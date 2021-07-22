Good Morning, Buffalo: How Jack Eichel's neck surgery figures into his trade status

This might sound strange, given the stop-start, herky-jerky nature of this concert season, one that initially looked like it would be bereft of major touring shows. But in the midst of the unknowing, organizers for several local music series were busy stacking their rosters with all-local fare.

As a result, Buffalo bands and artists are being offered something they’ve often been denied during busier concert seasons: prominent stages upon which to display their wares as headliners and an eager, music-starved audience at their disposal.