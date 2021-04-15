Good Morning, Buffalo: Housing shortage hammers homebuyers

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
April 15, 2021
Housing shortage hammers homebuyers
It's a great time to be a seller, but a lousy time to be a buyer.
That's the sentiment in the real estate market, including from agents themselves – who now outnumber the available homes they can sell by almost three to one.
It was bad enough a year ago, as the inventory had dwindled to levels no one could remember. But it's actually gotten worse in the past year, as many sellers sit tight and invest in their current homes rather than taking a risk in the market themselves. Many are simply afraid that if they sell their house, they won't find another place to go.
Meanwhile, demand remains strong, especially among first-time homebuyers, who are eager to get out of their parents' houses or to stop throwing away money on rent. There's also an influx of buyers coming from out of town, especially from high-cost places like New York City, because their jobs are staying remote.
The combination has made for a stressful and frustrating experience for buyers and their agents, as they compete with dozens of offers that drive up the bidding well beyond what's expected. It's now common for buyers to lose their first four or five attempts, even after offering $30,000, $40,000 or even $50,000 more than the asking price.
– Jonathan Epstein
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
Covid-19 shots on hold at Erie County jails as feds pause Johnson & Johnson vaccine: "The one-dose vaccine was the best option for an ever-changing population where individuals are admitted to jail but could be released before a second dose could be administered. This would cause logistical issues for the health departments after an individual’s release from custody," said Scott Zylka, a spokesman for the Sheriff's Office. But due to a nationwide pause on administering Johnson & Johnson's vaccine, the office is awaiting the FDA's decision. Read more
Cuomo: Erie County can't demand Bills, Sabres fans be vaccinated to attend games: When Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced Tuesday that anyone wishing to attend a Bills or Sabres game at Highmark Stadium or KeyBank Center would need to be fully vaccinated, he said he didn't need anyone's outside approval to set that policy. But on Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo begged to differ. Read more
Vaccines becoming widely available in WNY: Dozens of local pharmacies had shots available Wednesday, and as of late Wednesday, sites operated by county governments in the region offered about 3,500 appointments for clinics between now and Monday. Thomas Prohaska writes that an increasing vaccinated population, plus more sites and doses available, are reasons why. Read more
Local CEOs downbeat on state's recovery this year: A Siena College Research Institute survey of 150 local CEOs found 48% of them expect the state's economy to get worse this year, while 36% expect it to improve. The other 15% expect economic conditions to remain the same. Matt Glynn digs into the details. Read more
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
On infrastructure, Higgins eyes big highway changes, but Jacobs seeks liability limits: A House committee on Wednesday held its first brainstorming session on President Biden's $2 trillion infrastructure proposal – and Rep. Brian Higgins' brain spun in a very different direction than that of Rep. Chris Jacobs. Higgins said the bill could fix highway mistakes such as the Skyway as well as the Kensington and Scajaquada expressways. But Jacobs pushed a bill of his that would limit the liability of contractors for workplace accidents on federal projects. Read more
Balloon Buddies spark joy at area nursing homes: It's been a long year at nursing homes, but one Buffalo business is trying to lighten the spirits of residents. Balloon Masters presented 165 Balloon Buddies to residents at Autumn View Health Care Facility in Hamburg. Read more
Niagara Falls project now filled with tenants, sparking optimism for other downtown plans: A project that has filled three historic buildings with tenants shows a market for living in downtown Niagara Falls, Mayor Robert M. Restaino said. TM Montante announced Tuesday that its project at 616 Niagara St. has been completely rented, with the last of 17 apartments finding a tenant. Read more
How Buffalo seized 33 ATVs and dirt bikes with $100 rewards and a new law: Driving an ATV or dirt bike on the city streets or city parks is illegal and in February, following complaints from the public about swarms of such vehicles being driven around, the city passed an ordinance making it a $2,500 fine. Police can also impound the vehicles. Maki Becker explains the rewards, fines and tickets. Read more
National Grid awards $1.3 million in grants to support eight projects: The projects include OSC Holdings' transformation of the Buffalo Color Corp. building on Lee Street, Time Release's facility work at the Bethlehem Steel site and Ellicott Development's restoration of a 19th-century building on Elm Street. The News' Jonathan Epstein breaks down all the major recipients. Read more
WEATHER
Don Paul: Downhill weather trend on the way: Thursday will be gray and chilly with early rain giving way to fewer, intermittent showers and rain-free periods. High temps will only reach the mid to upper 40s, with an afternoon southwest breeze of 12-18 mph adding to the chill. Read more
Photo gallery: The recent rain and warm weather has caused cherry blossoms to bloom early this year. Sharon Cantillon visited Forest Lawn Cemetery to see the white trees in full bloom around Mirror Lake. See more
GUSTO
With creativity, determination and an iPhone, New Phoenix finally stages 'Foxfinder': It's been a 14-month journey for New Phoenix Theatre to find its own way to make "Foxfinder" in the new world of virtual theater. But with a combination of creativity, determination and patience, the company has taken the drama from page to stage to iPhone and finally to audiences starting Friday. Read more
Mike Allen dances the darkness away with 'Jam Band Workout': What started as a joke between Allen, his sister and a few close friends, with Allen filming himself doing “the hippie dance” to some of his favorite live shows – discovered via the jam band treasure trove that is offered via Archive.org – quickly developed into something more profound. Read more
Bacchus owner to open fast-casual restaurant-market next door on Chippewa: Chef-owner Brian Mietus has grown Bacchus into one of Buffalo's top fine-dining restaurants, but when the Mighty Taco next door on Chippewa Street closed, Mietus saw an opportunity to diversify. The chef detailed bSide Market, a project expected to be ready for early summer. Read more
BILLS
Bills are set, but will Patriots get top LB prize?: In part nine of our series assessing each position group ahead of the NFL draft, Jason Wolf focuses on the linebackers. Read more
SABRES
With Eichel out, what's next for the Sabres?: While an early end to the season became a forgone conclusion when GM Kevyn Adams said team captain Jack Eichel would still be out a while, confirmation now raises questions about what’s next for an organization that once tanked an entire season to land the face of the franchise. Read more
Waiver claim Drake Caggiula expresses excitement for 'opportunity' with Sabres: "Hopefully my style of play will suit the way the team wants to play and I can really fit in with the group here," Caggiula said. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• A $2 million renovation and expansion of the Colored Musicians Club, one of Buffalo's most storied properties, is poised to begin if the state-funded project wins approval from the city's Preservation Board, Jonathan Epstein writes. Browse the project's renderings and see the scale of the expansion.
• Irish Classical Theatre unveiled the video presentation of a "Year of Magical Thinking," a dramatic monologue based off Joan Didion's 2005 book focused on the effects of the abrupt death of her husband. News contributor Anthony Chase sets the scene and gives his impression.
• Beginning Monday, New York's bars and restaurants will have their curfew pushed from 11 p.m. to midnight due to declining Covid-19 rates in the rest of the state, the governor said Wednesday. Thomas Prohaska elaborates on the decision and passes along reaction from Rusty Nickel Brewing Co.
• An outdoor food festival featuring fair food is coming soon to the Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence, WKBW reports. Fried dough, blooming onions, grilled cheese and more are carnival pleasures on the docket.
