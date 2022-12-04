Good Morning, Buffalo: How remote work is making rural WNY the hottest part of the region's housing market

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

Dec. 4, 2022

How remote work is making rural WNY the hottest part of the region's housing market

A growing number of urban professionals are taking advantage of the workplace changes wrought by the Covid-19 pandemic that now allow for a more flexible life.

Instead of staying tied down to an office with a daily commute in dense areas, they're leaving the hustle and bustle of the big city – whether that's New York, Pittsburgh, Cleveland or Buffalo – and buying homes in smaller, more rural locales, as long as there's reliable high-speed Internet to facilitate their work.

"I do see some people saying I can work wherever I want," said Jerry Thompson, broker-owner of Century 21 Gold Standard in East Aurora, who has agents working in more rural areas, including Rushford in Allegany County. "They learned lifestyle lessons that it could all be taken away quickly."

But in doing so, they're also driving up sales, prices and property values in those smaller towns and villages, which have had the biggest price increases across Western New York since the spring of 2021, with prices soaring by 50% or more in just a year and a half.

Locally, that includes most of rural Cattaraugus County – not only tony Ellicottville, but also Little Valley, Machias, Salamanca, South Dayton, Randolph, Olean, Franklinville, Great Valley and Allegany, according to new research from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

– Jonathan D. Epstein

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Will AG's settlement change how Buffalo Diocese handles accusations? Some are skeptical: A negotiated settlement to end the state attorney general’s 2020 lawsuit against the Buffalo Diocese yielded a 30-page court order and additional embarrassing news coverage of the diocese’s handling of child sex abuse accusations. What the settlement didn’t do, according to some advocates for child sex abuse victims and child abuse prevention experts, was require the diocese to substantially change the way it operates. Read more

Court records pull back the curtain on Buffalo Police Department's questionable ways: It’s not just one retired cop saying many Buffalo officers use racial slurs. A lawsuit against the City of Buffalo claiming discriminatory policing sheds light on other questionable practices in the department. Read more

Thruway travel will become more expensive under a rate hike proposal: At a meeting on Monday, the state Thruway Authority is beginning consideration of a rate increase on E-ZPass fees that would take effect in 2024. The authority’s top staffer is proposing that for E-ZPass holders statewide, rates in 2024 would increase by 5% anywhere on the Thruway. And in 2027, there would be another 5% increase. Read more

Buffalo police captain accused in lawsuit of racist remarks suspended without pay: A Buffalo police captain accused in a federal lawsuit of making racist remarks in front of two Black police officers and a Black mental health clinician has been suspended without pay, Buffalo police confirmed Saturday. Capt. Amber Beyer was under investigation by the Buffalo Police Department's Internal Affairs unit following complaints filed by the officers and clinician. Read more

Sean Kirst: A brick-throwing great-grandma stands by her Buffalo Bills

At 96, Cheektowaga's "Sis" Korbel – a classic and knowledgeable Buffalo Bills fan who hurls a foam brick at the TV after calls she dislikes – tells Buffalo News Columnist Sean Kirst why she loves quarterback Josh Allen: "Josh has eyes like every 2-year-old you’ve ever seen.”

The great-grandmother was also deeply moved when the Bills beat New England on what would have been the 92nd birthday of her brother Leroy, who died in the Korean War – a reminder of how everything involving her love of the team really, always, comes back to family.

WEATHER

Another windy day: Increasing wind and a mix of clouds and sun are expected today with a high of 37. Winds from 20 to 30 mph are forecast, with higher gusts possible. Read more

POLITICS

Erie County Democrats fined $10,000 over inadequate campaign mailer disclosures: Erie County Democrats paid a $10,000 fine after the state Board of Elections found party officials distributed campaign materials that weren't properly attributed to the county committee or various local Democratic committees – including one decried as a "hit piece" by the City of Tonawanda GOP chairman. An investigation determined more than 100 political mailers and other items produced by Democrats throughout Erie County in 2021 and 2022 lacked the necessary "Paid for by" disclosure. Read more

Analysis: The New York Conservatives show their strength: Conservatives “punch above their weight in the state’s fusion voting system,” writes News Political Reporter Robert J. McCarthy. “But Conservatives, Working Families and whatever flavors of the month pop up still sit at the kids’ table. Democratic ‘adults in the room’ overwhelmingly rule the state, while Republicans remain a force.” Read more

BILLS

Bills Mailbag: What to root for during the rest of Week 13: "With your team already having pocketed a win in Week 13, you get to sit back and root for the Vikings to beat the Jets, the 49ers to beat the Dolphins, the Broncos to beat the Ravens and the Bengals to beat the Chiefs," writes Jay Skurski. Read more

Ryan O'Halloran: Handicapping the AFC East entering the season's final month: The Bills are well-positioned to get on a roll that will carry them to a third consecutive division title for the first time since 1988-91 (four straight) and even challenge Kansas City (8-3) for AFC home-field advantage, O'Halloran says. Read more

SABRES

Mattias Samuelsson using stout defense, 'unapologetically' wry humor to lift Sabres: Buffalo is 7-3-1 with Samuelsson in the lineup this season, compared to 3-10 without him. He and Rasmus Dahlin have formed a formidable top defense pair that’s learning to slow the top players in the world. Samuelsson is also beloved in the dressing room for his ability to keep the mood light Read more

Inside the NHL: 'Young and dumb' is one reason for all these crazy games: " ... Now, it's a young man's game, it just is. They influence the league. And when you have an influx of more youth, you have less experience," Buffalo Sabres coach Don Granato said. "And when you have less experience, you have more game-changing situations and plays and everything else." Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• Participants braved the cold water to take part in the Polar Plunge at Woodlawn Beach State Park in Blasdell on Saturday. Here are photos from the plunge.

• After three years of hard work and delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a Buffalo single mom is moving into her new Habitat for Humanity home just in time for Christmas. Brandie Jones and her 15-year-old daughter were joined Saturday morning by family, friends and Habitat for Humanity staff to celebrate the completion of their new home on Haven Street in East Buffalo – Habitat Buffalo’s 347th house in Erie County, and one of more than 200 in East Buffalo, Natalie Brophy reports.

• Browse real estate transactions, listed by municipality, from Erie County for the week ending Oct. 1.

• Check out our #EveryDayAPhoto series to see our favorite image of the day.

