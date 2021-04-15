Good Morning, Buffalo: Housing shortage hammers homebuyers

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO

Housing shortage hammers homebuyers

It's a great time to be a seller, but a lousy time to be a buyer.

That's the sentiment in the real estate market, including from agents themselves – who now outnumber the available homes they can sell by almost three to one.

It was bad enough a year ago, as the inventory had dwindled to levels no one could remember. But it's actually gotten worse in the past year, as many sellers sit tight and invest in their current homes rather than taking a risk in the market themselves. Many are simply afraid that if they sell their house, they won't find another place to go.

Meanwhile, demand remains strong, especially among first-time homebuyers, who are eager to get out of their parents' houses or to stop throwing away money on rent. There's also an influx of buyers coming from out of town, especially from high-cost places like New York City, because their jobs are staying remote.