes Michelle Blackley Glynn for Niagara Frontier Publications. This feature examines the rich history of Concord grapes.

• If you’ve ever enjoyed a corn dog, you have a Buffalo resident to thank for helping to make this carnival and stadium favorite a reality. Foxnews.com looks back on the legacy of Stanley S. Jenkins, a part-time inventor who pioneered a "brave new wiener world.”

Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.