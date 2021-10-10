Good Morning, Buffalo: How do Buffalo Niagara's small-market realities impact negotiations over Bills stadium?

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

A look at how the Bills’ small-market challenges shape their strategies

Buffalo Niagara is smaller, older and poorer than nearly every other market in the National Football League.

For anybody who has paid attention to pro football economics over the last few decades, this is a familiar refrain. The Buffalo Bills are recognized as one of the NFL’s small-market clubs, often in the same breath as Green Bay, New Orleans and Jacksonville. A Buffalo News analysis of census data illustrates the implications of those gaps as team officials seek public funding from New York State and Erie County to build a $1.4 billion stadium in Orchard Park.

“When we look at the situation as it stands right now, if the public sector doesn’t step up, there may be some issues down the road that no one really should even want to talk about,” said Marc Ganis, a Chicago-based sports consultant who has worked with about two-thirds of the NFL’s teams and on approximately two dozen sports facilities projects. “That’s a reflection of the fact that there isn’t the size of market and a corporate base that is compelling for Buffalo to have an NFL team.”