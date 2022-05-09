Good Morning, Buffalo: How stadium development turned Foxborough, Green Bay into offseason destinations

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

May 9, 2022

Can Bills take a page out of New England, Green Bay playbooks for development around new stadium?

Few NFL franchises have built around their stadiums better than the New England Patriots with Patriot Place and Green Bay Packers with Titletown.

Both have become year-round destinations that aren't solely reliant on 10-plus home football games each year.

But can the Buffalo Bills and interested developers replicate those models to make the new stadium more than just a sports facility surrounded by parking lots?

The key, sports economists say, may be advance planning.

“In the end, what you would have is something that really improves the neighborhood and is a really attractive multipurpose development,” said Roger Noll, a sports economist and professor at Stanford University.

– Mike Petro

MORE FROM BUFFALO NEXT

UB plan to create a destination James Joyce museum gets boost with federal grant: Even those who haven’t read James Joyce have heard of the famous Irish author. His works include “Ulysses,” considered one of the greatest novels of the 20th century and among the most difficult to read. And those who have studied his works are often surprised to learn that the world’s biggest collection of everything James Joyce isn’t in Dublin – it’s in Buffalo. Read more

New beach bar, apartments, retail space planned for Ohio Street corridor: The Buffalo River is already becoming a hopping place to be. And it's about to get even more active, with a new eatery and lots more apartments. Papi Grande's, a Tex-Mex restaurant in Amherst, has announced plans to open a new waterfront and beach bar on a sandy pit area adjacent to an Ohio Street apartment building. Read more

Fill-in townhome project, West Herr expansions up for suburban reviews: Veteran real estate professional Joseph Jacobi and his three siblings Frank, Christina and Anna – through their FCJA LLC – hope to construct three townhouses on a long-vacant plot of land that sits along North Forest Road across from Ellicott Creek in Amherst. Also pending, West Herr Automotive Group wants to expand its Ford Service Center at 10 Campbell Blvd. in Getzville. Read more

National Fuel workers threaten to strike: A union representing National Fuel Gas workers in Southwestern New York and Northwest Pennsylvania is holding out the possibility of going on strike amid a contract dispute with the utility. Members of IBEW Local 2154 have voted to give their union the authority to call a strike. Read more

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Why overturning Roe could lead more out-of-state women to seek abortions in WNY: The expected repeal of Roe v. Wade would end the national right to abortion – but that right would continue to exist in New York. That being the case, experts on both sides of the issue said that means the state could become an abortion destination for women from out of state. Read more

Western New York school board candidates bring national issues home: Suburban voters go to the polls May 17 to vote on budgets and to choose candidates. And this year, national issues have come to local districts. Read more

New dome needed atop Fatima Shrine in Lewiston: The 432 composite glass panels featuring an outline of the Northern Hemisphere has made the dome of the National Shrine Basilica of Our Lady of Fatima in Lewiston one of the most imposing in Western New York. But the dome, with a diameter of 89 feet, is leaky. Water seepage has for years left rust stains on the carpeting and damaged pews. Read more

Buffalo Common Council releases budget guide; sets public meetings on spending proposal: Council members start budget deliberations today, when they hold several meetings, including budget hearings starting at 9 a.m. in Council Chambers with representatives from various departments. Read more

WEATHER

A little warmer, more sunny skies: WIVB says today will be sunny with high temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Read more

COVID-19 COVERAGE

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul tests positive for Covid-19, is asymptomatic and isolating: Hochul presides over a state hit hard during the pandemic, particularly at the start in 2020 and after the first Omicron variant picked up steam last Christmas. An even more contagious Omicron subvariant, BA.2, sparked another surge last month and continues to roll through most counties, including those in Western New York. Read more

The latest statistics: Covid-19 numbers from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more

BILLS

Projecting the 53-man roster ahead of minicamp, spring practices: Following the draft, it’s a good time for an initial look at what the 53-man roster will look like in September. Jay Skurski did that. Read more

Khalil Shakir is ready for whatever: “Whatever the team needs me to do – whether that's receiver or that's lining up in the backfield, whatever it is – I'm going to do it and they're going to get my all,” he said. Where do the Bills see their newest receiver fitting in? Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• "This is, by all appearances, the summer that the live music scene will return to normal after two years of shutdowns, false starts and stutter-stalls. So why does it all still feel so surreal, as though we’re setting off into alien territory? Many changes are afoot, for starters," writes News Music Critic Jeff Miers. Also check out Miers' top 10 outdoor concerts for the summer.

• The arrival of warmer weather makes it an important time to remember to exercise caution while on the road. For Motorcycle Safety Month, WGRZ's Danielle Church shares some tips on how to stay safe, as well as the implications of the proposed Reckless Driver Prevention bill.

• Sunday was a day to celebrate moms. WIVB's Abby Fridmann reports that some new mothers at Mercy Hospital received the best gift possible.

