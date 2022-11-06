Good Morning, Buffalo: How 4 WNY families cope with soaring food prices

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

Nov. 6, 2022

'One day at a time': How 4 WNY families cope with food 'shrinkflation,' 'skimpflation' and inflation

The cost of groceries increased 11.2% in September compared to last year, according to the Consumer Price Index from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

In addition to paying the highest prices they have seen in four decades, consumers have had to watch out for things like "shrinkflation," where manufacturers reduce the size of a product while keeping the sale price stable, effectively raising prices by giving consumers less for the same price.

Then there is "skimpflation," where companies reformulate their products to use cheaper ingredients. It's forcing consumer to make some difficult choices about what they eat, where they shop and how they budget. And that's all while they brace for increased home heating costs on the horizon.

"The increase in food prices year-over-year far exceeds the average increase in prices across all areas," said Charles Lindsey, a marketing professor at the University at Buffalo School of Management.

There are a few primary factors contributing to food inflation, he said: continued supply chain disruption, commercial transport worker shortages, the Russia-Ukraine war's effect on input prices such as wheat and fertilizer, and recent droughts.

But the impact of those rising grocery bills is inescapable.

– Samantha Christmann

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

'This whole situation has been a nightmare': Victims of stolen Kias share their tales: The Oct. 24 crash on the Kensington Expressway involving a stolen Kia Sportage in which four teens were killed, a fifth hospitalized and the alleged 16-year-old driver facing criminal charges was shocking because of the number of deaths, but the events that led to it are familiar. Kia owners in Western New York who have had their vehicles stolen over the last few months are frustrated and angry. They are stunned at how easy it was for their cars to be taken. Read more

PolitiFact New York: State to pay for newest farmworker overtime costs, for now: During the only debate in the governor's contest, Rep. Lee Zeldin said "we shouldn’t be lowering the (farmworker) overtime threshold." Gov. Kathy Hochul said farmers won’t have to pay to cover overtime costs under the new rules. She was referring to refundable tax credits contained in the state budget passed in April. We wondered whether Hochul’s claim – that the rule change would not affect farmers’ bottom lines – is correct. Read more

Restaurant owner feels Buffalo love after Crazy Good Eatz vandalized overnight: Shetice Jackson received a call from Buffalo police at 4:30 a.m. Saturday informing her that her new restaurant Crazy Good Eatz, at 2285 Main St., had just been vandalized. Jackson said police told her they believed the man they detained in the incident was suffering from mental illness, and Jackson encouraged her social media followers to pray for him. Read more

American Legion commander ousted after two attend post party in 'obviously racist' blackface costumes

The commander of an American Legion post in Chautauqua County resigned under pressure this week after two people attended a Halloween party at the post in blackface costumes.

The pair attended parties at the Legion's Samuel L. Derby Post No. 556 and the Carroll Rod and Gun Club, both in Frewsburg, while dressed as stereotypical "lawn jockeys."

The gun club responded to the criticism by insisting it has a diverse membership and the photos were "taken out of context." The national American Legion, however, denounced the costumes and said a state investigation led to the removal of the post commander and the resignation of the two people who wore the costumes from a related group, the Sons of the American Legion.

– Stephen T. Watson

WEATHER

A little cooler but still warm: After two straight days of record-breaking temperatures, a high in the lower 60s is forecast for today. Light rain early will give way to a mix of sun and clouds by afternoon. Read more

ELECTION 2022

Crime has become a key issue in the New York governor's race. Here's what experts and the numbers say: Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for governor, has made crime the central issue in his campaign against Gov. Kathy Hochul. But experts in crime say voters should dismiss their rhetoric and focus more on the details of a very complex issue. Read more

Analysis: The end of an unforgettable campaign: “Nobody will be surprised if Democratic incumbent Kathy Hochul wins here – she’s supposed to claim her home county. But by how much? If Hochul wins locally with only soft numbers – say in the low 50th percentile – it could prove a sign of statewide trouble,” writes News Political Reporter Robert J. McCarthy. Read more

More than 60,000 ballots cast in Erie County as final day of early voting arrives: More than 60,000 Erie County residents have cast ballots so far in early voting for the Nov. 8 general election, Elections Commissioners Ralph M. Mohr and Jeremy J. Zellner reported Saturday. The ninth and final day of early voting is today, when polls in Erie County will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 38 polling places. Read more

2022 Election coverage: Your guide to the races affecting WNY: Read more

BILLS

Your guide to Bills vs. Jets: Don't forget the defensive tackles, Bills Mailbag, scouting report, predictions and more: The Bills travel to East Rutherford, N.J., to face the Jets at 1 p.m. Check out all of our coverage leading up to the Week 9 game. Read more

SABRES

Observations: As Rasmus Dahlin joins the injured list, Sabres battle hard but fall late to Lightning: The Buffalo Sabres lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night, 5-3, and dropped games on consecutive nights on their Southern road swing. It was a noble effort under very adverse conditions, which made the result that much more gut-wrenching. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• “Stefon Digguana” – an iguana found by NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” crew in its equipment before last week’s Bills-Packers game – is officially a Western New Yorker. Jeff Musial of Nickel City Reptiles and Exotics has adopted the lizard from the SPCA Serving Erie County, WGRZ reports.

• Ahead of Veterans Day, local builders are holding a contest to give away a free deck to a veteran from Erie or Niagara counties. WIVB’s Patrick Ryan shares the details.

• Browse real estate transactions, listed by municipality, from Erie County for the week ending Sept. 9.

• Check out our #EveryDayAPhoto series to see our favorite image of the day.

Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.