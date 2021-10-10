Good Morning, Buffalo: How do Buffalo Niagara's small-market realities impact negotiations over Bills stadium?

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
Oct. 10, 2021
A look at how the Bills’ small-market challenges shape their strategies
Buffalo Niagara is smaller, older and poorer than nearly every other market in the National Football League.
For anybody who has paid attention to pro football economics over the last few decades, this is a familiar refrain. The Buffalo Bills are recognized as one of the NFL’s small-market clubs, often in the same breath as Green Bay, New Orleans and Jacksonville. A Buffalo News analysis of census data illustrates the implications of those gaps as team officials seek public funding from New York State and Erie County to build a $1.4 billion stadium in Orchard Park.
“When we look at the situation as it stands right now, if the public sector doesn’t step up, there may be some issues down the road that no one really should even want to talk about,” said Marc Ganis, a Chicago-based sports consultant who has worked with about two-thirds of the NFL’s teams and on approximately two dozen sports facilities projects. “That’s a reflection of the fact that there isn’t the size of market and a corporate base that is compelling for Buffalo to have an NFL team.”
Here’s a look at the Bills’ small-market challenges and strategies.
Donations from politicians dry up in Buffalo mayor's race: Missing this year is the traditional stampede of politicians locally and across the state to scratch each others’ backs at campaign time. India Walton's primary victory, Byron Brown's write-in challenge, and the resulting passions on both sides all prompt many candidates or their committees to sit out this year's mayoral contest, said campaign veteran Stephen T. Banko III. Read more
Competing rallies offer stark contrast in philosophies of Byron Brown, India Walton: Saturday may have ranked as the busiest day of campaigning to date in the torrid contest, as both candidates crammed rallies, endorsements, parades and speeches throughout the city as the race enters its final three-week stretch. The two candidates took every opportunity to emphasize the philosophical chasm between them. Read more
Randy Hoak, hoping to follow in father's footsteps, stresses local issues in Hamburg supervisor bid: Randy Hoak says he always wanted to run for political office, he just didn't know when and what office. But those questions were answered when Hamburg Supervisor James M. Shaw said he would not seek re-election this year. Now Hoak is running for the seat his late father once held. Read more
Stefan Mychajliw vows 'very aggressive' campaign for Hamburg post, but he won't get his sister's vote: Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw, a Republican, has no problem with name recognition, after stints as a television reporter and being elected to a countywide office. Now he's running for Hamburg supervisor in a town where Democrats outnumber Republicans. Read more
Buffalo Niagara Convention Center is back in business and looking ahead: The economy may be gradually returning to normal these days, but the convention business is dragging its feet. "It’s going to be one of the slowest areas of recovery from the pandemic," said Patrick Kaler, chief executive officer for Visit Buffalo Niagara. But here's a good sign – the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center reopens for business this weekend. Read more
Jurors: Shane Casado jury had been leaning toward manslaughter conviction: After a few hours of deliberations, many of the jurors in Shane Casado's murder trial were leaning toward finding him guilty. But things changed after one key moment, according to two jurors. Read more
Covid-19 in Western New York: The latest statistics: Covid-19 numbers from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
A cloudy, dry Sunday: WGRZ’s forecast calls for cloudy skies that may clear and a high in the low to mid-70s today. Read more
Everything you need to know before tonight's kickoff at Arrowhead Stadium can be found at this landing page. Read more
Sabres' preseason reveals JJ Peterka's readiness, 'impactful' move for Tage Thompson: While the Sabres’ 3-1 victory Saturday evening reminded fans what style of play to expect from the club under Granato, it’s unclear who will be in the lineup when the regular season opens Thursday in Buffalo against Montreal. Read more
Mike Harrington: Little by little, agent Pat Brisson making inroads in Eichel talks: "One of the league's most prominent agents is having regular dialogue with Sabres GM Kevyn Adams on the Eichel front and the sense you get is that fences are being mended in what had been a toxic situation," Harrington writes. Read more
• It’s only Week 5 of the NFL season, but the Bills-Chiefs “Sunday Night Football” showdown has created playoff-like excitement. From a downtown block party expected to draw around 1,500 people, to a friendly food wager between city police departments, to high demand for pizza and wings, WGRZ’s Rob Hackford breaks down the hype.
• The Broadway musical “Tootsie” begins its run at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre today, and a Western New York native will be taking the stage. On WBFO’s Theater Talk, Frontier High School and SUNY Fredonia graduate Dominique Kempf discusses her path to performing on the national tour.
• Browse real estate transactions, listed by municipality, from Erie County for the week ending Aug. 20.
