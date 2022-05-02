Good Morning, Buffalo: How can Amherst squeeze Costco into crowded Niagara Falls Boulevard corridor?

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

May 2, 2022

How can Amherst squeeze Costco into crowded Niagara Falls Boulevard corridor?

The recent news that Costco plans to open its first area store in Amherst brought cheers from the warehouse club's fans immediately followed by concerns over traffic in the already busy Niagara Falls Boulevard retail corridor.

The developer, Benderson Development Co., and the Town of Amherst say a traffic analysis will guide needed road improvements that Benderson has agreed to pay for.

But people who live near the area, work there or shop there wonder if there's a point where too many retailers can cluster in one area.

– Stephen T. Watson

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

State's $30 million grant could turn DL&W dreams into 2025 reality: Through 30 years of talk about redeveloping the Delaware, Lackawanna and Western Railroad Terminal at the foot of Main Street, planners have envisioned a bustling public space and transit hub on a resurrected Buffalo waterfront. Funds from the new state budget may finally make it happen. Read more

State boosts projects at Albright-Knox, Botanical Gardens and other cultural attractions: The Albright-Knox Art Gallery’s pursuit of funds to pay for its expansion is over, thanks to an infusion from the new state budget, and the Buffalo & Erie County Botanical Gardens moved much closer to reaching its fundraising goal. The funds are among $82 million dedicated to Erie County cultural organizations. Read more

Watch now: How a remotely operated vehicle has aided the rescue of USS The Sullivans: Finding holes in the USS The Sullivans was the first goal toward righting the World War II-era Fletcher-class destroyer that began to list April 13. But when divers couldn't enter the water to assess the damage to the 80-year-old vessel due to high winds, the eyes of a drone meant time wouldn't be wasted. Read more

Thanks to help from Project Blue, inmate believes latest jail stint will be his last: Project Blue pairs inmates with counselors who work with them on everything from mental health and substance abuse to eventually finding housing and employment once they are released. Last week, the Erie County Sheriff's Office announced that the program is expanding so that it can include everyone being held at the Holding Center, in a bid to keep people out of jail. Read more

Crime-fighting technology, entrepreneur aid included in Niagara Falls' pandemic stimulus plans: Niagara Falls plans to spend much of its $57.2 million in pandemic stimulus money on police and fire needs, Mayor Robert M. Restaino said. The city has bought nearly two dozen police vehicles in the past month, along with new body cameras, Tasers and virtual reality training equipment. New fire trucks are on tap in the Cataract City, too. Read more

Buffalo Civic Auto Ramps introduces ride-share parking option: The program provides discounted monthly ramp parking for two to four enrolled BCAR customers who share a ride together, allowing them to equally split the cost of the ramp price. Read more

WEATHER

Mostly dry Monday: WIVB says today will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid-50s to the lower 60s. An isolated shower is possible. Read more

FOOD & DRINK

At Mulberry Italian Ristorante, prime pasta purveyor persists: “Besides profound pastas, Mulberry delights because it hasn’t gotten too big for its shoes,” writes News Food Editor Andrew Galarneau. “That veal chop parmigiana ($34.99) is the most expensive dish on a menu chockablock with high-roller food at everyman prices. Football players come and go, but Mulberry knows Buffalo pays its bills.” Read more

BILLS

In punter Matt Araiza, Bills get promising but unfinished prospect: For all the Araiza hype ... he was the third punter taken. How can you be known as "Punt God" and have that happen? As Jay Skurski writes: "In simplest terms, he’s a work in progress." Read more

Miss any of our draft coverage? Check out our guide to the Buffalo Bills and the NFL draft. Read more

SABRES

Mike Harrington: The goals stopped coming but Dylan Cozens kept pushing and can be a breakout player: Even without finding the net, Cozens was driving offense. He was a magnet to the puck in several late-season games and had 20 shots on goal over the last five. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• We can expect a warmer-than-normal summer this year. That's the prediction, at least, from weather forecasters, NYup.com shares.

• If that news has you ready to start your gardening plans for the season, Jackie Albarella shares some advice on how to prepare your flower beds for planting in WGRZ's "2 The Garden" feature.

• Warmer weather also means the arrival of farmers market season. There's no shortage of farmers markets around Western New York, according to this guide from Step Out Buffalo.

• For North Collins Elementary students, bald is not only beautiful but also beneficial. They have raised some $23,000 for cancer research through the Bald for Bucks program, WKBW's Ryan Arbogast reports.

Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.