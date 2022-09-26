Good Morning, Buffalo: Home sales slow nationally – but not in Buffalo

COMPILED BY NEWS STAFF

Sept. 26, 2022

Home sales slow nationally – but not in Buffalo

While the housing market is cooling across the country, it's holding up better here.

That's not to say the market is as strong as it was in the spring – when mortgage rates were starting a rise that has seen them more than double – but it remains robust.

There's still a severe shortage of homes for sale to meet the insatiable demand of buyers, who are still willing to pay up to get what they want. So the number of closed sales is down, because there aren't enough available, but the activity hasn't slowed as much locally as nationally.

The median sales price is still going up, and homes are still selling for more than the list price that sellers sought, with buyers paying more for every square foot of space than they did just three months ago.

And houses are staying on the market for just over a week, signaling that the brisk pace of sales and the need for speed on the part of buyers hasn't changed that much.

– Jonathan Epstein

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Eyeing state funding, Kaleida Health says financial help likely won't arrive until next year: "The state has shared that they did not anticipate, at least in this current fiscal year, the number of hospitals that would be facing significant financial challenges after this last round of Covid," Kaleida President and CEO Don Boyd said. "The dollars that they had earmarked to support organizations are essentially accounted for, so the opportunity is really in the next state fiscal year." Read more

UB SOUL alumni group is coming ‘home’ to unite and give back: UB SOUL aims to form a network of Black UB alumni who are passionate about their alma mater and its diversity, community, cultural and leadership programs, and who want to unite as a force to support each other, future alumni and their school. Read more

Angola still mulling open containers after referendum nixed: Mayor Thomas Whelan said he may put the matter on the agenda at the Village Board's Oct. 17 meeting. Read more

M&T Bank remains dominant in attracting local deposit dollars: Buffalo-based M&T controlled 63.3% of deposits in Erie and Niagara counties, virtually identical to its share a year ago. Read more

New funding to offer 'incredible' close-up views of falls: Rep. Brian Higgins announced the federal grant of $2.5 million over the weekend, which officials say is expected to be matched and slightly exceeded by state dollars. When the project is completed, visitors to New York's oldest state park will be afforded even closer views of the American Falls with improved access.

WEATHER

A rainy Monday: Winds will pick up today with showers and thunderstorms throughout Western New York, while a flood watch is in effect. Highs in the upper 50s. Read more

FOOD & DRINK

At Winfield's Pub, a family restaurant in the truest fashion: From Food Editor Andrew Galarneau: "Closing in on a decade in service, Winfield’s Pub has become the corner tavern every neighborhood wants but so few get. Scratch cooking at reasonable prices, backed up with cocktails both standard and are-you-kidding-me, has woven the place into the neighborhood’s hearts and stomachs." Read more

POLITICS

Amherst GOP to host 2020 election deniers: The Amherst Republican Committee today will host a group peddling the unfounded claim that the results of the 2020 election in New York must be tossed out due to widespread fraud and will screen the widely debunked election denial movie "2000 Mules." Read more

Analysis: For Letitia James, a promise kept: In a move generating headlines across the country, the New York State attorney general announced her lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, three of his children and his company over a “staggering” pattern of alleged fraud. Read more

BILLS

Complete coverage: Buffalo Bills suffer 21-19 loss to Dolphins in Miami heat: A last-ditch drive came up short for the Buffalo Bills in a 21-19 injury-riddled loss to the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Sunday. Catch up on all of our game coverage here.

SABRES

Observations: Jack Quinn sparks rally, Sabres win preseason opener in OT: Don Granato chose one word when asked following the preseason opener what will allow Jack Quinn to carve out a full-time role with the Buffalo Sabres. “Clutch,” Granato, the Sabres’ second-year coach, said Sunday afternoon. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• At KeyBank Center, a love fest between the Goo Goo Dolls and Buffalo: From the first chord of “Yeah, I Like You,” through an hour and 45-minute set, bassist Robby Takac and singer-guitarist John Rzeznik, with the assistance of their backing band, showcased the working-class energy and spirit of Buffalo, and the crowd was not short on appreciation. Amy Yakawiak has more on Saturday night's concert.

• Contestants battled Sunday for the title of Buffalo’s Best Meatball at the Meatball Street Brawl VI, which benefits local charities. News Photographer Derek Gee was there to capture the scene.

• ICYMI: Check out our weekly listing of real estate transactions in Erie County.

