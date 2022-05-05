Good Morning, Buffalo: How federal, state money could supercharge Buffalo's waterfront projects

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

May 5, 2022

How federal, state money could supercharge Buffalo's waterfront projects

Six months ago, Rep. Brian Higgins suggested spending $189.5 million on an assortment of waterfront projects. And already, some of the biggest – parkways on Tifft and Louisiana streets and the DL&W Terminal – have been funded.

The News’ Jerry Zremski reports that the new state budget, along with federal funds Higgins obtained, are combining to bring some of his waterfront visions to fruition.

Higgins is waiting on the state to announce major improvements to Buffalo Harbor State Park, which is likely to be expanded once the U.S. Coast Guard completes its planned move from its current location at the mouth of the Buffalo River to a parcel to the south.

"I think you're going to see improvements in the state park that will make the new parkways even that much more important," Higgins said. "We want to always improve the Outer Harbor landscape to provide more destinations for people."

Pay now, save later, or pay later, save now? Erie County debates new Bills stadium costs

The debate going on in the Erie County Legislature about how to pay for a new Bills stadium isn't that different than the mind games you might play with yourself when you look at a giant credit card bill.

How much should I pay now to avoid paying more later?

If you pay more now, you avoid future interest costs. If you pay less now, you have more money in your wallet to pay for other things you want and need.

Same thing. Only imagine we're talking about $250 million.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Federal judge refuses to block August congressional primary: Democrats on Wednesday tried to get a federal judge in New York to reject the idea of moving the state's congressional primaries to Aug. 23, but the judge dismissed the attempt as a "Hail Mary pass." Read more

There’s no excuse for what I did’: Teacher sentenced to 7 years for trafficking marijuana: Michael Masecchia, a father figure to some students and widely admired by faculty colleagues, was sentenced Wednesday for the felony side of his life they did not see: trafficking more than a ton of marijuana into Buffalo and its suburbs over 20 years. Read more

Public gets chance to review Scajaquada options: A crowd of about 200 people attended a public meeting on the future of the Scajaquada Expressway. Many favor one option that would have seemed impossible not many years ago – the complete removal of the roadway. Read more

Helicopter hoists snagged pontoon from Niagara River rapids: A 3,500-pound steel pontoon, which broke away from the Lake Erie ice boom in a February 2019 windstorm, was safely removed Wednesday from the Niagara River rapids, about 100 yards from the brink of the American Falls. An Army National Guard Chinook helicopter removed the 30-foot-long tube and deposited it in a Goat Island parking lot to be hauled back to the ice boom storage yard in Buffalo. Read more

Niagara University’s $10 million gift gives new name to business school: Jeff and Mary Helen Holzschuh stood before a crowd at Niagara University on Wednesday as a successful couple who gave their alma mater the largest gift in the university’s 166-year history, earning their name on its business school. Read more

A new home for Vive: Jericho Road completes $2 million purchase of former assisted-living facility: Jericho Road will now renovate the Main Street building. The goal: Get Vive, which assists asylum seekers, into the facility by late this year. Read more

‘Voice’ semifinalist Cami Clune battling disease, asks for support to pay medical bills: The Amherst native is being treated for a disorder that “negatively impacts the part of the brain responsible for unconscious bodily functions such as heart rate, blood pressure, breathing, digestion, pain control, sweating, and temperature control.” Read more

WEATHER

Don Paul: A real warming trend coming soon: Today should “return a spring to our step,” writes Don Paul. Expect more abundant sunshine, allowing seasonable temperatures ranging from 60 at the Lake Ontario and Chautauqua County shoreline to the mid 60s inland. Read more

FOOD & DRINK

Gusto’s Look Inside: Videos peek into new or trendy Buffalo-area restaurants: The News’ video slideshow series gives readers a window into new, interesting and notable restaurants and other venues. Read more

COLUMNS

Rod Watson: Spreading the wealth on stadium project? Déjà vu all over again: Diversity goals must be met on the job site, not just on paper, Watson writes of a proposed project labor agreement to build the new Buffalo Bills stadium. Read more

HEALTH & WELLNESS

Roswell Park undertakes rehab and expansion of historic Fruit Belt house for new outreach center: Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center will work with the state and several neighborhood leaders to rehab and reuse the historic 1,300-square-foot house at 907 Michigan, while constructing a modern addition to the south that will more than double its size. Read more

BILLS

AFC East draft review: New York Jets keep stockpiling impressive talent: The New York Jets made three picks in the first round of the NFL draft and seven picks in the first four rounds. Last year, the Jets had three picks in the top 34. The Jets have been stockpiling prime talent and look ready to win more after going 4-13 last season. Here’s a look at how the Buffalo Bills’ three AFC East rivals fared in the draft.

SABRES

Observations: Amerks rally from 3-goal deficit, open playoffs with OT win: The Amerks unleashed their high-octane offense, rallying to tie the score late in regulation before taking Game 1 in the best-of-three first-round play-in playoff series with a 4-3 overtime win over the Senators in front of 6,044 fans at Blue Cross Arena. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• How would you finish this sentence: “Buffalo would be so much better if we had _____.” Step Out Buffalo went on social media to ask people what they would change about their region. It compiled a list of 30 common responses. It is no surprise that shorter winters, fewer potholes and a Super Bowl victory made it on the wish list. Check out the other responses.

• People are “rage quitting” their jobs in large numbers, and WKBW’s Taylor Epps talks with a local job recruiter about the dynamics that are fueling this trend.

• A Lewiston pastor is using music to raise money for wheelchair accessible vans. WBFO’s Emyle Watkins interviews Chris Wylie, known as DJ Pastor Rock. The lifelong musician who has a disability knows firsthand how expensive it is to get such a van.

• If you’re in the hunt for a delightful daytrip this spring or summer, the Toronto Star suggests a visit to Niagara-on-the-Lake. Liz Fleming says the community offers activities for everyone – from cyclists and wine connoisseurs to art and theater aficionados.

