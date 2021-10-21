Good Morning, Buffalo: How should police handle mental health calls? Buffalo's next mayor will help decide

No matter who wins, Niagara Falls will have three Council newcomers: None of the six candidates on the ballot, nor a seventh seeking write-in votes, has served in elective office before, Thomas J. Prohaska writes, but they agree that crime and the run-down condition of the city's residential areas are the main issues and the biggest challenges facing the winners. Read more

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Buffalo nursing home fined $24K for sexual assaults on two residents with dementia: Terrace View Long Term Care Facility, a Grider Street nursing home owned by ECMC, has taken steps to improve its practices since the two incidents, a spokesman said Wednesday, in addition to firing one supervisor who was involved and putting another supervisor on unpaid administrative leave. Read more