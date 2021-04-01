Good Morning, Buffalo: How millennials, Gen X can get a Covid vaccine

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO

April 1, 2021

How millennials, Gen X can get a Covid-19 vaccine

As of next Tuesday, everyone over age 16 in New York will be eligible for a Covid-19 vaccination. That means more people than ever will be competing for available appointments. The state estimates that 2.1 million people in the 30-49 age group joined the search for shots this week, people who weren't already eligible because of their jobs or pre-existing health conditions.

When the 16-to-29 cohort joins the search next week, that will add another 1.7 million, bringing the eligible population to 15.9 million people. Yet only 30.4% of the state's population has been vaccinated at least once, as of Wednesday.

Our reporters have been examining the process for months, and today, The News offers an updated version of our best tips for scoring shots, whether it's on the state and county websites, through special online tools set up by the tech-savvy or on the phone.