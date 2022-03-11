Good Morning, Buffalo: How Silo City aims to create a new neighborhood on the Buffalo River

HEALTH & WELLNESS

When to take the keys away? Driver evaluation takes burden off caregivers to decide

Red flags that someone may have driving challenges include failure to obey traffic signs or poor attention to pedestrians or bicyclists, stopping inappropriately or driving too slowly or aggressively, and forgetfulness, confusion or frequent falls.

When these and other signals surface, caregivers and family members can feel challenged, worried and overwhelmed by the prospect of telling a loved one it is likely time to retire from driving.

It's easy to feel all alone – but it doesn't have to be that way.

The Erie County Medical Center Driving Rehabilitation Program is among routes that can help you start the conversation and take some of the weight off families and primary care providers.

It also can provide an objective, research-based assessments to determine whether someone should modify their driving habits and find alternative transportation that maintains independence when someone needs to hand over their keys.