Good Morning, Buffalo: How millennials, Gen X can get a Covid vaccine

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
April 1, 2021
How millennials, Gen X can get a Covid-19 vaccine
As of next Tuesday, everyone over age 16 in New York will be eligible for a Covid-19 vaccination. That means more people than ever will be competing for available appointments. The state estimates that 2.1 million people in the 30-49 age group joined the search for shots this week, people who weren't already eligible because of their jobs or pre-existing health conditions.
When the 16-to-29 cohort joins the search next week, that will add another 1.7 million, bringing the eligible population to 15.9 million people. Yet only 30.4% of the state's population has been vaccinated at least once, as of Wednesday.
Our reporters have been examining the process for months, and today, The News offers an updated version of our best tips for scoring shots, whether it's on the state and county websites, through special online tools set up by the tech-savvy or on the phone.
– Thomas J. Prohaska
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
Power of song brings clarity, eases pandemic stress, mental health guru says: Karl Shallowhorn – a leading regional mental health advocate and life coach – has spent part of the pandemic posting songs on Facebook that have helped him navigate the monotony, uncertainty and despicability of the past year. The idea led him to start a podcast, “Your Mental Health Soundtrack,” which debuts April 12 on Spotify. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Biden jobs plan promises big changes for Buffalo: President Biden on Wednesday proposed spending $2.25 trillion on infrastructure investments, but his "American Jobs Plan" isn't just another government effort to improve roads and bridges. It would eliminate the lead water pipes that serve Buffalo and other cities nationwide while also boosting housing and internet service. Read more
Now that marijuana is legal in New York State, here's what you need to know: Effective Thursday, it is legal for a person to possess up to 3 ounces of marijuana. It is, for now, still illegal to sell marijuana in New York State. The News' Tom Precious examines the changes and gauges reaction. Read more
Buffalo School Board agrees to close two charter schools: Both Enterprise and Westminster Community charter school would close by the end of June, but the School Board wants to bring back Westminster as a Buffalo Public School, just as it was 17 years ago before it was converted to a charter. Read more
Workers on strike at ATI plant in Lockport: The walkout began Tuesday at nine ATI facilities, including at 695 Ohio St. in Lockport, The News' Matt Glynn reports. The Pittsburgh-based company makes specialty metals and components. Read more
Sonwil sues BUDC to block land sale to Uniland for lakefront solar farm: Uniland Development Co.'s revised plan to place a new solar farm at the Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park in South Buffalo faces a new obstacle: its neighbor, which wants the property for its warehouse business. Read more
WEATHER
Don Paul: April begins out of tune but recovers soon enough: On an unseasonably cold northwest breeze of 15-20 mph, additional lake-enhanced snow showers will arrive periodically during Thursday across the region, with high temps reaching only the low 30s. Read more
GUSTO
How Buffalo is keeping that Dyngus Day state of mind: For a city that takes pride in being called the Dyngus Day capital of the world, the 2020 cancellation of the annual celebration was difficult. A year later, organizers have planned a much smaller parade to signal to the community that Dyngus Day is more than a day, it's about "renewal and fresh starts," said organizer Eddy Dobosiewicz. Read more
Virtual events for April: music, art and crafty projects: Gusto rounds up a wealth of remote options for April, with organizations such as Albright-Knox Northland, Jewish Repertory Theatre, the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and Just Buffalo Literary Center keeping fans connected from a distance. Read more
POLITICS
Seven months later, Cuomo administration divulges details about his Covid-19 book deal: Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo was given permission by a state ethics agency last July to write a book about his handling of state government during the first wave of Covid-19, as long as the subject matter of the book was "unrelated to the governor's duties" in office, according to state documents released Wednesday night. Read more
Schumer in town touting tax credits aimed at reducing child poverty: Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer is emphasizing a whole new message these days when he comes to Buffalo – and it has to do with the hundreds of millions of dollars headed to the area stemming from new pandemic relief measures sponsored by the Biden administration and Democratic Congress. Read more
North Tonawanda voters face a full slate of Council candidates: Although the headline race is the mayoral matchup between the two aldermen at large, Democrat Austin J. Tylec and Republican Robert E. Pecoraro, there is competition for clerk-treasurer and four Common Council seats. Thomas J. Prohaska breaks down the races. Read more
BILLS
Star receivers who Bills could have to defend post big pro days: LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and Florida tight end Kyle Pitts are expected to be prime candidates to be picked by the Miami Dolphins with the sixth overall pick. Read more
SABRES
The Wraparound: Sabres finally win, snap 18-game skid with 6-goal effort: Sam Reinhart, Curtis Lazar, Steven Fogarty, Casey Mittelstadt and Brandon Montour found the net to help Buffalo snap a historic 18-game winless streak with a 6-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers inside KeyBank Center. Read more
Mike Harrington: Sabres finally find their heart at home to end ugly streaks: "Give the Sabres full marks for their 6-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers, a victory that essentially was three games in the making after the Sabres frittered away third-period leads against the Flyers here Monday and Saturday in Boston," Harrington writes. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• The finalists for the 2021 Spark Awards – which spotlight exceptional individuals and organizations in Buffalo arts and culture – have been released, Buffalo Rising reports, with contenders for Artist of the Year, Rising Star, Lifetime Achievement and more categories unveiled.
• Firehouse Subs, a fast-casual chain restaurant, will open a new location today at 7870 Transit Road in East Amherst – a half-mile north of its previous Amherst location on Transit – according to a release. The chain also has a location in Blasdell.
• Literacy Buffalo-Niagara is recognized for helping adults become stronger in reading and writing through the organization's emphasis on free one-on-one tutoring. The nonprofit is in dire need of volunteer tutors, WIVB reports.
• The Gowanda Correctional Facility closed on Tuesday, WKBW reports. In December when the news was originally announced, The News' Sandra Tan and Barbara O'Brien considered how the prison's closure would impact the surrounding economy.
Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.