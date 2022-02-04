Good Morning, Buffalo: How a new fleet of snowplows keeps Buffalo airport open

Some towns make noise about leaving Erie for Wyoming, Niagara counties: Leaders of some outlying towns in Erie County are exploring leaving for Wyoming or Niagara counties over their frustrations with Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz. The rural, politically conservative towns – including Marilla, Wales and Holland – say county government favors Buffalo and the inner-ring suburbs and Covid-19 restrictions don't differentiate between dense and lightly populated communities. Poloncarz, however, warned of lost revenue and service cutbacks for the towns who leave. Read more

Niagara County willing to install 11-mile waterline to service Genesee County industrial park: STAMP, the Science and Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park in the Town of Alabama, comprises 1,250 mostly empty acres. In order to fill it with high-tech manufacturers, STAMP needs water – up to 6 million gallons a day. Genesee County has agreed to pay 100% of the cost of a new waterline from Lockport, through which the Niagara County Water District would sell that water to STAMP. But the 11-mile project won't be greenlighted until STAMP has a tenant that needs that much water. Read more