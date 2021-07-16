Good Morning, Buffalo: How Buffalo Niagara's median housing price pushed past $200,000

SABRES

Sabres drafting first overall in year in which 'scouting world got turned upside down': "The on-ice development of many prospects was impacted by restrictions to combat the spread of the virus, as positive Covid-19 tests wreaked havoc on the schedules of every active league and players couldn’t train as they normally would. This has caused the NHL’s 32 teams to rethink how they evaluate talent in this unusual year, which likely will impact their draft rankings," writes Lance Lysowski. Read more

BLUE JAYS IN BUFFALO

For Jonah Heim, the long road to games at Sahlen Field will be a family affair: The story of Jonah Heim – who has never played in Sahlen Field – has been well-documented, but the perseverance bears repeating. A former Western New York Player of the Year, he was a fourth-round pick of the Baltimore Orioles in 2013 and spent five years in Class A ball. He was traded twice, first to Tampa Bay and then to Oakland, and finally broke through in the Athletics' chain with Double-A Midland and Triple-A Las Vegas – managed by former Canisius High star Fran Riordan – in 2019. Heim made his major-league debut for the A's during the pandemic season of 2020, batting .211 in 13 games. Read more