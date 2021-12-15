Good Morning, Buffalo: How likely are you to run into Covid at a holiday party?

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
Dec. 15, 2021
Pandemic Lessons: How likely are you to run into Covid-19 at a holiday party?
Given that Western New York is currently one of the Covid-19 hot spots in the United States, an infectious disease expert says it’s “pretty likely right now” that the virus will be present at holiday gatherings we attend.
That being the case, is it smart to go?
The News’ Tim O’Shei explores the complexities in this installment of Pandemic Lessons. He says the answer depends on your own health status, where – and with whom – you spend your days and who else is going.
The decision becomes even trickier when you consider that many infected individuals may not show symptoms, notes Dr. Thomas Russo, chief of infectious disease at the University at Buffalo’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.
The article also looks at how we can best protect ourselves in gatherings and how susceptible we are if we’re close to an infected person.
As Erie County numbers fall, NY enters post-Thanksgiving Covid-19 surge: After seeing record highs in new Covid-19 cases immediately after Thanksgiving, Erie County's numbers have snapped back to pre-Thanksgiving levels. But the state's post-holiday case numbers remain problematic. That's led Gov. Kathy Hochul to defend her strict, statewide mask mandate and led Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz to talk about how well his mask mandate has been working. Read more
Niagara County announces ‘test out of quarantine’ rules for Covid-19 contacts: Niagara County residents who are not vaccinated but come in close contact with a person who has Covid-19 can cut their quarantine short with a negative PCR or antigen test. Read more
Andrew Cuomo ordered to repay $5.1 million from controversial book deal: The former governor has been given 30 days by the Joint Commission on Public Ethics to turn all the proceeds of his book deal in to the state Attorney General’s Office. Cuomo’s lawyer said that’s not going to happen. Read more
Speakers at public hearings favor downtown Bills stadium: The campaign continues to move the Buffalo Bills' stadium to downtown Buffalo. Of the many speakers who showed up virtually to weigh in on a Bills stadium lease agreement, the majority were all in on moving the team out of Orchard Park. Read more
Investigation about sex assault in Amherst underway after Nichols protest: The probe into an allegation of a sexual assault at a residence in Amherst was disclosed one day after about 200 students walked out of the Nichols School in a protest about sexual violence. Read more
David Sweat testifies Richard Matt told him he killed Tonawanda woman in ’93: David Sweat, one of the prisoners who escaped from Clinton Correctional Facility in 2015 testified Tuesday that Richard Matt, his fellow escapee, told him he killed a woman in the City of Tonawanda in 1993. Two men are seeking to have their convictions for that slaying vacated. Read more
Buffalo lawmakers get millions more to spend on infrastructure: Common Council members will have more than double of what they have been allocated in the past for their individual districts. The additional funding means each member will spend more for things such as street paving and fixing broken sidewalks. Read more
WEATHER
Wetter Wednesday: Overcast with some rain showers at times. Highs around 50. Read more
DEVELOPMENT
Ground broken for first WNY hotel since pandemic started: The Cambria Hotel Niagara Falls was announced in September 2019, but was put on hold when the pandemic brought most tourism in the falls to a halt. The developer broke ground Tuesday on the 120-room hotel at 311 Rainbow Blvd. Read more
POLITICS
Suozzi’s governor campaign launches WNY appeal with ‘tele-town hall’: Seeking to carve out a niche in the Democratic field following last week's withdrawal by Attorney General Letitia James, Rep. Thomas Suozzi also hopes to counter the candidacy of incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul. Read more
GUSTO
Songwriting artistry, Buffalo connections take center stage with James Taylor, Jackson Browne: The two music icons put on an unforgettable show – solo and together – for their fans as they performed music from their respective 50-year careers in KeyBank Center. Read more
BILLS
'What he did on Sunday is just miraculous': Bills QB Josh Allen shoulders full load on offense: Quarterback Josh Allen’s second half heroics Sunday kept the Buffalo Bills in the game. He put up numbers rarely seen in league history as he willed his team to come back from a 21-point deficit. But as the Buccaneers won in overtime, his performance quickly took a backseat to big-picture questions of how Buffalo can find consistency at this point in the year. Greg Cosell, executive producer and analyst of NFL Films’ NFL Matchup, says that the way the Bills' offense is constructed has put Allen in a difficult and magnified position. Read more
Go Bills! Two small words define a community and its fandom: "Our aloha works a little like a secret handshake, signaling a bond of affiliation. When you are away from Buffalo and see someone in Bills gear, those two words are a quicksilver way to introduce yourself, even if just in passing," writes Erik Brady. Read more
SABRES
Observations: Sabres ground Jets behind the work of Dahlin and Luukkonen: Rasmus Dahlin did the heavy lifting Tuesday night to snap the Buffalo Sabres' winless streak and give goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen his first NHL win of the season. Dahlin notched the first two-goal game of his career and Luukkonen rang up 34 more saves as the Sabres grounded the Winnipeg Jets 4-2 in Canada Life Centre. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro spent four days in Buffalo in late February of 2020 filming the architectural details he wanted for his latest movie, "Nightmare Alley." In the film's second half, there are four Buffalo locations that leave an impression.
• A local organization that offers shelter and services to runaway and homeless young people will soon mark its 50th year of operation. Compass House is profiled in this Welcome 716 feature by Max Fisher.
• After raising a family, many people decide it's time to downsize. Linda L. and Bill Boldt, now both retired, did the opposite. They moved to a larger home. Check out our latest Home of the Week.
• Winter’s arrival doesn’t have to signal the end of outdoor social encounters at local restaurants and bars. A roaring fire pit can make for a cozy and relaxing visit, writes Shira Jacobson on the Visit Buffalo Niagara blog. She showcases 10 establishments that offer welcoming fire pit experiences.
