Good Morning, Buffalo: How dentists and counselors aim to address health inequity in one of Buffalo's poorest neighborhoods

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Sept. 13, 2022

How dentists and counselors aim to address health inequity in one of Buffalo's poorest neighborhoods

Nonprofits Gerard Place and OLV Human Services are teaming up to develop a dental office and an outpatient mental health clinic in an existing building on Buffalo's East Side.

The $2 million project could boost access to mental health and dental services in Buffalo's Bailey-Delavan neighborhood, one of the poorest and most underserved communities in the area.

It's a much-needed effort to address longstanding health inequities in the city, by bringing health care resources closer to residents who have to travel outside of their neighborhoods to access services.

The project's announcement comes on the heels of last month's Igniting Hope conference at the University at Buffalo's Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. There, hundreds gathered to learn, connect and address the causes that have driven health inequities in Buffalo.

A sustained effort, and many more projects like what Gerard Place and OLV are planning, will be needed to chip away at those inequities.

After all, it all comes back to how the system was built, noted Kelly Wofford, director of the Erie County Office of Health Equity.

"If you look at the information and begin looking at the social determinants of health and how they work together with health outcomes, we very purposely got here," she said. "And so it's going to take us to be purposely persistent in getting out of the hole that we've dug, so it is definitely a journey."

– Jon Harris

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

WNY company to pay state $50 million to settle untaxed cigarette suit: State Attorney General Letitia James announced the agreement to resolve allegations that two companies, one of them based in Western New York, sold cigarettes without paying state excise taxes. The case involved Grand River Enterprises Six Nations, based in Canada, and Native Wholesale Supply, whose principal base of business is in Cattaraugus County. Read more

Gov. Kathy Hochul ends use of Covid-19 emergency powers: Hochul said she will not extend those powers, ending an extraordinary ability to marshal state resources against the virus and facing a Republican opponent sharply critical of her pandemic performance. Read more

Lawyer says Jan. 6 Capitol riot defendant ‘was caught up in the madness that day’: A “mob mentality” on Jan. 6, 2021, took hold of an Alden man now awaiting sentencing for his role in the U.S. Capitol riot, Daniel Warmus’ lawyer said in a new federal court filing. Read more

200 jobs targeted for former Dresser-Rand plant in Olean: One of Cattaraugus County's biggest manufacturing facilities is poised for a $56 million investment that could bring more than 200 jobs to Olean. The proposed project would restore production to the largely empty plant and its 13 buildings, after its closure by Siemens Energy in 2021 and early 2022 led to the loss of about 800 jobs. Read more

Shoplifting losses force Wegmans to shut down self-scanning app: It looks like Wegmans underestimated its customers' ability to steal. The grocery store has discontinued its Scan App, which allows customers to scan their own groceries on their phone as they shop, because shoplifters are costing it too much money. Read more

Deadline nears for Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund applications: The fund, which was created to support victims of the May 14 racist mass shooting at a Tops supermarket, has raised over $5.5 million so far. Applications are due by 6 p.m. Wednesday. Read more

After four generations, Bemus Point’s Hotel Lenhart changes hands: The sprawling yellow hotel on the bay at Bemus Point has been owned by the same family since 1880. But this has been the last summer before it changes ownership to a new family that has some big changes in store. Read more [Photos: Hotel Lenhart]

Orchard Park woman sent to prison after latest conviction for stealing from employer: Mollie McCann Poblicki's victims are "anyone who she feels she can con," her former employer said in court Monday. She was sentenced to one to three years in prison following her fourth conviction for stealing from someone she worked for. Read more

WEATHER

Don Paul: Weather improves after week gets off to an unsettled start: We could see scattered thunderstorms with small hail this afternoon. Wednesday should be a mostly dry day with the possibility of a few light showers in the afternoon. Thursday’s temperatures will be below average under a partly to mostly sunny sky. Read more

FOOD & DRINK

At Yankee BBQ, follow the smoke south to worthy barbecue: This is Texas-style barbecue at the Hamburg restaurant, which means that the smoke starts with oak, and you order by the pound, or by the piece. Read more

BILLS

Bills got big production from Von Miller in season opener despite limited snap count: Ken Dorsey’s debut as the Buffalo Bills’ offensive coordinator couldn’t have gone much better. Read more

Isaiah McKenzie: 'I have a job to do on Thursday night for my sister': The gender reveal seen round the NFL was months in the making. In the Bills’ 31-10 derailing of the Rams, wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie used his touchdown celebration to announce that his younger sister, Yliani Rivero, is expecting a boy. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• Pawn shops are seeing an increase in business amid challenging financial times, Spectrum News 1’s Viktoria Hallikaar reports. One recent customer was a single parent who faced an emergency and had tears in her eyes as she handed over a ring that was passed down to her by her grandmother.

• Exploring Buffalo’s internationally renowned architecture can be a great activity for people who are on tight budgets. Forever Young contributor Judith A. Rucki offers advice for taking in the sights “without breaking the bank.”

• A local nonprofit has spent more than a dozen years “holding big corporations that pose environmental health risks accountable” by empowering local residents, says WKBW’s Pheben Kassahun. Clean Air Buffalo began as an all-volunteer effort in 2009.

• “Allentown is getting even more colorful,” writes Buffalo Rising’s Newell Nussbaumer. He’s referring to a new mural near the corner of Allen Street and Delaware Avenue created by Beau Stanton.

