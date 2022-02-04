Good Morning, Buffalo: How a new fleet of snowplows keeps Buffalo airport open

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
Feb. 4, 2022
'We call it the conga line': How a new fleet of snowplows keeps Buffalo airport open
There's a reason Buffalo Niagara International Airport has gained a nationwide reputation for snow fighting – lots of it falls there.
Crews at the Cheektowaga airfield were at it again Thursday, gaining the upper hand while southern airports shut down.
A reporter and photographer for The Buffalo News accompanied Buffalo snow fighters Thursday to note their story as they plowed through the runway flakes. Check out these photos of the NFTA’s multitask plows that push snow, sweep the surface and blow snow off airport runways.
– Robert J. McCarthy
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
House set to pass tech hub bill – but challenges remain: The House today is set to pass a bill that could eventually bring a $1 billion tech hub to metro Buffalo – that is, if the House and Senate can come to agreement on the measure. Read more
Father and son from WNY plead guilty to Capitol riot charge: ‘He wishes he had never gone’: William M. Sywak of Hamburg, and his son William J. Sywak of Arcade, pleaded guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, a misdemeanor. Read more
Williamsville suspends teacher behind homework calling Mexicans ‘ugly,’ Americans 'pretty’: The Williamsville Central School District has indefinitely suspended the Spanish middle school teacher who asked students to translate the phrases "Mexican and ugly" and "pretty and American." The district has not identified the teacher who assigned the homework. But the agenda for the Jan. 11 School Board meeting states Karen Hamm was placed on paid leave and The News has obtained a copy of the homework assignment revealing the teacher's name as "Señora Hamm." Read more
Some towns make noise about leaving Erie for Wyoming, Niagara counties: Leaders of some outlying towns in Erie County are exploring leaving for Wyoming or Niagara counties over their frustrations with Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz. The rural, politically conservative towns – including Marilla, Wales and Holland – say county government favors Buffalo and the inner-ring suburbs and Covid-19 restrictions don't differentiate between dense and lightly populated communities. Poloncarz, however, warned of lost revenue and service cutbacks for the towns who leave. Read more
Niagara County willing to install 11-mile waterline to service Genesee County industrial park: STAMP, the Science and Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park in the Town of Alabama, comprises 1,250 mostly empty acres. In order to fill it with high-tech manufacturers, STAMP needs water – up to 6 million gallons a day. Genesee County has agreed to pay 100% of the cost of a new waterline from Lockport, through which the Niagara County Water District would sell that water to STAMP. But the 11-mile project won't be greenlighted until STAMP has a tenant that needs that much water. Read more
First-run films return to Dipson McKinley Mall: For the past decade, the Dipson McKinley Mall Cinema has been a second-run theater with inexpensive tickets – if you didn't mind waiting a couple of months to see a movie. The six-screen theater is losing its "discount house" name as it returns to showing first-run films. Read more
COVID-19 COVERAGE
Proposals seeking to end Poloncarz’s emergency powers defeated along party lines: The Erie County Legislature voted 7-4 Thursday to defeat proposals seeking to end the state of emergency that gives County Executive Mark Poloncarz the power to make Covid-related decisions without Legislature approval. Read more
The latest statistics: Covid-19 numbers from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
WEATHER
What to expect in the next 36 hours: Hazardous morning commute with 1 to 3 inches of snow: "Plan on snow-covered roads," the Weather Service warned early Friday. "The hazardous conditions will certainly impact the morning commute." Read more
Winter storm wrap-up: Slow-moving system blankets WNY, disrupting travel: The slow and steady storm that began overnight Wednesday and continued all day Thursday caused crashes and disrupted daily routines.
See photos from winter's latest blast on the Buffalo Niagara region.
HEALTH & WELLNESS
Refresh Takes: Covid-19 protection times two; boxing lessons for those with Parkinson’s: Which offers more protection from a case of Covid-19, a natural infection or vaccine? It could be both, a new study suggests. Meanwhile, veterans who struggle with service-related Parkinson's disease can get a break on contactless boxing lessons at a Kenmore gym. Read more
BILLS
Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins caps season of ups and downs with first Pro Bowl trip: Dawkins played some of his best football over the last couple of weeks of the regular season and into the playoffs. On Sunday, he’ll conclude what was a trying season with his first Pro Bowl appearance. Read more
SABRES
NHL All-Stars set to put on a big show in Vegas, both inside and outside the arena: After not taking place last year due to the pandemic, the NHL All-Star game will be held Saturday afternoon in Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena, but a lot of early attention to the weekend will go to two outdoor events for Friday night's All-Star skills events. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Buffalo is among the 20 worst cities in the nation when it comes to pothole problems, according to a new study by an insurance comparison website. Quote Wizard analyzed data for pothole-related complaints and repairs dating back to 2004. Experts have estimated that drivers across the nation spend nearly $3 billion a year fixing damage caused by potholes.
• The harsh winter needn’t put a damper on fun, says Welcome 716 contributor Max Fisher. He suggests a hodgepodge of winter pastimes, including outdoor pursuits such as ice skating at Fountain Plaza’s Rotary Rink, and inside activities like visiting CEPA Gallery in Buffalo’s historic Market Arcade complex.
• We already know one activity that artist Eric Jones does for winter fun. He spent five days carving a life-sized Ford Bronco out of snow. WKBW’s Mike Randall says the sculpture is displayed outside the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center for the enjoyment of visitors to the 2022 Buffalo Auto Show. Here are some scenes from opening day of the show.
• Fans of classic rock know that Jeremiah was a bullfrog. But they might not know that Buffalo native Cory Wells played a key role in making “Joy to the World” famous. Wells, who died in 2015, was a founding member of Three Dog Night. He began his musical career playing in local bands around Buffalo. Wells would have turned 81 Saturday. And we apologize if we’ve given you an earworm.
Have a wonderful weekend!
