Good Morning, Buffalo: How long can the red-hot housing market stay sizzling?

Nov. 28, 2021
Few homes for sale, high demand have led to scorching housing market
The local housing market has been scorching for the past two years, with homes selling fast and prices soaring.
It's been the hottest market in decades, even with a pandemic and an economy that still hasn't recovered to its pre-Covid-19 levels.
So how long can it last?
The answer isn't so clear. But no one expects it to change anytime soon.
"They say this market could last through the next 18 months," said Amber Wesser, president of the Buffalo Niagara Association of Realtors, and an agent with Hunt Real Estate Corp., referring to industry pundits.
Hochul takes steps to address rising Covid-19 rates that top 10% in WNY: The region’s positive test rate was the highest in the state Saturday. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday announced a new executive order allowing hospitals to begin limiting "non-essential, non-urgent procedures" to try to keep them from being overwhelmed. On Saturday, the governor announced she is requiring all nursing homes in the state to make vaccine boosters available to residents. Read more
The latest statistics: Covid-19 numbers from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from The New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
Gov. Kathy Hochul's spending spree could grease the skids for a Bills stadium deal
Gov. Kathy Hochul has been saying she expects lawmakers to be asked in state budget talks later this winter or early spring to OK some sort of public financial participation in a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills.
In recent weeks, she's been showering billions of dollars worth of spending promises in the districts – heavily in downstate – of many key Democratic lawmakers who she would have to count on to back whatever she brings to the table in the way of a stadium deal. Whether intentionally linked or not, some say the approach is a bow to the geographic politics that guide financial decision-making in Albany.
For decades, local startups struggled to raise money. There's a lot more now, but it's still not enough: Buffalo still may not be a venture capital hotbed. But the region's landscape has evolved, with more investors and deal-making, and greater awareness on the potential. "Our region still receives less investment than most areas of the country and needs more angel investors," said Jack McGowan, executive director of the Western New York Venture Association and the Buffalo Angels group. Read more
Shop owners seek boost from 'Small Business Saturday': The pandemic, supply chain delays and increased prices conspired to make this Small Business Saturday an even more important day for many shop owners. "For us, every holiday season feels like a bellwether in whether or not we are going to be vital in going forward," said Joe Petri, who owns Gather & Game on Grant Street. Read more
Hamburg man was fatally attacked outside bar his family once owned: Late Monday in the parking lot of Four Aces Bar and Grill in Woodlawn, John E. Rados Sr. was struck in the head and knocked out by another patron who robbed him, authorities said. On Wednesday, Rados, 67, died from an injury caused by “blunt force trauma.” Hamburg resident William J. Giambelluca, 32, was charged Saturday with murder. Read more
Sean Kirst: Graying students say orphan-turned-teacher, at 86, defines Thanksgiving: Jerry Janan spent most of his working life in education, including 26 years as a teacher in an Occupational Skills Program offered by Erie 1 BOCES. The fundamental point of his job, Janan said, was creating a bond with teenagers identified as being at high risk of dropping out, then helping them regain structure and purpose. Those efforts are still appreciated, even decades later. Read more
As Robert Gioia steps away, Oishei Foundation aims to keep making an impact: After serving as president for 15 years and with the foundation preparing to update its strategic plan, Gioia, 73, felt it was the right time for someone else to lead the way. He reflected on the foundation's work under his leadership, which includes 2,300 grants totaling $240 million. Read more
Winter weather advisory for parts of WNY: The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for southern Erie, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties from 1 p.m. today to 7 a.m. Monday. Some areas could receive more than 5 inches of snow, WIVB reports. Read more
Bills Mailbag: What would Jim Kelly's numbers look like in today's pass-happy NFL?: Jay Skurski kicks off his latest Buffalo Bills Mailbag with thoughts on how well Jim Kelly, Dan Marino and John Elway would perform in today's NFL. Read more
Observations: In finale of grueling week, Sabres are clipped by Red Wings in OT: Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings in Little Caesars Arena left the Sabres 1-3-1 in the last five games and 8-10-3 overall. Read more
• What’s next for outgoing Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw after his failed bid for Hamburg supervisor? News Political Reporter Robert J. McCarthy shares this and some other “leftovers” from New York politics in his weekly column.
• With the arrival of the regular big game season of New York’s Southern Zone, Bill Hilts Jr. found himself pondering a question: As more and more hunting groups and camps age out or slowly disband, what does the future hold for hunting?
• Even with chilly temperatures upon us, there are still ways to eat outdoors without shivering. Step Out Buffalo has compiled a convenient guide of Western New York restaurants with heated patios.
• Browse real estate transactions, listed by municipality, from Erie County for the week ending Oct. 8.
