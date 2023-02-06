COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

Feb. 6, 2023

Retrieving the dead: How county, funeral homes dealt with the deceased during, after blizzard

When individuals die from natural causes, accidents or crimes, we tend to think of the funerals, memorials, cremations and burials, survivors and memories of the person who had lived.

What we don't tend to consider is the body itself. That's because society has a way of quietly moving, handling and disposing of the remains of the deceased.

But the blizzard changed that equation in shocking ways. The handling, storage and removal of the deceased was no longer a quiet and unobtrusive process. It became a huge, strategic undertaking for everyone, including the undertakers who thought they'd seen it all.

"We've seen many, many obstacles," said Kevin M. Mason, who owns a funeral home in Black Rock, "nothing like the blizzard."

3.8 magnitude earthquake hits Buffalo, wakes region with boom shortly after 6 a.m.: The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 3.8 magnitude earthquake at 6:15 a.m. centered on the northeastern edge of West Seneca, near the Lackawanna border. Read more

Who killed the monsignor? Could a Buffalo bishop shut down a murder investigation?: Day 16: Bishop James A. McNulty left no doubt who was the boss during the nine years he spent in charge of Buffalo’s Catholic Diocese. But was he powerful enough to stop Buffalo police from investigating the murder of one of his priests? Did he? Nearly 57 years later after the death of Monsignor Francis J. O'Connor, with Bishop James A. McNulty and everyone in his inner circle long dead, questions remain about the former bishop and whether he had a role in ending the police investigation into the still unsolved homicide. Read more

The debt ceiling danger – to nation and individuals – explained: With its debt ceiling breached, the U.S. is edging closer and closer to default – and a possible recession. Read more

Mother of Buffalo mass shooting survivor to be Schumer's guest at State of the Union: In the nine months since her son, Zaire Goodman, survived the May 14 massacre, Zeneta Everhart has dedicated herself to doing everything she can to make sure no one forgets what happened that day at the Tops Markets store on Jefferson Avenue. On Tuesday, she will be Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer's guest for President Biden's State of the Union Address. Read more

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown calls for employer alert system for future blizzards: Buffalo officials will update their strategies in future winter storms like those that hit the region in November and December, including the use of electronic message boards and more warming shelters. Mayor Byron W. Brown would also like the city and region to develop an alert system for employers aimed at helping keep nonessential workers off the roads in severe weather. Read more

Grand Island officials join opposition to state's plan to phase out gas appliances: Grand Island Councilman Christian Bahleda said he appreciates the fact that Gov. Kathy Hochul is trying to move the state toward non-reliance on fossil fuels. However, he doesn’t believe the current infrastructure can support the proposition. Bahleda will open a discussion during today’s Town Board workshop about a resolution pertaining to the new proposal. Read more

Snow early, partial clearing: Flurries or snow showers are possible early today. Cloudy skies will partially clear, with temperatures nearly steady in the low to mid-30s. Read more

Bills young defensive ends aim to take a bigger step: The Bills' defensive line was a group poised to take a big step this season, but the season-ending loss against the Bengals illustrated some of where the defensive line must continue to improve, particularly the younger players. Read more

Sabres' commitment to doing 'unsavory things' to win stands out to analyst Kevin Weekes: At 56 points in 50 games, the Sabres are four points behind Washington (60 points in 53 games) for the first Eastern Conference wild-card spot and one point behind Pittsburgh (57 points in 49 games) for the second spot. Read more

• Parents and children enjoyed sledding, feeding animals, playground activities and more during Winterfest at Chestnut Ridge Park in Orchard Park on Sunday. Check out Joseph Cooke’s photos from the event.

• "Though winter's grip often seems like one of iron, there's always a way to gain release. This time of year, a hike in the woods is not only uplifting for the spirit but also a great chance to see wildlife," writes Terry Belke, who shares some of the best places to view winter wildlife in WGRZ's "2 The Outdoors" feature.

• What's it like being a beer vendor at an NFL game? Dr. Timm Otterson explains in a piece for Buffalo Rising.

