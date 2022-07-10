Good Morning, Buffalo: How some of Buffalo’s early suburban neighborhoods were designed to keep Black people out

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

July 10, 2022

How some of Buffalo’s early suburban neighborhoods were designed to keep Black people out

Part of the reason Buffalo remains one of America’s most segregated metropolitan regions may be hidden in a dusty old document in your safe deposit box.

And it is more likely if you live in one of Buffalo's suburbs.

Racist language in land deeds remains in hundreds – and possibly thousands – of Erie County property records, an investigation by The Buffalo News has found.

Consider the deed to this home on Transit Road in Cheektowaga, written in 1945: “The property shall be occupied by members of the Caucasian race only.”

Or this one written 100 years ago in Orchard Park, where residents of Washington Avenue pledged their homes would “never be rented, leased or sold, transferred or conveyed to … any negro or colored person or person of negro blood.”

Legally, the racist language in the property deeds has no value, even though some restrictions state that they "run with the land" of a property forever. Racially restrictive covenants were deemed unconstitutional by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1948 and were made illegal by the Fair Housing Act of 1968.

But decades later – and nearly two months after a white supremacist shot and killed 10 Black shoppers at Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue because of their race – experts in urban studies and Black suburbanites say they are part of the reason Buffalo's suburbs are mostly white today.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Congress moves toward vastly expanding benefits for vets exposed to burn pits: After years of effort, Congress is close to passing legislation expanding benefits to veterans exposed to "burn pits" and other toxins – including those in Western New York. Read more

Sean Kirst: A pivotal moment, a beloved teacher – and a request for all of us: Alexander Burgos, at 31, is co-founder of a new Buffalo contracting company that focuses on city restorations. He credits that success to many people, including John Eagan Jr., longtime business professor at the Erie Community College city campus. Still, Burgos hopes to share a hard lesson he learned recently about time and gratitude: If you want to thank the teachers who changed your life, he said, the best time is right now. Read more

Erie County to get $63 million in lawsuit settlement to help fight opioid addiction: County Executive Mark Poloncarz laid out the spending plan for the settlement money, which comes directly from drug manufacturers and distributors, as well as through a state settlement with drug companies. Three-fourths of the money received this year – $14.3 million – is restricted for spending on addiction and mental health services. Read more

National Civil Rights Museum president on overcoming hate: Assume 'the good until proven otherwise': In the aftermath of the racist attack May 14 at Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue that left 10 dead, Russell Wigginton came to town to talk on the topic of civil rights as a movement, not a moment, in the aftermath of tragedy. Read more

WEATHER

Sunny, warmer: More sunny skies and high temperatures in the lower 80s are forecast for today by WIVB. Read more

FOOD & DRINK

Newcomer Caribbean Flava seizes Gusto award at Taste of Buffalo among strong choices: "You eat with your eyes first" may be a true saying, but it does a disservice to dishes like Caribbean Flava's curry chicken, the winner of the 2022 Gusto Critic's Choice Award at the Taste of Buffalo. Never heard of the Jamaican restaurant? That's the beauty of the Taste, which continues from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Dollar stores are booming: Do these retailers help or hurt communities? The dollar store industry is one of the fastest growing in the country, often bringing a wide-ranging store to communities and neighborhoods where shopping options are limited. But some local leaders and residents question the value of dollar stores and believe these retailers prey on the same communities that they claim to serve. Read more

Angola mulls becoming second local village to lift open container law: While most New York communities have open container laws that bar people from drinking in public places, East Aurora has never prohibited it. And now, another Western New York community – Angola – is considering a change that would allow public consumption of alcoholic beverages. Read more

Spotlight on the economy: Local workers are looking for jobs again – but the region still needs more: The region's pool of people who are either working or actively looking for a job still hasn't returned to its pre-pandemic levels, although the gap has closed rapidly over the past year. Read more

POLITICS

Williamsville mayor, new trustees at odds over procedure, but seek to work together: The agenda for Tuesday's Williamsville Village Board reorganizational meeting covered 62 items. The meeting was over in less than 10 minutes – because trustees objected to moving forward with approving the items after they say they were handed the document as they walked into the meeting room – and was rescheduled for July 25. It's the first sign of tension between the new Village Board majority and Williamsville Mayor Deb Rogers, now outnumbered 4-1 on the board. Read more

Analysis: Giambra reads the tea leaves: “Giambra had come full circle,” writes News Political Reporter Robert J. McCarthy of the former Erie County executive who last week ended his bid for the State Senate and said he will change his party registration from Republican to unaffiliated. “His announcement prompted the Politics Column to recall a 1998 Saturday lunch in Fort Erie with the then-Democratic Buffalo comptroller as he contemplated a switch to the GOP.” Read more

BILLS

Bills Mailbag: It's the middle of July, and you had some different questions: Sure, there are real football questions about storylines to watch at camp and the strength of the AFC East as it compares to other divisions. But have you ever wondered about feline fear of cucumbers, or why the Bills don't have a team dog? Read more

SABRES

NHL Draft 2022: Your guide to the newest additions to the Buffalo Sabres: Our handy draft guide will help you get to know the Buffalo Sabres picks in the 2022 NHL draft. Read more

Inside the NHL: Big names will fetch big prices when free agency opens: The compressed, constantly-in-motion NHL calendar keeps whirring this week as most teams host development camps and free agency opens at noon Wednesday. There are not supposed to be any signings at that time because (wink-wink) there has been no official interview period for free agents. We'll see about that, writes Mike Harrington. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• Thousands of Muslims came together Saturday at Front Park to celebrate Eid al-Adha, one of the biggest holidays in Islam. News photographer Minh Connors captured the celebration, which included a prayer service and guest speakers.

• If you’re at Delaware Park in the summer, you may notice the blooming flowers in the Rose Garden, or the crunching sound of footsteps walking on the gravel pathway. And on certain Monday evenings, you'll hear the sounds of Latin music coming from behind the pavilion. There, you’ll see people moving to Latin music as new and trained dancers congregate for "Salsa in the Park," a beginners class and dance event where participants can pick up a new hobby, friends and even a fresh outlook on life, Haajrah Gilani reports.

• Browse real estate transactions, listed by municipality, from Erie County for the week ending May 20.

