Good Morning, Buffalo: How Higgins envisions spending $189 million for Buffalo's waterfront development

Nov. 21, 2021
Higgins’ plan could ‘dramatically’ change Buffalo waterfront
An Erie Basin Marina that doesn't look like a relic from the 1970s, but one that teems with visitors wandering down an expansive new boardwalk and visiting a new low-rise building with retail shops and maybe even affordable apartments.
A new waterfront park where the U.S. Coast Guard's facilities are now located.
And new ways to get to the waterfront: parkways along Louisiana Street and Tifft Street.
Those are among the main components of Rep. Brian Higgins' vision for the next phase of Buffalo's waterfront development. They're part of a $189.5 million plan Higgins is proposing that also would revive the DL&W Terminal, build the Riverline pedestrian and bike access way in South Buffalo and install public art on the Buffalo River grain elevators.
To hear Higgins tell it, it's all easily paid for – through existing money and the infusion of tens of millions of dollars more through the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill President Biden signed last week.
COVID-19 COVERAGE
Soaring local Covid-19 infection rates reach near-record levels: The 778 new cases reported in Erie County on Friday made it the third-highest day since the county started tracking cases. Thursday was close behind, as the fourth-highest day. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz urged residents in a tweet on Saturday: “With our hospitals near capacity we REALLY need ALL to take appropriate measures to slow the transmission.” Read more
Schools on edge as Covid-19 infections rise: No one can forget the effect the pandemic has had on children and schools. And no one wants to go back there again. But with rising infections in Western New York, parents, children and educators are on edge, and no one knows if schools will be forced to shut down again. Read more
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Sean Kirst: From all of WNY, dreams, doubts and visions about where a Bills stadium should go: As civic officials begin to talk out preliminary details, Kirst's column introduces an archive of dozens upon dozens of passionate – and wildly varying – thoughts from readers on where and whether we ought to build a new stadium for the Bills. Read more
Judge renews defamation judgment against Cariol Horne, but court fight may not be over: Even with court rulings in hand vacating her Buffalo Police Department firing and ordering back pay and vesting of her 20-year pension, Cariol Horne still faces one other legal matter that stems from her on-duty confrontation with a fellow officer in 2006: a defamation judgment. Read more
Round-the-clock hockey nearing Guinness record, $2 million fundraising goal: Forty players are more than halfway through their attempt to complete Guinness World Records’ longest continuous hockey game. It would be the second time in four years that the 11 Day Power Play – a local nonprofit organization that supports efforts aimed at fighting and preventing cancer – accomplished the world record. Read more
'Minor glitch' delays unveiling of restored neon tango dancers on Elmwood: The neighborhood landmark, depicting flamenco dancers appearing to move with the lights, was reinstalled about a month ago. A public unveiling and lighting ceremony were supposed to soon follow. But a problem with the location of the control panel has sidelined those plans for now. Read more
WEATHER
'Chilly' rain for Bills game: WIVB says a “chilly” rain should arrive around the 1 p.m. kickoff of today’s Bills-Colts game, with a high in the 40s forecast. There’s potential for lake-effect snow showers tonight. Read more
BILLS
Colts at Bills: Your guide to Sunday's game: The Indianapolis Colts, led by coach and former Bills QB Frank Reich, travel to Orchard Park on Sunday to take on the Buffalo Bills at 1 p.m. in Highmark Stadium. Here's all of our pregame coverage. Read more
Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer go in depth on what makes their pairing so special: The Buffalo News sat down with Hyde and Poyer together to talk about why they wanted to stay together with the Bills, how their remarkable partnership has formed and what makes the other so good. Read more
SABRES
Inside the NHL: Don Granato reaches season's first crisis point. How will he react?: Mike Harrington's column has more on how Granato will deal with the team's recent play, and has some news and notes on Jack Eichel, the Seattle Kraken, Canadian fans coming to Buffalo and more. Read more
Mailbag: What is Rasmus Dahlin's real upside? In a hypothetical playoff push in 2024, who would the goalie be? Should fans be concerned about Sabres prospect Ryan Johnson signing elsewhere? Will the young Sabres playing well in Rochester be with the big club this season? What does the lineup look like when Casey Mittelstadt and Alex Tuch return? Lance Lysowski answered those questions and others in his latest Sabres mailbag. Read more
Power rankings: In Mike Harrington's latest NHL power rankings, the Sabres continued their slide, the Lightning soared into the top six and Sunday's opponent, the Rangers, moved into the top eight. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• “It will be a long time before the just-concluded election for mayor of Buffalo recedes from memory,” News Political Reporter Robert J. McCarthy writes in his weekly column. McCarthy notes the contest between challenger India Walton and incumbent Byron Brown “oozes all kinds of aftereffects” around the nation and state.
• The most wonderful time of the year is fast approaching. For those looking to celebrate the arrival of the holiday season, WGRZ has a roundup of tree lighting ceremonies across Western New York.
• Browse real estate transactions, listed by municipality, from Erie County for the week ending Oct. 1.
