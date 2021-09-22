Good Morning, Buffalo: How the labor shortage is boosting wages for some of the lowest-paid jobs

'You knew that leadership, it was all in there': How Stefon Diggs embraced a new role: When the seventh-year wide receiver was voted a Bills captain this season, he was a bit taken aback. He wasn’t a captain in his five years with the Vikings. He wasn’t a captain at University of Maryland. Read more

Erik Brady: Why Ron McDole belongs on the Bills Wall of Fame: McDole anchored a smothering defense that led the Bills to AFL championships in 1964 and 1965. The Bills’ defense of that era went 17 games without allowing a rushing touchdown, which remains a record unlikely to be broken. Read more

SABRES