Good Morning, Buffalo: How India Walton would revamp policing in Buffalo

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

National Wing Festival to be held at Bills' Highmark Stadium: The 20th anniversary edition of the National Buffalo Wing Festival will be held at Highmark Stadium, the festival announced early this morning. The Sept. 4-5 festival has traditionally been held at the Buffalo Bisons' Sahlen Field. Last year's event was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Read more

Sabres make it official: Don Granato will be their head coach: Several of the Sabres' young players showed big improvement over the second half of the season, and that was enough for the club to shed Don Granato's interim tag and make him the permanent head coach. He'll speak to the media on Thursday. Read more