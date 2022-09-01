Good Morning, Buffalo: How the Pegulas will leverage seat licenses to pay a big part of the team's stadium costs

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Sept. 1, 2022

Explainer: How the Pegulas will leverage seat licenses to pay a big part of the team's stadium costs

While the Buffalo Bills owners agreed to pay $550 million toward the cost of a new stadium in Orchard Park, that doesn’t mean the Pegulas will be dipping into their own pockets for all of it.

It's not like the Pegulas are getting a special deal. That's the way it works for most NFL franchises building a new stadium.

Indeed, some of the team’s contribution – quite likely about half of it – will be paid with other people’s money.

That’s because of the way stadium finances are calculated, along with the availability of a loan program available to team owners through the NFL.

It is also money that can't be touched by any other owner because personal seat licenses (PSLs) don't factor into revenue sharing. Under league rules, 40% of all ticket sales go into a visiting team fund that is then divided among all 32 teams.

Schumer: Buffalo wins $25 million grant in federal tech hub competition that will help East Side: Sen. Charles Schumer said the grant will help the region train more than 1,600 workers for careers in manufacturing and tech by building a more diverse workforce, with a particular focus on providing opportunities to East Buffalo residents. Read more

Shea’s second-in-command among three board resignations; GM fired: The turmoil over retention of Michael Murphy as president of Shea's Performing Arts Center isn't letting up. Three more board members quietly resigned in recent days, bringing the total number of resignations to five in all – one-third of the board. A key staff member is gone, too, after Shea's general manager was fired by Randall Best, the board's chairman, for "insubordination." Read more

Backpacks and a Bills celebrity bring welcome joy to the Tops on Jefferson: By 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, when the party was set to start, at least 2,000 people were already lined up from the parking lot all the way down Landon Street. The secret had gotten out that Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs would be joining Mayor Byron Brown and handing out 300 free backpacks. Read more

Lawsuit alleges negligence by Buffalo Public Schools, former superintendent in McKinley attack: The lawsuit contends that the school district and former Superintendent Kriner Cash either knew or should have known that there was potential for violence before a McKinley High student was stabbed and beaten and a security guard was shot Feb. 9. Read more

Hochul: Last-minute pistol permit seekers may have waited too long to avoid NY’s new gun requirements: On the eve of the new laws taking effect, Gov. Kathy Hochul said people whose applications haven't been fully processed by today will have to meet the new requirements – that includes a background check of social media accounts and 16 hours of classroom training and 2 hours of live-fire training. Read more

Settlement leads to scrapping Gates Circle apartment project: The owner of Canterbury Woods is buying a strip of land next to its Gates Circle facility to ensure that it will be set aside as green space. Read more

New evening farmers market launches Thursday at Delavan Grider Center: The market will be open from 4 to 7 p.m. outside the Delavan center in fair weather and inside in inclement weather. The goal is to bring a new option for purchasing fresh food to an underserved area of Buffalo and expand on resources being built or strengthened on the city’s East Side in response to the May 14 mass shooting. Read more

Workers at 5 WNY nursing homes authorize 5-day strikes. Another 4 facilities just reached new labor deals: While four McGuire Group nursing homes have new agreements, union workers at five other for-profit nursing homes have authorized five-day strikes as they fight for a new contract. Read more

Valu Home Centers closing three WNY stores: The closures of stores in Batavia, Fredonia and Lakewood are part of an effort to focus on stronger locations and to potentially add others, while bolstering Valu's online presence, the company said. Read more

Rod Watson: Labor Day is chance to reflect on battered-voter syndrome: Monday marks the traditional start of campaign season. This year, Labor Day also comes amid local Starbucks' workers ongoing fight to simultaneously unionize and keep their jobs. Together, they make it a good time to ponder why so many working-class people vote against their own economic interests. Read more

Erik Brady: From the West Side to Hollywood, jock-turned-thespian Joe Grifasi turned character into a career: You may not know Grifasi's name, but chances are you know his face. That’s how it goes for character actors, who often play a sidekick to the leading man. Read more

43North winner Top Seedz will get state tax credits for Buffalo expansion: The Buffalo-born cracker and seeds company will get a tax credit of up to $315,000 from the state to support its expansion plans. In order to get the Excelsior Tax Credit, Top Seedz must retain its 28 existing jobs and hire an additional 20 employees. Read more

With ‘Chaos in Bloom,’ the Goo Goo Dolls share their best work in more than a decade: That the album, the band’s 14th, is one of its strongest in quite some time only sweetens the sense of hard-earned victory, writes Jeff Miers. Read more

Elegiac harmonies from indie/alternative duo tuesday nite on 'Gusto Sessions with Jeff Miers': Sara Elizabeth and Courtney Ann formed the indie/alternative duo tuesday nite during the darkest of times, a fact belied by the elegant ambience and haunted beauty of their sound. Read more

Bills sign punter Sam Martin to one-year deal: The Bills signed former Denver Broncos punter Sam Martin to a one-year deal on Wednesday. To do so, they placed second-year wide receiver Marquez Stevenson on the injured reserve. Stevenson injured his foot during training camp. Read more

Sabres sign goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to two-year contract: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen's wait finally ended Wednesday when the restricted free agent goalie prospect signed a two-year contract with the Sabres. Read more

• September’s arrival is our cue to bid farewell to summer, but it’s not an excuse to stay indoors. There are plenty of festivals, craft shows and other outdoor events planned in September and October. The season kicks off this weekend with the National Buffalo Chicken Wing Festival. Toni Ruberto’s list of more than two dozen festivals will be a handy tool for planning your fall weekends.

• The start of a school year can create havoc in some households as families adjust to new morning routines, cope with small mountains of paperwork and juggle other chores. A local home organizing expert chats with WGRZ’s Melissa Holmes about some strategies for controlling back-to-school chaos, clutter and costs.

• A West Seneca cider producer is one of the oldest family-owned businesses in the state. WIVB’s Marlee Tuskes reports that Mayer Brothers Cider Mill is celebrating its 170th season. The business is profiled in this segment of Buffalo Behind the Scenes.

• Photography buffs who frequent state parks should put Oct. 15 their calendars. That’s the deadline for submitting entries in an outdoor photo contest sponsored by the New York State Parks and Recreation Department. Binghamton radio station WNBF shares some of the best entries received thus far, including a stunning winter image that was taken at Letchworth State Park.

