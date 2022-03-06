Good Morning, Buffalo: How NFL money would help fund a new Bills stadium

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
March 6, 2022
NFL could provide $150M, Pegulas at least $200M to build stadium for Buffalo Bills
The National Football League will help finance a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills.
Team owners Kim and Terry Pegula can apply for a loan from the league to help cover construction costs, up to $150 million of which could be repaid by the league’s other 31 franchises, through the visiting team’s share of Bills ticket revenue.
In order to receive this maximum benefit, the Pegulas must commit at least $200 million of their own equity to the project, a portion of which can come from selling personal seat licenses to season ticket holders. That means at least $350 million of the stadium costs could be privately funded.
These amounts are established by the league’s “G-4” loan program, which helps fund stadium construction and renovation projects.
The league’s G-4 funding “is a critical component to our stadium deal,” Pegula Sports & Entertainment executive vice president Ron Raccuia told The Buffalo News, “as well as every other stadium deal that’s been done throughout the NFL.”
– Jason Wolf and Tim O'Shei
BUFFALO NEWS WATCHDOG
NY denied nearly 500 women-owned businesses entry in MWBE program over 3 years: Lately, New York State has been booting from its programs companies it says are not authentic woman-owned business enterprises, or WBEs, because a husband, father or brother of the female owner controls the company. Read more
Safety study near VA cemetery intersection to be completed by June: A safety study will be completed by June at the intersection where two veterans were killed last year after leaving the new Western New York National Cemetery, a federal official said last week. Read more
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
A VA hospital on the Medical Campus? Fruit Belt parking, housing among questions on new proposal: The proposal to relocate the local veterans hospital to the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus prompted both excitement and concern from city officials and others who would be affected by the move. Read more
18 years old. 54 days. 8 arrests. 40 charges: For the 18-year-old accused of leading police on a chase from Amherst to Lewiston two weeks ago, it wasn't his first encounter with law enforcement involving allegedly stolen vehicles over the last couple months. Or his second. Or his third. Or even his seventh. Read more
Memorial to teens killed in accident grows as police investigate in Lancaster: The growing memorial to victims Makenzie Mycek and Molly Kaminski on Warner Road includes flower arrangements, stuffed animals and notes of remembrance. A burnt tree underscores the ferocity of the accident, which occurred around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Read more
Solar developer readies revised application in controversial Cambria-Pendleton project: The California company that wants to install solar panels on 937 acres of central Niagara County farmland expects to file its revised application for a state permit within two weeks. Read more
WEATHER
High winds, rain showers and warmer temps: The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for most of Western New York for this morning through the evening. Today's high temperature could hit the upper 50s, and on and off rain showers are expected. Read more
BUFFALO NEXT
Former piano key factory in Tonawanda destined for lofts, coworking space: A portion of a century-old industrial complex just over the Buffalo border from Riverside is poised to become an apartment building. The project would bring new residents to the former Wood & Brooks Co. facility that once produced over 125,000 piano keys and mechanisms each year. Read more
BILLS
Mailbag: Is going after Rob Gronkowski in free agency the right move?: Does Rob Gronkowski make sense for the Bills? What about drafting a punter like Matt Araiza? When Brian Daboll left to go to the Giants, who has the property rights to the playbook? What value does Mitch Morse have to the Bills? Jay Skurski has answers to those questions and others in this week's mailbag. Read more
SABRES
Craig Anderson closing in on 300th win after 'tough start': Nineteen years since he first appeared in an NHL game with the Chicago Blackhawks, Anderson is on the cusp of becoming the sixth U.S.-born goalie to reach 300 wins. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• You know it’s March when churches and fire halls are serving up beer-battered haddock, and St. Patrick’s Day festivities are taking over the streets of Buffalo. News Staff Photographer Sharon Cantillon captured scenes from the first fish fry Friday of the Lenten season as well as the return of the Shamrock Run on Saturday in the Old First Ward. ICYMI, here's Gusto's community fish fry guide for 2022.
• Another sign of spring approaching: The Western New York Sport and Travel Expo begins Thursday at the Erie County Fairgrounds in Hamburg. Bill Hilts Jr. shares what outdoor enthusiasts can expect at this year's event.
• In a move that’s sure to put a smile on the faces of some Western New York expats, Wegmans announced Tuesday that it plans to expand to another state. Marcia Greenwood of the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle has more details.
• Browse real estate transactions, listed by municipality, from Erie County for the week ending Jan. 14.
