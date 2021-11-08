Good Morning, Buffalo: How many unvaccinated hospital workers in WNY lost their jobs?

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
Nov. 8, 2021
How many unvaccinated hospital workers in WNY lost their jobs?
Health facilities in Western New York report that only a small fraction of workers have been terminated for failing to comply with the state’s Covid-19 vaccination mandate.
For example, The News’ Jon Harris reports that Catholic Health System has terminated the employment of 26 people, a mere 0.3% of its 9,000-person payroll. Other health systems in the region also echoed low termination totals, including Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and Erie County Medical Center.
Health care workers without an exemption had until Sept. 27 to get their first Covid-19 vaccination shot as the state mandate went into effect.
Harris notes that in many ways, the state’s mandate could set the tone for what to expect in the months ahead after President Biden's administration on Thursday announced that Americans who work at companies with at least 100 employees will have to be vaccinated by Jan. 4 or get tested weekly.
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
Erie, Niagara counties still mulling test-to-stay option: The two counties are still considering the test-to-stay option, where kids who come in contact with someone with Covid-19 can get tested daily for seven days. The idea is to keep healthy children in school. Read more
Critics say Canadian test mandate snarls normal border traffic: As the U.S. land border finally opens to leisure travelers from Canada, a local company has opened near the entrance to the Peace Bridge to provide rapid Covid-19 tests for those entering Canada. But critics say the tests on leisure travelers entering Canada shouldn't even be required. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Tonawanda detective attacks credibility of convicted killers blaming him for murder: David Bentley, who retired from the City of Tonawanda Police Department in 2003, says the convicts are merely trying to aid their causes by fingering him in a 1993 murder. Bentley said he has volunteered to take a polygraph test to prove he had nothing to do with the brutal slaying of Deborah Meindl. Read more
Amherst Central Schools settle a CVA lawsuit but refuse to disclose details: The school district has settled one of five Child Victims Act lawsuits that allege former assistant principal Jack Koch sexually abused students. Read more
Major upgrades planned for Tonawanda’s aging, money-losing Aquatic and Fitness Center: The center will close for 18 days next month while the venue undergoes renovations. The 30-year-old center is showing its age and has lost hundreds of thousands of dollars annually amid a fierce competition with privately operated gyms in the area. Town officials, after receiving a concerning consultant's report and hearing from members about the venue's challenges, have opted to begin $40,000 in improvements, the first stage in a larger series of enhancements. Read more
UAW spinoff plans affordable housing at former Silver Creek school: The proposed 47-unit Silver Creek School Senior Apartments is aimed at those 62 and up. The project at the former Silver Creek High School would be launched by a nonprofit in New Jersey whose roots lie with the United Auto Workers. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
At The Colony, Rat Pack swagger in Irving: "While I regret the years that I’ve missed it, I’m here to report that Jeff LaBarbera and his crew have The Colony Seafood and Steakhouse still rolling – even swaggering – with hip cuisine in a town that’s better known for selling cigarettes," writes Andrew Z. Galarneau. Read more
BILLS
Jason Wolf: Josh Allen's frustration boils over, and it should after Bills' loss to woeful Jaguars: Josh Allen sat red-faced behind a microphone, having committed three turnovers in the second half, and with a hoarse voice attempted to explain how the highest-scoring offense in the NFL failed to find the end zone. Read more
Full coverage: Bills offense falls on its face in 9-6 loss to Jaguars: The Buffalo Bills lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars 9-6 at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday. Catch all of our postgame coverage here.
SABRES
Rasmus Asplund's development an early season success story for Sabres: In 11 games this season, Asplund has four goals and six assists for a team-high 10 points. His six-game point streak is the best of his young career and he’s totaled eight points during that span. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• The value of a nickel isn’t what it used to be four decades ago. That’s one reason why environmental activists are pushing for changes in the state’s bottle bill. One revision would double the deposit to a dime. Buffalo Rising examines a statewide campaign to revise the law.
• Local veterinarians are raising concerns about a bacterial infection that can attack the liver, kidneys and eyes of dogs. WKBW’s Pheben Kassahun says vets have seen some local cases of leptospirosis, a malady that can be transmitted to humans.
• Food banks require help throughout the year, but the needs can be even more urgent during the holiday season. Spectrum News Buffalo talks with an official at FeedMore WNY about looming challenges.
• The architectural odyssey is being christened "the Great Wright Road Trip” by Cleveland.com. Susan Glaser plots a do-it-yourself tour of Frank Lloyd Wright creations in Western New York and western Pennsylvania.
