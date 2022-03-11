Good Morning, Buffalo: How Silo City aims to create a new neighborhood on the Buffalo River

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
March 11, 2022
Apartments amid grain elevators: How Silo City aims to create a new neighborhood on the Buffalo River
A development project at Silo City will bring more residents to a budding neighborhood that, until a few years ago, was mostly vacant land or former industrial sites just south of downtown.
“There's a whole new neighborhood taking shape along the river in Buffalo – in an area once known for its industrial glory and its more recent decay,” writes The News’ Jonathan D. Epstein.
The newest venture aims to turn a hulking grain silo complex along the river into apartments. Developers are also eyeing a second project at an old industrial complex next door – dual projects totaling more than $115 million in investment.
But it won’t be an easy task. Converting aging industrial sites into modern apartments is a costly and challenging mission. Doing it with grain silos is even more daunting.
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
David Robinson: Signs of progress for the Buffalo Niagara job market, but uncertainty looms: It turns out that job growth last year was slower than first reported. That leaves the local job market with a deeper hole to climb out from. But data released Thursday also shows that hiring has picked up. Read more
Buffalo waterways, rural broadband get boosts under federal spending bill: Congress is on the verge of completing the mammoth spending bill it should have finished before the start of the federal fiscal year Oct. 1 – and that measure includes boosts for Buffalo's waterways, rural broadband and other local projects. Read more
New master plan unveiled for Buffalo’s parks: The first new strategic vision for Buffalo's park system in more than 30 years will guide park investment in the future with special attention to historically underserved neighborhoods. Read more
Jury convicts Washington of manslaughter in death of youth football coach, acquits him on murder charge: An Erie County jury has convicted 20-year-old Jason Washington Jr. on less-serious charges than the murder and attempted murder he was indicted on in connection with the double shooting in the summer of 2019 that killed a youth football coach and wounded another man. The verdict came after about four hours of deliberation. Read more
Erie County clerk warns of foreclosure wave: Michael Kearns is sounding the alarm about what could be an unprecedented surge in home foreclosures locally, as lenders seek to catch up on a two-year backlog of loan defaults now that government-imposed moratoriums have ended. Read more
HEALTH & WELLNESS
When to take the keys away? Driver evaluation takes burden off caregivers to decide
Red flags that someone may have driving challenges include failure to obey traffic signs or poor attention to pedestrians or bicyclists, stopping inappropriately or driving too slowly or aggressively, and forgetfulness, confusion or frequent falls.
When these and other signals surface, caregivers and family members can feel challenged, worried and overwhelmed by the prospect of telling a loved one it is likely time to retire from driving.
It's easy to feel all alone – but it doesn't have to be that way.
The Erie County Medical Center Driving Rehabilitation Program is among routes that can help you start the conversation and take some of the weight off families and primary care providers.
It also can provide an objective, research-based assessments to determine whether someone should modify their driving habits and find alternative transportation that maintains independence when someone needs to hand over their keys.
For those with a loved one who has dementia, the Alzheimer's Association of WNY can also defray the cost.
“Driving is one thing in life where you have to be rock-solid,” said occupational therapist Maria McLaughlin, a driver rehabilitation specialist with the ECMC program. “If you don't make that safe decision, quickly, you can end somebody’s life.”
– Scott Scanlon
BUFFALO NEXT
Erie County seeks developers for second phase of Bethlehem Steel business park: County officials want to market vacant land at the new Renaissance Commerce Park as shovel-ready land ripe for commercial or industrial use, at a time when those sites are in short supply. Read more
BILLS
Bills free agents: Defensive line has the potential for an extreme makeover: There are a couple of position groups with the Bills that have the potential for an extreme makeover in free agency. One of them is wide receiver. The other is along the defensive line. In both dollars spent and draft capital used, the Bills have heavily invested in the defensive line. The return on that investment, however, has not always been good enough. Read more
SABRES
Observations: New faces of the Sabres spoil Jack Eichel's return to Buffalo: Together, Peyton Krebs, Alex Tuch, Rasmus Dahlin, Dylan Cozens and Victor Olofsson helped goalie Craig Anderson achieve career win 300 with a 3-1 victory over Eichel’s Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night. Read more
Mike Harrington: Jack Eichel is glad it's over after tough night on the ice, in the stands: "The atmosphere in Thursday's return game was toxic from the second Eichel took the ice for warmup," writes Mike Harrington. "Unfortunate, but not unexpected." Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• “Buffalo has two seasons. Winter. Road work.” This tweet is among 17 social media messages shared by Step Out Buffalo’s Andrea Diedrich in an effort to get us “laughing, not crying” over Western New York’s road woes.
• Vending machines commonly place cans of Coke, Snickers bars and bags of Fritos into the hands of junk food fanatics. A local entrepreneur is introducing what she views as “the next wave of vending” that offers healthy food options. Buffalo Rising talks with Julie Blackman of Farmers & Artisans about the launch of the Farmhouse Fridge, an initiative that also supports local growers.
• Jennifer Maffett is “sugaring into spring.” In this post on Edible Western NY, she shares insights into the labor-intensive mission of creating maple syrup.
• Perhaps you've never heard of Franklin Gulf Park. The 631-acre undeveloped forest in North Collins is “a hidden gem” in the Erie County park system, reports WGRZ's Terry Belke in his 2 the Outdoors series.
