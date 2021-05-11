Good Morning, Buffalo: How can we raise our Covid IQ?

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
May 11, 2021
Pandemic Lessons: How can we raise our Covid IQ?
An acquaintance asked me a simple question: “How is Covid different from the flu?” I gave an equally simple answer: “More people are dying from it.” That’s true, but I realized I didn’t have a deeper answer at the top of my mind. I couldn’t explain why Covid-19, broadly speaking, is often worse than influenza.
I’ve been writing our “Pandemic Lessons” series for seven months now – half the length of the pandemic itself – and most of my ideas come from questions I can’t answer to my own satisfaction. This was one of them. So I called a couple of experts. Dr. Raul Vazquez of the Greater Buffalo United Accountable Care Organization and Dr. Thomas Russo from the University at Buffalo both explained how Covid-19 impacts multiple body systems much more frequently than influenza, and the damage can be lasting.
That prompted me to ask additional questions of more experts about one of Covid-19’s scariest traits – its ability to spread asymptomatically – which makes young, seemingly healthy people particularly effective vectors. Those answers led to more questions, which resulted in this week’s “Pandemic Lessons:” a brush-up on what we've discovered, what we’re still trying to learn and some tips on how to stay resilient.
– Tim O’Shei
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
State looks to require SUNY students to get vaccinated against Covid-19: In what could be a precursor for other state edicts, Gov. Andrew Cuomo Monday said State University of New York students will have to get a Covid-19 vaccination in order to return to campuses this fall. The plan is subject to full federal approval of the present "emergency" vaccines, which could take place over the summer and serve as the basis for New York and other states requiring vaccines of some people. Read more
Localities eligible for at least $822.7 million in federal aid: The Biden administration on Monday spelled out exactly how much money major localities can receive from the federal government as part of the American Rescue Plan stimulus bill – and in Western New York, it's nearly $823 million. Read more
Erie County Fair could take place safely, modeling says: A computer simulation has found that the Erie County Fair could go on safely this August. Fair officials are hoping that news will help sway the state Department of Health. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Staffing shortage temporarily idles some local eateries: Ted's Hot Dogs, Pizza Plant and Lloyd Taco are among the local dining favorites forced to cut back operations because they've had trouble hiring enough workers. From closing one day a week, to temporarily shutting down an entire location or grounding a fleet of food trucks, restaurants here and across the country are confronting an unprecedented challenge in hiring as the pandemic eases. Read more
West Seneca man indicted in mask-related barroom shove that left 80-year-old dead: A dispute that turned deadly between two West Seneca men inside a bar last September had been "simmering" over several hours. It ended when a 65-year-old bar patron shoved the 80-year-old who confronted him about not wearing a mask. Donald Lewinski Jr. has pleaded not guilty to criminally negligent homicide. Read more
Veteran’s brother disagrees with Cheektowaga park naming plan: The brother of Neil E. Bateman, who was killed in Vietnam in 1968, continued to insist Monday that Cheektowaga should rename Nob Hill Park in Bateman's honor. Supervisor Diane Benczkowski maintained that the Town Board's plan to rename it "Veterans Park at Nob Hill" is enough. Glenn Bateman, the hero's brother, said calling it "Neil E. Bateman Veterans Memorial Park" would not diminish respect for the services of other veterans. The Town Board is scheduled to vote tonight. Read more
WEATHER
Cool and damp: Expect increasing clouds today with rain and windy conditions this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Read more
Weather’s ‘new normals’ are really new averages: The rate of climate change has been so “extraordinarily rapid” in recent decades that it has rendered the term “normal” inappropriate when discussing seasonal temperatures, writes Don Paul. Read more
BILLS
Jack Anderson's 'mean streak' fits the desired mold for Bills' offensive linemen: The Buffalo Bills drafted a Richie Incognito look-alike when they selected Texas Tech guard Jack Anderson in the seventh round earlier this month. They’ll be more than pleased if Anderson ends up being an Incognito clone on the field, too. Read more
SABRES
Jack Eichel: There's a 'disconnect' with Sabres about recovery from injury: When Eichel’s wish to have surgery as soon as possible was vetoed and another season without playoff hockey in Buffalo ended, he broke his silence. Read more
Mike Harrington: Jack Eichel's bombshell turns up the heat on Sabres GM Kevyn Adams: "There are bad days for a franchise and then there is what Monday was for the Sabres," writes Mike Harrington. Read more
Sabres futures uncertain for Reinhart, McCabe, Ullmark, Ristolainen: Sam Reinhart, Rasmus Ristolainen, Jake McCabe and Linus Ullmark were once viewed as future foundational players for the Buffalo Sabres. Now there’s reason to wonder if any of the four will be with the team in 2021-22. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• The National Buffalo Chicken Wing Festival is being touted as one of America’s best food festivals by a vacation destination website. Thetravel.com urges readers to plan their vacation itineraries around some elaborate food festivals that focus on specific cuisines and cooking styles.
• "Where you live matters to your mind,” reports Men’s Health. The magazine compared data in 100 major American cities and ranked Buffalo in the bottom third when it comes to being a good city for mental health. Among the factors considered: the number of mental health care providers per capita, deaths due to mental disorders and substance abuse and the number of people reporting that they feel mentally healthy.
• Anglers know firsthand that fishing can be a great form of recreation. But the activity is also a huge economic boost for Western New York, reports Terry Belke on WGRZ’s 2 the Outdoors feature.
• A virtual fashion event will explore decades of innovations by Black designers “through a social justice lens.” SUNY Buffalo State’s Fashion & Textile Technology Department is staging student-run virtual “Runway” event on Friday night. It aims to promote a more diverse and inclusive future in the fashion industry.