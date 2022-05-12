Good Morning, Buffalo: How much will seat licenses cost? Bills fans get a glimpse at stadium price ranges

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

May 12, 2022

How much will seat licenses cost? Bills fans get a glimpse at stadium price ranges

Buffalo Bills season ticket holders got one of the first glances at what a personal seat license may cost in the new stadium when the team emailed them a survey last week on the potential design, amenities and seating options for the $1.4 billion stadium.

When season ticket holder Chris Mattingly looked over the survey, the information confirmed his beliefs. He's expecting to have to pay between $5,000 and $10,000 per seat for licenses in the club section.

The News’ Michael Petro reports that the PSL prices noted in the survey start at $500 for general seating – and reach as high as $16,500 for premier seating. However, the Bills posted a disclaimer in the email stating that “all seating concepts and related pricing are purely hypothetical and for research purposes only.”

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Bills Mafia loves to travel, but this fan logged 38,000 miles last season for her team: Despite living in Florida, Sara Larson went to all 19 Bills games last season. With Thursday's schedule release, she can start planning this year's trips with the friends she made along the way. Read more

Analysis: Tom Reed resignation results in ‘multilevel mess’: Local Republicans are reeling from the unexpected resignation of Reed from Congress as they now confront a host of political and electoral challenges. And none are happy with Reed. On a related note, former State Sen. Cathy Young of Olean is among the parade of potential successors in the sprawling 23rd Congressional District. Read more

Court denies bid to include Assembly in redistricting: Current Assembly district lines will remain in effect for this year and the next decade after a state judge ruled that last-minute challenges are "untimely" and would disrupt a host of electoral considerations for 2022. Read more

Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park gets $2 million toward new playground: The large-scale playground planned for the former LaSalle Park on the West Side is expected to emphasize nature, waterways and the region's industrial past. Read more

Kearns has new target to shame for zombie foreclosures: Erie County: Erie County Clerk Mickey Kearns says there's a serious and growing problem with more than 10,000 properties across the county that are facing hundreds or thousands of dollars each in late property taxes. Read more

WEATHER

Don Paul: Dry warmth continues with gradual weekend changes coming: On Friday, an Atlantic low pressure system edging to the northwest will bring our dew points back into the still comfortable 50s, under a mostly to partly sunny sky. But look for a few scattered shows and thunderstorms in some areas on Saturday afternoon and Sunday. Read more

FOOD & DRINK

Hit the links with these 5 local craft beers: There are plenty of local craft beer styles to keep you hydrated out in the sun, though there’s no guarantee these beers will help you cut down on your slice or finish under par. Read more

COLUMNS

Rod Watson: Pinning down public officials on respecting the public: The problems spotlighted by the New York Coalition for Open Government’s questionnaire for gubernatorial candidates cut to the heart of why so much of what the public does care about never gets done, Watson writes. Read more

Remembering Bob Lanier: His trademark soft touch made him an all-time great: Bob Lanier's soft shooting touch was a thing of beauty. It helped make him an NBA legend and the greatest basketball player Western New York ever produced. Mark Gaughan's column reminisces on Lanier, who died Tuesday at age 73. Read more

GUSTO

Garth Brooks to play at Highmark Stadium: The country music icon with friends in low places will perform July 23 at the Orchard Park stadium, the first time he has performed there. It has been more than seven years since Brooks performed in Buffalo. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

ACV’s growth continues, but its stock is tumbling: After going public on the stock exchange in March 2021, the tech startup’s stock price shot up to more than $33, but the shares have steadily declined since. ACV shares fell nearly 8% Wednesday to close at an all-time low of $8.20. Read more

BILLS

Bills schedule roundtable: Prime-time games? Season opener? Over or under?: The NFL schedule is set to be released Thursday, with the home openers for each team announced at 6 p.m., followed by the full schedule at 8 p.m. At this point, we know the Buffalo Bills will host the Tennessee Titans in Week 2 on Monday Night Football. Beyond that, rumors abound. Read more

SABRES

Peyton Krebs right at home with Sabres following life-changing trade: There were moments during the whirlwind six months, between his arrival in Rochester to his final shift of the Sabres’ season, when Peyton Krebs wondered how his life changed so much in such little time. “I’ll be honest, there was some times when I was nervous,” he shared with reporters. “I was, ‘Holy, what’s going on? I’m in Buffalo, New York.’ You never thought you’d be here, whatever, four years ago. It was a lot of change, but I did my best to embrace that, and I absolutely loved it.” Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• A renowned street artist from Austria has added 20 stencil-spray works to Buffalo’s public art landscape. Buffalo Rising takes a closer look at this artistic undertaking.

• From cheerful sunflowers to colorful vegetables, some plants just appeal to children. Why not let them grow some? And you don’t have to have a huge yard to get them involved in gardening. Here are a few suggestions on fun plants for kids.

• " 'Keep Buffalo a Secret' is a very stupid slogan, or am I missing something?” This comment on Reddit Buffalo triggered more than 125 comments within the first day – including a few humorous entries. For example, one Redditor suggested the slogan “refers to the secret roadways of Buffalo that are pothole-free.” Another replied: “All 4 of them – and they’re one-way streets, all running in the same direction.”

• A Franciscan missionary and explorer who gave Europe its first accurate, verified description of Niagara Falls was born on this day in 1626. Father Louis Hennepin’s adventures are chronicled in this Heritage Moments segment produced by the Niagara Frontier Heritage project.

