Good Morning, Buffalo: How home visits aim to close gaps in neighborhood vaccine rates

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

May 16, 2021

To decrease disparity in vaccination levels, counties move from mass clinics to smaller sites

Despite the abundance of vaccine now available at pharmacies, mass vaccination clinics, hospitals and pop-up community clinics throughout the region, the gap between neighborhoods with high vaccination levels and those with low vaccination levels has been stubbornly difficult to close.

The overall pattern is clear. The poorest and most rural communities in Erie and Niagara counties have the lowest vaccination levels.

"It’s not necessarily a geographic issue as much as it is the areas that are typically underserved, which tends to be poorer areas and more rural areas," said Niagara County Public Health Director Daniel Stapleton.

That's why counties are now moving away from low-demand mass vaccination clinics to smaller school, church and community center pop-up clinic sites.

"We need to go where we need to go, and the public is telling us, 'We need you to come to us,' so we’re doing that as often as we can," Stapleton said.