Good Morning, Buffalo: How Jack Eichel's neck surgery figures into his trade status

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
July 22, 2021
How Jack Eichel's neck surgery figures into his trade status
Speculation has run rampant since Buffalo Sabres captain Jack Eichel announced in May that he had a disconnect with the team about how best to address a neck injury that has sidelined him since March.
Trade talk has focused on the boatload of players the Sabres should command in a trade for Eichel.
Far less has been made of this certainty: Unless the herniated disk in Eichel's neck has completely healed, the star player, the team where he lands, and its fans may have to deal with an injury that could keep him sidelined for more than half a year.
The Sabres, Eichel and his agent have so far been tight-lipped about how the team captain has done with his rehab, whether more is needed or if surgery looks like the most viable option.
"Trust me, other team doctors are going to ask for that information” before any trade can be finalized, said Dr. Laszlo L. Mechtler, a neurologist and medical director of Dent Neurologic Institute in Amherst, one of two spine specialists in the region who talked about neck injuries in athletes.
COVID-19, REOPENING COVERAGE
A Buffalo farewell, two seasons later, to a great major league surprise: Over a century ago, at the beginning of the American League, Buffalo was left out of baseball's new big league at the last moment. Yet somehow it felt Wednesday like that circle came all the way around, when the grateful Toronto Blue Jays – ready, finally, to go home – took on the Boston Red Sox at Sahlen Field in an AL clash that amounted to one long thank you and farewell. Read more
Frustration mounts as U.S. extends border shutdown: Even though Canada plans to open its doors to vaccinated travelers on Aug. 9, the U.S. announced Wednesday that it is extending its border shutdown to Aug. 21, prompting great frustration among those who have been pushing for a full reopening. Read more
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Niagara County cleans up from heavy rain that submerged streets, flooded basements: A state of emergency continues in Niagara County in the wake of Tuesday night's widespread floods caused by a thunderstorm that sat over the central part of the county for about 2½ hours. The main storm extended from Lewiston to Lockport, and another thunderstorm cell hit the Town of Niagara and northern Niagara Falls. Read more
Judge agrees that Erie County deputy violated man's civil rights in arrest at Bills game: An Orchard Park jury found in September 2019 that Kenneth P. Achtyl was guilty of reckless assault, official misconduct and falsifying business records when the Erie County deputy arrested Nicholas Belsito outside a Buffalo Bills game merely for swearing at him. Now, a federal judge says those guilty verdicts lead him to conclude Achtyl also violated Belsito's civil rights. Read more
Lottery for $500 monthly checks part of proposal for Buffalo's stimulus spending: Mayor Brown has recommended using a lottery system to select families to receive free money. It's done in other cities, and it's just one of the ideas in his American Rescue Plan spending proposal. Read more
[More: Highlights of Brown's plan to spend the funds from American Rescue Plan]
National Fuel: Testing yields 'nothing unusual' where Lackawanna house exploded: National Fuel said it was cooperating with Lackawanna fire and police representatives and fire investigators from the Erie County Sheriff’s Office in an investigation into the cause of the explosion at 91 Bedford Ave., which claimed the life of Irene Sanok, 92. Read more
Buffalo firefighter charged in fatal shooting: Blake M. Banks, 24, is accused of killing Jason Johnson, 40, in a shooting on Broadway on Tuesday afternoon. Banks was arraigned Wednesday on a second-degree murder charge. Read more
WEATHER
Don Paul: A respite from the floods: Let’s enjoy the next three days with afternoon highs in the mid- to upper 70s and more comfortable humidity, Paul writes. Weekend temps will approach 80, with an increase in humidity by later Saturday, ahead of showers and eventual thunderstorms. Read more
Livin' La Vida Local: The summer of Buffalo bands
The summer of 2021 might be looked back upon as the year Buffalo bands and artists finally got their due.
This might sound strange, given the stop-start, herky-jerky nature of this concert season, one that initially looked like it would be bereft of major touring shows. But in the midst of the unknowing, organizers for several local music series were busy stacking their rosters with all-local fare.
As a result, Buffalo bands and artists are being offered something they’ve often been denied during busier concert seasons: prominent stages upon which to display their wares as headliners and an eager, music-starved audience at their disposal.
POLITICS
Rod Watson: Money talks – and says campaign funding is about more than ideology: The sudden closing of wallets now that Brown is the underdog does more than just reveal the fickleness of human nature. It’s instructive because it also helps put the lie to the notion that big-money donors merely are expressing their support for a candidate’s governing philosophy – not trying to buy access. Read more
Lynne Dixon's 25-point plan launches county comptroller contest: The 25-point proposal, to be released today, revolves around "helping senior citizens, small businesses and taxpayers," Dixon's campaign said. Read more
Rob Astorino vows GOP primary in race for governor while seeking election reforms: The former Westchester County executive, defeated by Democrat Andrew M. Cuomo seven years ago, vowed in Buffalo Wednesday his "100%" commitment to a primary challenge despite the overwhelming party support racked up for Long Island congressman Lee Zeldin. Read more
BILLS
AFC East preview: Pats count on a better version of Cam Newton: The Patriots are likely to turn it around a bit in 2021. They plan to stick with Cam Newton at quarterback but have Mac Jones, who they selected in the first round out of Alabama, waiting on deck. Newton told ESPN Radio's Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin show that this is a "put up or shut up" season for him. Will he and the Patriots put up? Read more
SABRES
How the loss of Will Borgen to the Kraken impacts the Sabres' offseason plan: Borgen has recorded zero points in 14 career NHL games and, although a promising young defenseman who could have brought a rugged style to Buffalo's blue line, he was never given a real opportunity to carve out a full-time role with the Sabres. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Civic engagement is the next important step toward reimagining the "Region Central," which includes the Scajaquada Expressway, Humboldt Parkway, Delaware Park, several neighborhoods and more entities. Here's how the public can take part.
• There was a fire on the roof of the Albright-Knox Art Gallery on Elmwood Avenue Wednesday evening, but there was no damage to the building or its contents, said Buffalo city spokesperson Michael J. DeGeorge.
• A new public art piece is lending color and energy to Hertel Avenue, Buffalo Rising reports. Muralist Nicole Cherry has completed an "ode to Little Italy" at Hertel's intersection with Delaware Avenue.
• With the Covid-19 pandemic preventing DiCamillo Bakery from celebrating its 100th anniversary, the 101st milestone holds a little extra meaning. WKBW elaborates on the feat, plus details plans for a museum dedicated to the business.
Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.