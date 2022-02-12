Good Morning, Buffalo: How a Buffalo-area man struggled through mental illness to get to 'next phase of life'

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
Feb. 12, 2022
How a Buffalo-area man struggled through mental illness to get to the 'next phase of life'
Sitting at his dining room table, a happier Greg Seifert was asked about his regrets.
“I wish I didn’t have the impulses that I did that got me in trouble,” he said.
He was talking about a time, more than a decade ago, when his mental illness was on full display, yet Seifert doubted he was sick.
His wife at the time tried to warn him. So did his parents. In the words of his father, he did "stupid things.” And those things made headlines, triggered police investigations and got him thrown in jail, once for an act of vandalism that cut power to thousands of homes.
Jail was hardly the best place for someone in the throes of serious mental illness. But in the approximately 10 years since Greg Seifert hit bottom, he has rebounded and put some pieces back together.
Now 53, he admits he’s not yet as solid as he wants to be. But he figures his success so far might encourage other parents who are frustrated and confused by the mental health system, as his parents were.
– Matthew Spina
COVID-19 COVERAGE
When mask mandate is lifted, schools wonder if wearing masks will be up to them: We don't know exactly when the mask mandate will be lifted in schools, but schools are starting to plan, and it may not be one-size-fits-all when it is lifted, writes The News' Barbara O'Brien. Read more
ECMC updates patient visitation rules as Covid-19 cases fall: With cases now declining, hospitals are returning to limited visitation policies. Also on Friday, Catholic Health resumed a policy in its hospitals that allows non-Covid patients to have one visitor at a time during reduced hours. Read more
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Police to have more visible presence at McKinley in weeks ahead: Mayor Byron Brown and Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn spoke several hours before Buffalo Schools Superintendent Kriner Cash held his own news conference, at McKinley, to reassure staff, students and parents that the district is developing a plan to address safety concerns at the high school. Maki Becker, Aaron Besecker and Stephen T. Watson update the McKinley story. Read more
Jemal's Mohawk Ramp project will have impact far beyond immediate site: Developer Douglas Jemal has impressed the city with his plans – largely using his own money – for affordable housing, for women and minorities, for alternative transit and infrastructure, and even for the East Side neighborhoods a few blocks away, writes The News' Jonathan Epstein. Read more
First Station Twelve stores could open in 2023, developer predicts: Work on the Station Twelve site could resume within weeks, and the first stores should open by next year, the developer behind the long-delayed retail project said Friday. Those predictions, though light on details, were the first substantial public remarks from WS Development concerning its overhaul of the former Northtown Plaza in more than a year. Work at the development stopped in March 2020 and never resumed. Read more
Mayor Restaino vetoes reassessment bid in Niagara Falls; Council to try override: Plans for a citywide property reassessment in Niagara Falls are in doubt, as officials wonder whether the hot housing market and the Covid-19 pandemic make this the wrong time for the idea. Mayor Robert M. Restaino vetoed a resolution to seek bids from companies to assist in a citywide property reassessment, and the City Council on Wednesday will be asked to attempt an override. Read more
WEATHER
Don Paul: Buffalo's weather roller coaster amplifies: Temperatures will head into the upper 20s by early Saturday, and fall to the upper teens by the dinner hour, Paul writes. Snow showers in the morning may produce spotty 1-2 inch accumulations. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
Beer columnist shares his current favorite Buffalo-area brews: Fruited sours and barrel-aged beers, IPAs, a Thin Man lager and even a hard cider pop up on News contributor Brian Campbell's list that he says could have easily been longer. Read more
BILLS
Bills Mailbag: What to make of the alleged rift between Sean McDermott and Brian Daboll: If you listened closely during the season, you got the sense there was some frustration at times from McDermott, particularly in regards to how the Bills were running the ball, Jay Skurski says. Read more
Bills QB Josh Allen already had a lot of fans; he has more after busy Super Bowl week: Already beloved by his own fan base, Allen has ascended to another level of NFL celebrity. His spot in that upper echelon has been on display leading up to the Super Bowl. Read more
SABRES
Understated and overlooked, Henri Jokiharju taking big steps on defense for Sabres: Jokiharju doesn’t make jaw-dropping plays, aside from pinpoint breakout passes that can be overlooked by the casual observer, but he’s a stable presence on the blue line and unquestionably one of the Sabres’ top trade acquisitions in recent years. Read more
Notebook: Casey Mittelstadt cleared for contact, inching closer to a return: Mittelstadt was cleared for contact ahead of practice Friday in LECOM Harborcenter, a significant step in the 23-year-old center's recovery from a setback that's kept him out of the lineup the past two games. The Sabres' young center has played sparingly over the last four months due to multiple injuries. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• 2022 isn't yet 50 days old and The News' staff photographers have already captured some stunning images – winter's beauty, the hustle and bustle of an urban commute and the above foraging cardinal – in their #EveryDayAPhoto series.
• What are the strategic action and economic development plans for the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor? Buffalo Rising details the announcement from Thursday.
• Packing for flights can be tough, especially when determining what's permitted and what isn't. There are some items, however, that should be common sense. Eric DuVall spotlights a Clarence Center man who thought a loaded gun was allowed on a flight, while also touching on Valentine's Day and continued uncertainty over New York's regional breakdown in Off Main Street.
• The Niagara County Industrial Development Agency has been dishing out dollars to help Covid-19-clobbered small businesses, but officials said this week the agency may not be able to help all eligible applicants, writes Thomas J. Prohaska.
