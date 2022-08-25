Good Morning, Buffalo: How 'Southern Tier strategy' spawned Langworthy victory

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Aug. 25, 2022

How 'Southern Tier strategy' spawned Langworthy victory

When congressional candidate Carl Paladino first viewed the lines of the new 23rd Congressional District, the concentration of 43% of voters in Erie County looked like a major advantage as he faced Nick Langworthy in the GOP primary. Paladino was known in his home county, which supported him almost 2-to-1 in Tuesday's election.

But Langworthy eventually prevailed by employing a "Southern Tier strategy" that correctly predicted that the six counties traditionally comprising the congressional district would vote together – and for him.

Now, after Paladino's Wednesday concession, Langworthy inherits a strong position to take on Democrat Max Della Pia in November.

– Robert J. McCarthy

New congressman’s term will be shortest in New York State in 155 years: Joe Sempolinski will be sworn in as congressman for the 23rd District of New York sometime before the start of the next U.S. House of Representatives session on Sept. 13. Just four months later, he will become former U.S. Rep. Sempolinski. Read more

South Buffalo cannabis campus gains traction with Fortune 500 backing of Scotts Miracle-Gro: The financial backing will bring vast resources to the ambitious project, which was in limbo a year ago as the state moved slowly to legalize recreational cannabis. Having a strong financial partner is enabling developers to get a much earlier start on what is now seen as potentially a $300 million project. Read more

Police getting trained in red flag law to keep guns away from future mass shooters: The state is working with Everytown for Gun Safety, a nonprofit, anti-gun violence organization, to teach law enforcement officers about red flag laws. Read more

Colored Musicians Club begins renovations aimed at attracting tourists to African American Heritage Corridor: Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado joined Mayor Byron W. Brown and other local officials to break ground Wednesday for a $2.95 million expansion of the downtown attraction. Founded in 1918, it’s the only remaining African American musicians’ club of its kind in the country. Read more

Buffalo man found guilty of violent assaults on elderly woman: Kenneth J. Parks faces a maximum of 32 years in state prison after an Erie County jury found him guilty of charges in connection with two violent attacks on an elderly woman during a home break-in in 2021. Read more

Rod Watson: Gun law grounded in bigotry reveals its roots: “As the clock ticks down to the Sept. 1 implementation date, the misnamed Concealed Carry Improvement Act will do nothing more than create a new class of law-abiding criminals," Watson writes. Read more

O’Mega Red brings ‘hip-rock’ to ‘Gusto Sessions with Jeff Miers’: O’Mega Red – born Robert Grant in Boston, Mass., but a citizen of Buffalo since 2009 – is a musician, rapper, producer and entrepreneur whose journey reflects the evolution of American music over the past several decades. Read more

Josh Allen is dynamic on the run. Should the Bills utilize it less?: The Bills would be crazy to not take advantage of the running of their 6-foot-5, 237-pound star. The question is: How much is too much? A high volume of QB runs brings at least a slight increase in a quarterback’s risk of injury. Read more

• “Thursday Night Terrors” has something for every horror fan, says film series founder Peter Vullo. The Dipson Amherst Theatre kicks off the series’ sixth anniversary tonight. Check out the scream-producing films that will be featured through Dec. 8.

• Horror flicks won’t be the only things that put some people on edge in the coming weeks. When the summer break comes to a screeching halt, some students will battle back-to-school jitters. Dr. Wendy Weinstein from BryLin Behavioral Health shared some tips for helping youngsters deal with anxiety in an interview on WIVB’s Wake Up!

• You have probably heard his name, but can you identify Matt Urban’s claim to fame? Born in Buffalo on this day in 1919, many consider him to be one of the greatest soldiers in American history. A community center on Buffalo’s East Side is named after this World War II hero. Urban grew up in a home on Broadway, only steps away from the center.

• Apple farms in Western New York are feeling the impact of this summer’s dry conditions. WGRZ’s Andy Paden visited Becker Farms in Niagara County where the owner told him the apples may look a bit different this year.

