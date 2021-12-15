Good Morning, Buffalo: How likely are you to run into Covid at a holiday party?

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Pandemic Lessons: How likely are you to run into Covid-19 at a holiday party?

Given that Western New York is currently one of the Covid-19 hot spots in the United States, an infectious disease expert says it’s “pretty likely right now” that the virus will be present at holiday gatherings we attend.

That being the case, is it smart to go?

The News’ Tim O’Shei explores the complexities in this installment of Pandemic Lessons. He says the answer depends on your own health status, where – and with whom – you spend your days and who else is going.

The decision becomes even trickier when you consider that many infected individuals may not show symptoms, notes Dr. Thomas Russo, chief of infectious disease at the University at Buffalo’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.