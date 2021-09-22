Good Morning, Buffalo: How the labor shortage is boosting wages for some of the lowest-paid jobs

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
Sept. 22, 2021
How the labor shortage is boosting wages for some of the lowest-paid jobs
Low-paid workers bore the brunt of the layoffs during the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic. Now they’re reaping a greater share of the rewards.
Average wages are on the rise across the Buffalo Niagara region, and the biggest gains are flowing to workers at the bottom end of the wage scale. That includes workers at bars, restaurants and hotels, along with education and health care support staff.
Overall, wages are up by an average of 4.5%, but for workers in the leisure and hospitality sector, the increase is more than three times bigger, averaging 17% over the past year, according to recently released federal wage data.
Some of the main reasons: The tight labor market, coupled with a higher minimum wage that has raised the floor on entry level pay, combined with more ambitious pay expectations on the part of sought-after workers.
– David Robinson
PLAYACTION
If ever there was a time for the Buffalo Bills' quick game passing attack to shine, this week is it. The Washington Football Team has as talented of a front four as there is in the NFL. Led by Chase Young, it could give Josh Allen fits. Mark Gaughan examines a play that has become a staple in Brian Daboll's quick game passing attack.
COVID COVERAGE
Children 18 and younger see sharpest Covid-19 rise in Erie County: Covid-19 cases driven by the highly contagious Delta variant continue to go up in Erie County, but the rate of growth has slowed in recent weeks, health officials reported Tuesday. However, cases are rising at a faster rate among children younger than 18, particularly among those ages 5 to 10 who aren't yet eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine. The weekly total among that population in the county rose by 76% over the course of one week. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Why are school bathrooms in WNY being vandalized? Blame TikTok: Schools throughout the country – including some in this region – are dealing with the “Devious Licks” challenge that originated on TikTok. The “lick” refers to a theft and the trend involves a small number of students taking or vandalizing items, usually from school bathrooms, then posting photos or boasting about the deed on social media. Read more
Lawyer: Amherst man charged in Capitol attack ‘accidentally’ ended up with beaten officer’s badge and radio: A video recording not yet shown to any court "seriously undercuts" the government’s case that Michael Sibick intentionally assaulted and robbed a police officer of his police badge and radio amid the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol in Washington, D.C., his defense lawyer said. Read more
Mercy Hospital to use replacement workers amid strike threat: Catholic Health has vowed to keep Mercy Hospital open and operating in the event of a strike by 2,000 CWA members on Oct. 1. The health system is contracting with a Michigan-based staffing firm to provide replacement workers if needed. Read more
Niagara Falls considers turning over 19 city-owned sites to developers: Four companies that already own real estate in Niagara Falls are planning to buy more. The city's South End gateway development project has resulted in the selection of the companies to acquire a total of 19 city-owned parcels near downtown. They range from vacant lots to abandoned houses and stores. Plans for reuse, which must be approved by the Planning Board and City Council, range from a restaurant to lodging for medical patients. Read more
State OK still lacking for cryptocurrency firm’s North Tonawanda project: A Canadian company’s plans to buy a North Tonawanda power plant have not yet been approved in Albany, but local officials have greenlighted the project despite concerns raised by environmental groups. Read more
Second suspect in C Street killing arrested in Georgia: An 18-year-old is accused of shooting the victim three times in March during an attempted robbery involving marijuana, according to prosecutors. Calvin D. Clemons, who faces charges including first-degree murder, was arrested earlier this month in Gwinnett County, Ga. Read more
WEATHER
A wet Wednesday: Rain likely today with highs in the mid-70s. Read more
BILLS
'You knew that leadership, it was all in there': How Stefon Diggs embraced a new role: When the seventh-year wide receiver was voted a Bills captain this season, he was a bit taken aback. He wasn’t a captain in his five years with the Vikings. He wasn’t a captain at University of Maryland. Read more
Erik Brady: Why Ron McDole belongs on the Bills Wall of Fame: McDole anchored a smothering defense that led the Bills to AFL championships in 1964 and 1965. The Bills’ defense of that era went 17 games without allowing a rushing touchdown, which remains a record unlikely to be broken. Read more
SABRES
As Sabres report to camp, no clarity evident on Jack Eichel or Rasmus Dahlin: "The on-ice work threatens to be overshadowed immediately by whatever is taking place with captain Jack Eichel and defenseman Rasmus Dahlin," writes Mike Harrington. "Eichel, who continues to haggle with the team over the method of surgical treatment for the herniated disk in his neck, is expected to be on hand to have his physical with his teammates Wednesday. ... Meanwhile, Dahlin is healthy. But as the club's only unsigned player, he's not likely to report unless a deal is close." Read more
A breakdown of the 58 Sabres on Don Granato's first training camp roster: Lance Lysowski takes a closer look at the 58 players invited to attend Granato's first training camp as coach. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• The historic building in downtown Buffalo features intricate stone face details, granite walls in its foyer and high ceilings. The Walter J. Mahoney State Office Building at 65 Court St. will go up for auction Oct. 7. News photographer Sharon Cantillon captures the structure's architectural features in this installment of A Closer Look.
• Our delightful summers make it easier for many us to stay active as we enjoy the outdoors. Kayaking. Hiking. Biking. You name it. But as colder weather arrives, staying physically active can be more challenging. In this report for Project Best Life, Liberty Darr shares pointers from experts on how to stay motivated.
• The late author Alex Haley once suggested that “Grandparents sort of sprinkle stardust over the lives of little children.” Many of us cherish our memories of grandmas and grandpas. WKBW’s Ryan Arbogast examines a program in Niagara County that has been pairing up “foster grandparents” with young students for decades.
• Adventures along the Erie Canal have been attracting national attention, including five tours that are offered between Buffalo and Syracuse. Conde Nast Traveler highlights excursions along the canal that feature paddling, hydrobiking and wildlife-watching.
