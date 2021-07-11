Good Morning, Buffalo: How competition to fill jobs is benefiting new hires

The latest map and statistics: Covid-19 numbers from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more

Achtyl tells lawyers sheriff was in his corner; Howard disagrees with verdict against convicted deputy

Sheriff Timothy B. Howard, who has about six months left in office, said during a deposition that he did not think then-Deputy Kenneth P. Achtyl deserved to be convicted for the brutal arrest of a Buffalo Bills fan outside the stadium in December 2017.

But as the questioning intensified, Howard conceded that he saw no reason to arrest Nicholas Belsito or to use force against him for his exchange with Achtyl beside the window of his police cruiser.

Howard sat in on most of the five-day trial in the Orchard Park courtroom, drawing criticism for appearing to take his deputy's side in the criminal matter. But the sheriff insisted he was only there to learn about the case.