Good Morning, Buffalo: How many unvaccinated hospital workers in WNY lost their jobs?

Tonawanda detective attacks credibility of convicted killers blaming him for murder: David Bentley, who retired from the City of Tonawanda Police Department in 2003, says the convicts are merely trying to aid their causes by fingering him in a 1993 murder. Bentley said he has volunteered to take a polygraph test to prove he had nothing to do with the brutal slaying of Deborah Meindl. Read more

Amherst Central Schools settle a CVA lawsuit but refuse to disclose details: The school district has settled one of five Child Victims Act lawsuits that allege former assistant principal Jack Koch sexually abused students. Read more