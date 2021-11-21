Good Morning, Buffalo: How Higgins envisions spending $189 million for Buffalo's waterfront development

COVID-19 COVERAGE

Soaring local Covid-19 infection rates reach near-record levels: The 778 new cases reported in Erie County on Friday made it the third-highest day since the county started tracking cases. Thursday was close behind, as the fourth-highest day. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz urged residents in a tweet on Saturday: “With our hospitals near capacity we REALLY need ALL to take appropriate measures to slow the transmission.” Read more

Schools on edge as Covid-19 infections rise: No one can forget the effect the pandemic has had on children and schools. And no one wants to go back there again. But with rising infections in Western New York, parents, children and educators are on edge, and no one knows if schools will be forced to shut down again. Read more