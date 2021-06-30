Good Morning, Buffalo: How India Walton would revamp policing in Buffalo

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
June 30, 2021
How India Walton would revamp policing in Buffalo
The number of people shot in Buffalo over the first five months of the year reached its highest level in at least a decade.
India Walton, who won the Democratic primary for mayor, has pledged police reform on a number of fronts, including how the city combats gun violence.
Walton also says she wants to change how the Buffalo Police Department responds to mental health and traffic violations.
Walton talked about her plans for police reform the morning after her primary win.
"I definitely want to remove police from responding to mental health calls as safety allows, and eventually, removing them also from traffic enforcement, quality of life calls and things that are just not really the responsibility of police," Walton said. "We substituted police officers in lieu of mental health counseling, homelessness outreach ..."
Her campaign promises take center stage as the city copes with a dramatic surge in shootings and homicides.
COVID-19 COVERAGE
Erie County experiences lowest hospitalizations for Covid-19 since March 2020: There were 14 hospitalized Covid-19 patients in Erie County on June 25 and 26, the lowest reported levels since the state began tracking data more than 15 months ago. That number increased slightly to 17 patients who were hospitalized with the virus as of Sunday. Read more
More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
National Wing Festival to be held at Bills' Highmark Stadium: The 20th anniversary edition of the National Buffalo Wing Festival will be held at Highmark Stadium, the festival announced early this morning. The Sept. 4-5 festival has traditionally been held at the Buffalo Bisons' Sahlen Field. Last year's event was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Read more
Sabres make it official: Don Granato will be their head coach: Several of the Sabres' young players showed big improvement over the second half of the season, and that was enough for the club to shed Don Granato's interim tag and make him the permanent head coach. He'll speak to the media on Thursday. Read more
Former Squire Shop buildings in Snyder eyed for demolition: Benderson Development Co. plans to demolish two connected buildings, including one that housed the Squire Shop men's clothing store, and replace them with a mixed-use building of retail and apartments. Benderson later this summer will file documents with the Town of Amherst detailing its plans for the now-empty properties at 4548 and 4564 Main St., just east of Harlem Road, that it purchased in 2018. Read more
Judge keeps search warrant applications sealed in Buffalo organized crime case: Citing government concerns of possible witness intimidation, a judge has refused to unseal federal agents' requests for warrants to search the homes, computers and phones of a former DEA agent and the Cheektowaga strip club owner who is accused of bribing him. Read more
Erie County legislator ‘resigns’ to collect pension before being reappointed to same job: Lisa Chimera will resign from her 3rd District seat on Thursday, but her absence will not last long. She expects to be reappointed to the same job next week. The action will allow her to start collecting her teacher’s pension. Read more
Departing school superintendents say retirement was part of the plan: Two Erie County school districts are about to be down a superintendent. The retirements of Depew Superintendent Jeffrey Rabey and Springville Griffith Institute Superintendent Kimberly Moritz continue a trend in local schools. Read more
WEATHER
A break from the heat: Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. A bit cooler today with highs in the upper 70s. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
Watch now: A first look at Jack Rabbit on Elmwood: The former J.P. Bullfeathers on Elmwood Avenue near Potomac has been transformed into a hot new Buffalo attraction by a quartet of new owners. Read more
Ballpark Brewers Series returns for 2021: A mixed four-pack of game-day brews from four local breweries has returned. The series' creators hope to hit a “home run” with fans. Read more
HEALTH & WELLNESS
Crisis Services calls boost in state funding a ‘game changer’: As the focus on mental health issues grew during the pandemic, the Buffalo-based nonprofit organization is getting a big funding boost in the state budget this year. The allocation comes as Covid-19 has taken a toll on both physical and mental health, Crisis Services CEO Jessica Pirro said Tuesday. Read more
SABRES
Mike Harrington: Don Granato the 'right call' for the Sabres right now: "If the Sabres are going to move on from Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart and turn this club over to the likes of Rasmus Dahlin, Dylan Cozens, Casey Mittelstadt, Tage Thompson, Jack Quinn and whoever they take at No. 1 this season, Granato should be the guy to move ahead with a new core," writes Mike Harrington. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Whether you like to swim, catch some rays or walk on the sand, visiting one of the area's many popular beaches is a favorite way to spend a summer day. News contributor Sydney Bucholtz gives a rundown of six local beaches plus some spots to eat afterward.
• What do you get when you pair Buffalo’s historic parks system with a hot trend in technology? How about an augmented reality experience that lets visitors interact with parks in new ways. Buffalo Rising’s Newell Nussbaumer highlights a new app called Olmsted App 2.0 that can be used at various locations in city parks and parkways.
• When it comes to bang for buck (pun intended), Buffalo is ranked as one of the best 15 cities in the nation for Independence Day celebrations. The personal finance website Wallethub weighed factors that balance holiday cost and fun.
• The Niagara Freedom Trail that stretches from Fort Erie to St. Catharines and Ancaster, Ont., was recently highlighted in the Toronto Star. “The histories and contributions of Ontario’s Black community are often given short shrift in the greater Canadian historical context,” writes Heather Greenwood Davis.
