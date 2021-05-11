Good Morning, Buffalo: How can we raise our Covid IQ?

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

May 11, 2021

Pandemic Lessons: How can we raise our Covid IQ?

An acquaintance asked me a simple question: “How is Covid different from the flu?” I gave an equally simple answer: “More people are dying from it.” That’s true, but I realized I didn’t have a deeper answer at the top of my mind. I couldn’t explain why Covid-19, broadly speaking, is often worse than influenza.

I’ve been writing our “Pandemic Lessons” series for seven months now – half the length of the pandemic itself – and most of my ideas come from questions I can’t answer to my own satisfaction. This was one of them. So I called a couple of experts. Dr. Raul Vazquez of the Greater Buffalo United Accountable Care Organization and Dr. Thomas Russo from the University at Buffalo both explained how Covid-19 impacts multiple body systems much more frequently than influenza, and the damage can be lasting.