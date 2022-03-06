Good Morning, Buffalo: How NFL money would help fund a new Bills stadium

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

March 6, 2022

NFL could provide $150M, Pegulas at least $200M to build stadium for Buffalo Bills

The National Football League will help finance a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills.

Team owners Kim and Terry Pegula can apply for a loan from the league to help cover construction costs, up to $150 million of which could be repaid by the league’s other 31 franchises, through the visiting team’s share of Bills ticket revenue.

In order to receive this maximum benefit, the Pegulas must commit at least $200 million of their own equity to the project, a portion of which can come from selling personal seat licenses to season ticket holders. That means at least $350 million of the stadium costs could be privately funded.

These amounts are established by the league’s “G-4” loan program, which helps fund stadium construction and renovation projects.