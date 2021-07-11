Good Morning, Buffalo: How competition to fill jobs is benefiting new hires

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
July 11, 2021
Recovering from the pandemic, employers get creative to appeal to new hires
As the economy recovers from the pandemic, employers are clamoring to hire, while job hunters are weighing their options. Nick Bunker of the Indeed Hiring Lab refers to this as an "urgency mismatch."
The Buffalo Niagara region's unemployment rate has fallen dramatically – 5.3% in May compared with 15.5% a year earlier – but remains above pre-pandemic levels. Nationally, the "quits rate," which reflects employees' confidence about finding another job, remained close to an all-time high in May, according to federal statistics.
Many employers contend the federal government's $300 a week in supplemental unemployment benefits – set to expire Sept. 6 – is keeping people on the sidelines who would otherwise be job candidates. But observers say other factors are also influential, including child care issues and reluctance about returning to the workplace due to Covid concerns. And some, including President Biden, say employers need to update their expectations about the wages new hires will accept.
From signing bonuses to pay increases, employers are trying different incentives and tactics to attract new hires.
– Matt Glynn
New beer collaboration: The Buffalo News and Resurgence Brewing Company partnered on a new beer series, “Stories of Resurgence,” to raise a glass in honor of Buffalo’s revitalization – and give craft beer aficionados a new option for summer sipping. Read more >>
Big League Summer is available at Resurgence Brewing Co. and all Consumer's Beverages locations.
COVID-19 COVERAGE
Almost two weeks since last Covid-19 death in WNY: The region’s most recent Covid-19 death was in Erie County on June 25, according to the state Department of Health. It’s the longest fatality-free stretch the region has seen since the start of the pandemic. Read more
The latest map and statistics: Covid-19 numbers from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
Achtyl tells lawyers sheriff was in his corner; Howard disagrees with verdict against convicted deputy
Sheriff Timothy B. Howard, who has about six months left in office, said during a deposition that he did not think then-Deputy Kenneth P. Achtyl deserved to be convicted for the brutal arrest of a Buffalo Bills fan outside the stadium in December 2017.
But as the questioning intensified, Howard conceded that he saw no reason to arrest Nicholas Belsito or to use force against him for his exchange with Achtyl beside the window of his police cruiser.
Howard sat in on most of the five-day trial in the Orchard Park courtroom, drawing criticism for appearing to take his deputy's side in the criminal matter. But the sheriff insisted he was only there to learn about the case.
Achtyl, during his deposition, threw Howard's explanation into doubt. Answering questions for a civil suit filed by a Belsito attorney, Achtyl said the sheriff told him he was at the trial to support him.
Most of the candidates running to replace the sheriff said they would not have attended the deputy's trial.
– Matthew Spina
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
'He had no memories of it whatsoever': How Chuck Crist's family discovered he had CTE: Crist, a Salamanca native who played pro football for seven seasons in the 1970s, was 69 when he died from a rare blood disorder in October. But he also had the most advanced form of the degenerative brain disease CTE, or chronic traumatic encephalopathy, his family learned in June. Read more
Laux Sporting Goods sold, but name and family touch will remain: Oleksiy Chaukin and Boris Leshchinskiy, co-owners of Dip 'N Dive, have purchased century-old Laux Sporting Goods from its founding family. The new owners say they plan to keep the Laux name, and some family members will remain with the company, as they seek to expand the business outside Western New York, particularly by boosting online sales. Read more
Sean Kirst: At Seneca One tower, new color is reminder of 'hardest working guy on the site': With a few quick sweeps of a sprayer last month, the exterior of the state's tallest skyscraper west of Albany was entirely painted in new colors, essentially by a crew of four guys from E & M Star Painting. They couldn’t help but think of their superintendent when applying the last of the terra cotta tint. Read more
Kevin Carter is new administrative judge after Paula Feroleto steps down: Erie County Family Court Judge Kevin Carter has taken over as the administrative judge for the state courts of Western New York. Carter will supervise about 90 judges and about 800 other employees in the Eighth Judicial District. Read more
Former Assembly candidate joins mayoral write-in campaign: Jaz Miles, a cook and caterer who ran as the Republican candidate for the 141st Assembly District last year, has launched a write-in campaign that could detract from Byron W. Brown's effort against India B. Walton, winner of the June 22 Democratic primary. Read more
WEATHER
Rain expected: WGRZ says cloudy skies, rain showers and a high in the mid- to upper 70s are expected today. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
Andrew Galarneau: Outstanding dishes from the 2021 Taste of Buffalo: “To regular attendees, the 2021 edition of Erie County’s premier food festival might well seem like Taste of Buffalo Lite. Tastes great, less filling – of city blocks, at least,” writes News Food Editor Andrew Galarneau. Still, several dishes caught Galarneau’s fancy. Read more
BILLS
The drop that drove Bills' Gabriel Davis to tears ... and fueled his breakout rookie season: Despite no offseason workouts or preseason games because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Davis authored the greatest season by a Bills rookie wide receiver since Sammy Watkins, the fourth overall pick in 2014. Read more
Bills' wide receivers among best in NFL, primed for deep playoff run: The Bills’ decorated and talent-laden top four includes two returning All-Pros, a two-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champ added through free agency and an ascending youngster. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Although indoor theaters have reopened, taking in a movie outside is a summer tradition for many. Step Out Buffalo's Sean Bermingham shares a guide to the region's outdoor movie viewing options.
• Among the Empire State Trail’s three sections is the Erie Canalway Trail, running from Buffalo to Troy. NYup.com shared 10 spots to see along the trail. “From boats to barbecue, each little venture off the path is worth a stop,” writes Sunny Hernandez.
• A new playground is coming to the Elmwood Village. Scott Scanlon has details on the design that was unveiled Saturday.
• Browse real estate transactions, listed by municipality, from Erie County for the week ending May 21.
Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.