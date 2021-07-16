Good Morning, Buffalo: How Buffalo Niagara's median housing price pushed past $200,000

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
July 16, 2021
How Buffalo Niagara's median housing price pushed past $200,000
Home prices have never been higher locally than they are now, and they’re rising faster than at any point this century.
What’s more, the average house is fetching nearly 10% over the asking price for the first time.
An imbalance between supply and demand is driving up prices and making homes disappear quickly.
“The pace that people are selling homes off the market is crazy,” said Brian Hillery, an agent at Hunt Real Estate Corp.
The term “unprecedented” has been used many times in recent years when describing the housing market. But The News’ Jonathan D. Epstein writes that perhaps this word has never been more accurate than now.
COVID-19 COVERAGE
Schumer presses cabinet secretaries on border reopening: Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer took his case for the reopening of the U.S.-Canadian border to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Thursday. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Buffalo Niagara worker shortage slows the Covid-19 recovery: New data from the State Labor Department is showing that the region's hiring surge, which had been returning about 8,000 jobs a month during a three-month spurt that started in February, cooled to less than half of that pace in June. Read more
’60 years in the making’: Lancaster’s Main Street is transformed: Lancaster's central business district has been transformed with the completion of reconstruction of West Main Street. The one-way street was extended to Aurora Street and converted to two-way traffic. Read more
Buffalo’s last school zone speed camera shut off: Mayor Byron Brown announced Thursday the last of the 20 speed cameras around Buffalo schools has been shut off, presumably ending a clash between Brown and the Common Council that lasted for more than a year. But Brown's announcement came after the Council member who spearheaded the effort to remove the cameras blasted Brown in a Facebook post. Read more
Brant man charged in Angola woman’s homicide: Keith Renaldo Jr. is charged in the shooting death of Gina Baca. The mother of four and grandmother of four was reported missing June 27. Her body was found in a pond off State Route 438. Read more
Quaker Crossing owner plans expansion in Orchard Park: The opportunity to expand stems from Regal Cinemas reconfiguring its theaters, adding wider and more comfortable seats, but reducing seating capacity – and the demand for parking. Read more
WEATHER
Rain, and then more rain: A few showers this morning will taper off this afternoon. Highs in the mid-70s. Rain is likely tonight and Saturday. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
Food trucks to satisfy your summer cravings: Whether your tastes lean toward herb-crusted salmon or chicken and waffles, there’s probably a local food truck that caters to your cravings. WYRK’s Yasmin Young recommends several restaurants-on-wheels to try this summer. Read more
POLITICS
Sheriff candidates emptied their accounts for heated primary races: Three of the candidates running for Erie County sheriff spent a bundle trying to survive their party primaries. Democrat Kimberly Beaty and Republican John C. Garcia, who won their primaries, had less than $5,000 in their campaign accounts as of Sunday. The same goes for Conservative candidate Karen Healy-Case, who lost the GOP nomination to Garcia. A fourth candidate, independent Ted DiNoto, had about $75,000, a campaign spokesman said. DiNoto had no primary to finance. All are likely to ramp up fundraising as they head toward November. Read more
BILLS
Bills training camp position preview: All eyes on the defensive line: All eyes will be on the Buffalo Bills’ defensive line during training camp and preseason. How will General Manager Brandon Beane and coach Sean McDermott sort out the logjam of talent? Read more
SABRES
Sabres drafting first overall in year in which 'scouting world got turned upside down': "The on-ice development of many prospects was impacted by restrictions to combat the spread of the virus, as positive Covid-19 tests wreaked havoc on the schedules of every active league and players couldn’t train as they normally would. This has caused the NHL’s 32 teams to rethink how they evaluate talent in this unusual year, which likely will impact their draft rankings," writes Lance Lysowski. Read more
BLUE JAYS IN BUFFALO
For Jonah Heim, the long road to games at Sahlen Field will be a family affair: The story of Jonah Heim – who has never played in Sahlen Field – has been well-documented, but the perseverance bears repeating. A former Western New York Player of the Year, he was a fourth-round pick of the Baltimore Orioles in 2013 and spent five years in Class A ball. He was traded twice, first to Tampa Bay and then to Oakland, and finally broke through in the Athletics' chain with Double-A Midland and Triple-A Las Vegas – managed by former Canisius High star Fran Riordan – in 2019. Heim made his major-league debut for the A's during the pandemic season of 2020, batting .211 in 13 games. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• It could be argued that Shark Girl is among the most oddly charming, smile-producing and misunderstood characters on the Western New York landscape. We examine this unique creation by artist Casey Riordan in this installment of “As We See It,” a series by The Buffalo News photography staff.
• A local podcast highlights unsung heroes in the medical field. Two doctoral students at the University at Buffalo’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences produce “Reclaim the Bench.” WGRZ’s Karys Belger says the podcast has also explored social justice issues, including discriminatory practices performed by doctors.
• What are your favorite destinations for day trips or weekend getaways? Dozens of suggestions were posted after the question was asked on Reddit Buffalo. Griffis Sculpture Park, Olcott Beach, Whirlpool State Park, Saratoga Springs and the Chautauqua region are included in a diverse list of venues.
• Many of us who live in Buffalo’s Parkside neighborhood frequently stroll down Summit Avenue, Jewett Parkway and other streets to savor the diverse architecture and stately homes. Urban Hiker Ellen Mika Zelasko recently took a bike ride through the neighborhood and shares photos and historic nuggets on her Hello Buffalo blog.
