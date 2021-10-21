Good Morning, Buffalo: How should police handle mental health calls? Buffalo's next mayor will help decide

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
Oct. 21, 2021
How should police handle mental health calls? Buffalo's next mayor will help decide
On the sixth floor of Buffalo Police Headquarters, police officers sit side by side with mental health professionals.
They work together as part of the police department's Behavioral Health Team, a specially trained unit created a year ago. The officers and the mental health clinicians respond to situations across the city involving individuals experiencing apparent mental health issues.
The role for these officers comes in the midst of the ongoing national dialogue about police reform, and the issue about the proper role of police in mental health response has come up in the Buffalo mayor's race.
While some push back against police officers' involvement in mental health calls, some providers say many times police are needed.
– Aaron Besecker
PLAYACTION
The Buffalo Bills are more likely to pass on first down than any other team this season, but that does not mean they do not use the threat of the run to their advantage. Mark Gaughan diagrams an example of how the Bills took the extra step to sell a play-action fake, setting up a Josh Allen to Dawson Knox completion earlier this season.
ELECTION 2021
Democrats have best chance in decades to elect an Erie County Sheriff: Buffalo's race for mayor is expected to bring a surge of voters to the polls, which could benefit Democrat candidate Kim Beaty's run for Erie County Sheriff. Even though more Republicans are likely to vote, too, Matthew Spina writes, their attention could be split between three sheriff candidates with right leanings. A Democrat last won the office in 1993. Read more
Working Families funds $230,000 in India Walton ads, mailings: The Working Families Party failed in its original goal of placing India Walton on its general election line for mayor of Buffalo back in the spring. But since then the left-leaning minor party has worked feverishly on her behalf in many other ways – especially sponsoring ads, Robert J. McCarthy reports. Read more
No matter who wins, Niagara Falls will have three Council newcomers: None of the six candidates on the ballot, nor a seventh seeking write-in votes, has served in elective office before, Thomas J. Prohaska writes, but they agree that crime and the run-down condition of the city's residential areas are the main issues and the biggest challenges facing the winners. Read more
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Buffalo nursing home fined $24K for sexual assaults on two residents with dementia: Terrace View Long Term Care Facility, a Grider Street nursing home owned by ECMC, has taken steps to improve its practices since the two incidents, a spokesman said Wednesday, in addition to firing one supervisor who was involved and putting another supervisor on unpaid administrative leave. Read more
Poll: New Yorkers split on whether worst of the pandemic is over: With more than 57,000 of their fellow New Yorkers having died from Covid, nearly 80% of residents spend part or all of their time thinking about how to protect themselves and family members from getting the virus – and just half the state believes the worst of the pandemic is over. Read more
Tesla's solar business stagnates as it works to make solar roof installations easier: Tesla said its solar roof deployments more than doubled during the third quarter, but it did not provide any numbers to indicate the scale of roof installations. Analysts believe Tesla has installed a relatively small number of solar roofs, so a high percentage increase likely involves a modest number of additional deployments. Read more
From surface parking to affordable apartments, 201 Ellicott is complete: Six years after the city set its sights on redeveloping a vacant parking lot on Ellicott Street in downtown Buffalo – and two years after Ciminelli Real Estate Corp. began its $76 million project on the site – a seven-story building with 201 affordable apartments is ready for its first occupants, Jonathan Epstein reports. Read more, and see John Hickey's photo gallery.
Rod Watson: In honoring Carl Paladino, GOP dishonors Jack Kemp's legacy: Kemp's lasting legacy was employing a conservative economic ideology in pursuit of empowerment for African Americans as a self-described "bleeding heart conservative." When the Erie County Republican Committee recognized Paladino at a gala last weekend, it was a "slap in the face" to what Kemp stood for, said Warren Galloway, a former member of Republicans of Color. Read more
David Robinson: RiverBend equipment sale is a Buffalo Billion disappointment: Most of the equipment the state purchased for the Tesla solar panel plant in Buffalo is up for sale – and likely to sell for a fraction of the $207 million it originally cost. It’s the latest in a series of disappointments from Tesla and other silver bullet projects that made up the original phase of the Buffalo Billion. Read more
WEATHER
Don Paul: Fleeting warmth in WNY; more on La Niña and winter snow: Warm temperatures will linger into early Thursday afternoon, Paul writes, accompanied by a sometimes gusty southwest wind and some showers. By later Thursday, though, a cold front will bring back below-average temperatures following its passage. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
Watch now: Look inside Clarksburg Cider in Lancaster: Bryan LeFauve and Michael Robb are the two business partners behind the new Lancaster cidery Clarksburg Cider, which offers cocktails based off their hard ciders, a full restaurant menu and an outdoor area ripe with potential. Take a look around the new destination with help from Mark Mulville's photos. Read more
BILLS
Position grades: Red-zone offense is blot on Bills' rankings: The one subpar category for the Buffalo offense remains red-zone production. Buffalo is 26th, scoring touchdowns on just 55% of its trips. Read more
SABRES
Buffalo's outlook at center improved by Tage Thompson's seamless position switch: In three games at center for the undefeated Sabres (3-0), Thompson has been among the club’s most impactful forwards, Lance Lysowski writes. He has two goals while leading Buffalo forwards in ice time per game, shots on goal, individual shot quality at 5-on-5 and high-danger scoring chances. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• The shortage of school bus drivers for Buffalo Public Schools is expected to worsen as the weather deteriorates, said Cheryl Kennedy, the school district's director of transportation. The News' Harold McNeil explains why that's the case.
• Maryland native Mark Miller believes he has the biggest collection of Gerry Meehan memorabilia in the world. News contributor Erik Brady illuminates the friendship between a teenager and professional hockey player new to a neighborhood, and describes how Miller fell in love with the sport as Meehan's career took off with the Buffalo Sabres.
• Popular ESPN hockey announcer John Buccigross has promised all fans in KeyBank Center a free beer if the Sabres sell out the arena for Friday's game, WIVB reports. Consider it a challenge!
• If Buffalo's streets have a little extra shine, it could be the result of the 14 Clean Team's dedication, WKBW reports. For the last month, local music group 14 Mafia has taken the initiative to clean the streets of their neighborhoods, near Jefferson Avenue and Clinton Street.
Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.