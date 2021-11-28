Good Morning, Buffalo: How long can the red-hot housing market stay sizzling?

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

For decades, local startups struggled to raise money. There's a lot more now, but it's still not enough: Buffalo still may not be a venture capital hotbed. But the region's landscape has evolved, with more investors and deal-making, and greater awareness on the potential. "Our region still receives less investment than most areas of the country and needs more angel investors," said Jack McGowan, executive director of the Western New York Venture Association and the Buffalo Angels group. Read more

Shop owners seek boost from 'Small Business Saturday': The pandemic, supply chain delays and increased prices conspired to make this Small Business Saturday an even more important day for many shop owners. "For us, every holiday season feels like a bellwether in whether or not we are going to be vital in going forward," said Joe Petri, who owns Gather & Game on Grant Street. Read more