Good Morning, Buffalo: How home visits aim to close gaps in neighborhood vaccine rates

May 16, 2021
To decrease disparity in vaccination levels, counties move from mass clinics to smaller sites
Despite the abundance of vaccine now available at pharmacies, mass vaccination clinics, hospitals and pop-up community clinics throughout the region, the gap between neighborhoods with high vaccination levels and those with low vaccination levels has been stubbornly difficult to close.
The overall pattern is clear. The poorest and most rural communities in Erie and Niagara counties have the lowest vaccination levels.
"It’s not necessarily a geographic issue as much as it is the areas that are typically underserved, which tends to be poorer areas and more rural areas," said Niagara County Public Health Director Daniel Stapleton.
That's why counties are now moving away from low-demand mass vaccination clinics to smaller school, church and community center pop-up clinic sites.
"We need to go where we need to go, and the public is telling us, 'We need you to come to us,' so we’re doing that as often as we can," Stapleton said.
– Sandra Tan
Pandemic Lessons: How to feel safe in a world with fewer masks: Until now, the guidance was simple. Stressful, but straightforward: Leave your home, wear a mask. Get offered a vaccine? Take it. Those principles aren’t gone, but the realities are now more nuanced. In this installment of “Pandemic Lessons,” reporter Tim O'Shei explores how to create your own pods of safety. Read more
More pomp, different circumstances for Class of 2021 graduates as Covid-19 rules ease: Following a year of drastically scaled back graduations for the Class of 2020, many area high schools are trying to offer a sense of normalcy for this year's seniors. They're holding outdoor ceremonies to accommodate as many graduates and family members at one time, with at least one high school going to Highmark Stadium. Read more
'Shame to lose' or 'obsolete highway?' Readers are passionate about the Skyway
A few weeks ago, I asked readers to offer their thoughts on the future of the Skyway – Buffalo's towering waterfront highway bridge that might face demolition. The replies came in a torrent, with about 75% of respondents in favor of keeping the bridge – and many contending that the immediate civic highway priority should be repairing damage done by the Kensington and Scajaquada expressways.
What was clear, above all else, is that what the Skyway represents is powerfully in the eyes of each beholder – with many Western New Yorkers contending it offers views of lasting beauty, and others saying it brings concrete blight into what ought to be a memorable Great Lakes vista.
– Sean Kirst
School budgets stay below tax cap with record state aid: Last year's school elections were postponed for weeks, and only mail-in ballots were allowed. This year's elections on Tuesday are more routine, and record aid has made crafting budgets a little easier. Read more
Ideas floated as Buffalo Public Schools looks to seize opportunity of pandemic aid: City schools should use federal coronavirus funding to hire more teachers, social workers, counselors and psychologists, parents and teachers said Saturday. The district is receiving nearly $300 million from two federal acts signed in December and March. Read more
Muslim Community Center expands to serve growing population: When the Islamic Society of Niagara Frontier presented plans for its Muslim Community Center and mosque 30 years ago, some area residents fought against it. So, when it sought permits and approvals, it incorporated plans for three future expansion options. One of those plans has come to fruition. Read more
Banks freeing up funds stockpiled against Covid threat: Just over a year ago, banks were battening down the hatches, preparing for a financial storm. They stockpiled funds, fearful that a rash of loans might go bad. Amid widespread business shutdowns triggered by the pandemic, banks didn't know if customers would be able to meet their loan commitments. Things haven't turned out nearly as dire as the banks had thought they would. Read more
Another sunny day: WGRZ says a high in the low 70s will accompany more sunshine today. Read more
Bills Mailbag: Sorting out the logjam along the defensive line: Jay Skurski answers readers' questions regarding the Bills and the NFL, starting with a look at the Bills' defensive line. Read more
Childhood friends Dane Jackson and Damar Hamlin now Bills teammates: "We grew up together, we played football at Pitt together, and now we get to play at the highest level together," Jackson said. Read more
How Don Granato's career path might fit what the Sabres need in a coach: Granato, now 53, has coached for eight teams at various levels, building a résumé, and calculated approach to developing talented athletes, that has him as a leading candidate for the coaching vacancy in Buffalo. Read more
• ‘Tis the season for spring cleaning. If you’re looking to donate some items, Samantha Christmann recommends some lesser-known charities to consider supporting in the Discount Diva column.
• Have you noticed an increase in price for your order of wings? There's a chicken wing shortage, NYup.com reports, and a few factors are believed to be contributing to the supply issue.
• Browse real estate transactions, listed by municipality, from Erie County for the week ending March 26.